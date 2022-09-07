 Truss’s victory : The Tribune India

Truss’s victory

Apropos of ‘UK gets new PM’, Truss’s win over Sunak was predicted by pollsters. Indian-origin Rishi Sunak would never have been accepted as PM by the British with their colonial mindset. British democracy may be among the oldest, but it is still immature, unlike the US where a black man has been elected President. Truss had another strong point in her favour: her loyalty to outgoing PM Boris Johnson. The new PM is expected to follow most of her predecessor’s policies, and on the foreign policy front, her first port of call is likely be to the war-ravaged Ukraine. As for India, whether the deadline given by Boris Johnson about UK-India FTA negotiations will be upheld is not a certainty. The increasing domestic economic turmoil may compel Truss to reset her priorities and politics.

SK SINGH, by mail

Adhere to road rules

The editorial ‘For your own sake’ is a wake-up call that most accidents happen due to the carelessness and omission of drivers and ignorance of rules and regulations. In India, where the trends of driving at a speed exceeding the prescribed maximum limit and driving under the influence of alcohol have increased, adherence to traffic rules has not become a part of a citizen’s consciousness. Roads, especially highways, should be built in a uniform manner with adequate signages. A law requiring the use of rear seatbelts must be enforced.

Sikandar Bansal, Shimla

Restrict heavy vehicles

Refer to ‘Road mishaps killed 1.55L in 2021’; the figures are mind-boggling. All these mishaps are avoidable, provided the government works on strict road safety policies. Accidents will reduce considerably if heavy commercial vehicles are allowed to ply only between 11.30 pm and 4 am. People should also be advised not to undertake long journey by car and to travel by trains or aeroplanes, where the probability of accident is low. Many lives are lost due to the failure to use safety belts.

RN Malik, Gurugram

Create awareness

The death of former chairman of Tata Sons Cyrus Mistry in a car accident underlines the necessity of fastening seatbelt by all car occupants. The prevalence of relevant laws notwithstanding, let us pledge to make it a habit to use seatbelts. High speed and overtaking are the other reasons. There is a need to organise mass awareness programmes by the government department concerned and also NGOs to exhort people to adhere to the safety measures and abide by the traffic laws.

Krishan Kant Sood, Nangal

Buckle up

Apropos of ‘For your own sake’, a helmet on your head will keep you away from hospital bed! Most of us do not wear seatbelts while driving. We only act when we spot the traffic police. Seatbelts are important for those sitting in the rear seat, as many of us fall asleep or feel lethargic during a long-distance drive. When the driver has to apply sudden brakes, people sitting in the back are pushed forward with force, which may cause serious injuries. The same is true for the pillion riders, who do not wear helmet.

SUBER SINGH PARIHAR, Hamirpur

Not at cost of villages

The article ‘Cities belong to all citizens’ claims that cities are the sole generators of jobs, progress and economical growth. India’s GDP sustains on agriculture. And where there is agriculture, there are villages. We can ignore villages at our own peril. It is wrong to prefer cities and plead for urbanisation by neglecting villages. National planning has never given great emphasis to their development. If we provide them with basic necessities, like good educational institutions, hospitals, roads, potable water, and electricity, villages have the capacity to generate jobs and can boost the economy. Developed villages can stop the exodus of job-seekers to cities and our cities can be better managed.

Kiran Sharma, Sundernagar

Hattee ST status

Reference to ‘Hattees in Sirmaur set to get ST status’; as per the constitutional provision under Article 244(1), scheduled areas are defined as such areas as the President may by order declare to be scheduled as per paragraph 6(1) of the Fifth Schedule of the Constitution. It means that specific geographical areas inhabited by tribals may be declared as ST area and not on the basis of a specific community. As far as the Hattee community is concerned, they are living in 389 villages spread over five constituencies. Will the Constitution permit the government to declare a specific community as ST without declaring the entire area — 389 villages — as tribal? Parliament may have to bring in an amendment to pave the way for declaring the community as ST.

ROOP SINGH NEGI, Solan

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit. These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: Letters@tribunemail.com

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

ED raids residences of Punjab Excise and Taxation Commissioner Varun Roojam, excise officer in Delhi excise policy case

2
Punjab

5 of family killed in Ludhiana as car rams into electricity pole

3
Punjab

After viral video shows 'poor man in Mercedes' picking up cheap wheat in Hoshiarpur, the real story comes out

4
Punjab

Supreme Court tells CMs of Punjab and Haryana to hold talks on SYL

5
Nation

Cyrus Mistry’s accident: Chip to be sent to Germany, Police ask car manufacturer ‘if any mechanical fault’

6
Punjab

NIA announces Rs 10 lakh reward on Happy Malaysia in Ludhiana court bomb blast case

7
Nation

India, Bangladesh ink first water-sharing pact in 25 years; Sheikh Hasina flags Teesta

8
Trending

Sushmita Sen-Lalit Modi breakup? IPL founder's changed Instagram bio sparks rumours

9
Haryana

22-year-old youth beaten to death in Haryana's Karnal for having an affair

10
Brand Connect

BioLyfe Keto Gummies Reviews (Scam or Legit) PRICE Benefits & Is Bio Lyfe Keto Work?

Don't Miss

View All
Pregnant Meghalaya woman taken to hospital on bamboo stretcher for 5 km
Nation

Pregnant Meghalaya woman taken to hospital on bamboo stretcher for 5 km

Arshdeep Singh is unaffected by haters calling him ‘Khalistani’ online, instead he is working hard on his next game against Sri Lanka: Father
Trending

Arshdeep Singh is unaffected by haters calling him 'Khalistani' online; he is working hard on next game, says his father

Woman fights off tiger, saves toddler son from its jaws in Madhya Pradesh
Nation

Woman fights off tiger in Madhya Pradesh; saves toddler son from its jaws

223 medals in kitty, 70-year-old runner has hunger for more
Jalandhar

223 medals in kitty, 70-year-old runner Rabinder Singh Clair has hunger for more

UK delegation to attend Saragarhi battle anniv
Punjab

UK delegation to attend epic Saragarhi battle's 125th anniversary

Floating solar plant at Dhanas
Chandigarh

Floating solar plant at Dhanas lake in Chandigarh

Hi-tech village govt school in Jalandhar gives pvt ones a run for their money
Punjab

Hi-tech village govt school in Jalandhar gives pvt ones a run for their money

UK parents name their child after Indian dish 'Pakora'; Internet just can't keep calm
Trending

UK parents name their child after Indian dish 'Pakora'; Internet just can't keep calm

Top News

India, Bangladesh agree to begin talks on free trade, Hasina flags Teesta

India, Bangladesh agree to begin talks on free trade, Sheikh Hasina flags Teesta

Delhi raises protection of minorities | Both sides to jointl...

Learn to share: SC tells Punjab, Haryana CMs to sort out SYL

Learn to share: SC tells Punjab, Haryana CMs to sort out SYL

Punjab not cooperating, says Centre

India clears world’s 1st nasal Covid vax

India clears world's 1st nasal Covid vaccine

Bharat Biotech's iNCOVACC receives regulatory approvals for ...

On Day 2 of Oppn unity drive, Nitish meets Yechury, Kejriwal

On Day 2 of Opposition unity drive, Nitish Kumar meets Sitaram Yechury, Kejriwal, OP Chautala, Sharad Yadav

Sharad says none better than Bihar CM to lead anti-BJP front

ED registers case in Delhi excise ‘scam’, raids 40 sites across nation

ED registers case in Delhi excise 'scam', raids 40 sites across nation

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia’s premises not searched, AAP ...


Cities

View All

Amritsar: 29 years after fake encounter, victims’ kin get closure

Amritsar: 29 years after fake encounter, victims’ kin get closure

Murder bid case filed over Dera Radha Soami clash, statements recorded

Day after CM’s announcement on wage hike, teachers seek release of salaries

Amritsar MC collects Rs 50 lakh property tax from 1,550

Another PUDA notice in Holy City locality case; protest enters Day 27

Govt mulls plastic park in Bathinda region

Punjab Govt mulls plastic park in Bathinda region

Husband 'slaps' AAP MLA Baljinder Kaur, video viral

Elderly Bathinda farmer takes poison during protest, dies

Goldy Brar warns of 'bigger' crime

65-year-old Bathinda farmer commits suicide at protest outside district administrative complex in Muktsar

Chandigarh Administration slipped up in Supreme Court on conversion, admits Banwarilal Purohit

Chandigarh Administration slipped up in Supreme Court on conversion, admits Banwarilal Purohit

Batch of anaesthetic withdrawn from Chandigarh after PGI deaths

At PGI, patients made to get surgical items from list

Manager among three held for carnival crash in Mohali; site sealed

Now, Chandigarh MC gets nod for Indore, Nagpur trip

ED registers case in Delhi excise ‘scam’, raids 40 sites across nation

ED registers case in Delhi excise 'scam', raids 40 sites across nation

Over two years on, Shimla-Delhi flight stays a non-starter

Attendant carries opened blood bag for a day at Jalandhar Civil Hospital

Attendant carries opened blood bag for a day at Jalandhar Civil Hospital

Jalandhar: Badminton items worth lakhs found locked in almirahs for years

Trucks parked illegally on Jalandhar roads

Jalandhar: Now, 555 daily slots for passport service applicants

Jalandhar: 2 attacked with weapons, critical

F&CC to take decision on major city projects today

Relief as online portal launched to issue NOCs for properties

WB officials inspect canal water supply project site at Bilga village

17 more contract virus in Ludhiana district

Robbers barge into store, fire shots at trader

No expert to extract bodies from canals, pvt divers mint money

No expert to extract bodies from canals in Patiala, Fatehgarh Sahib; pvt divers mint money

Building Violations: Vehicles parked on roads, Patiala residents blame civic body

Punjab Govt committed to rehabilitation of youth hooked on drugs: Minister

Patiala MC collects Rs 75 lakh property tax in one month

2-year jail for 2 in cheque-bounce case