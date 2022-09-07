Truss’s victory

Apropos of ‘UK gets new PM’, Truss’s win over Sunak was predicted by pollsters. Indian-origin Rishi Sunak would never have been accepted as PM by the British with their colonial mindset. British democracy may be among the oldest, but it is still immature, unlike the US where a black man has been elected President. Truss had another strong point in her favour: her loyalty to outgoing PM Boris Johnson. The new PM is expected to follow most of her predecessor’s policies, and on the foreign policy front, her first port of call is likely be to the war-ravaged Ukraine. As for India, whether the deadline given by Boris Johnson about UK-India FTA negotiations will be upheld is not a certainty. The increasing domestic economic turmoil may compel Truss to reset her priorities and politics.

SK SINGH, by mail

Adhere to road rules

The editorial ‘For your own sake’ is a wake-up call that most accidents happen due to the carelessness and omission of drivers and ignorance of rules and regulations. In India, where the trends of driving at a speed exceeding the prescribed maximum limit and driving under the influence of alcohol have increased, adherence to traffic rules has not become a part of a citizen’s consciousness. Roads, especially highways, should be built in a uniform manner with adequate signages. A law requiring the use of rear seatbelts must be enforced.

Sikandar Bansal, Shimla

Restrict heavy vehicles

Refer to ‘Road mishaps killed 1.55L in 2021’; the figures are mind-boggling. All these mishaps are avoidable, provided the government works on strict road safety policies. Accidents will reduce considerably if heavy commercial vehicles are allowed to ply only between 11.30 pm and 4 am. People should also be advised not to undertake long journey by car and to travel by trains or aeroplanes, where the probability of accident is low. Many lives are lost due to the failure to use safety belts.

RN Malik, Gurugram

Create awareness

The death of former chairman of Tata Sons Cyrus Mistry in a car accident underlines the necessity of fastening seatbelt by all car occupants. The prevalence of relevant laws notwithstanding, let us pledge to make it a habit to use seatbelts. High speed and overtaking are the other reasons. There is a need to organise mass awareness programmes by the government department concerned and also NGOs to exhort people to adhere to the safety measures and abide by the traffic laws.

Krishan Kant Sood, Nangal

Buckle up

Apropos of ‘For your own sake’, a helmet on your head will keep you away from hospital bed! Most of us do not wear seatbelts while driving. We only act when we spot the traffic police. Seatbelts are important for those sitting in the rear seat, as many of us fall asleep or feel lethargic during a long-distance drive. When the driver has to apply sudden brakes, people sitting in the back are pushed forward with force, which may cause serious injuries. The same is true for the pillion riders, who do not wear helmet.

SUBER SINGH PARIHAR, Hamirpur

Not at cost of villages

The article ‘Cities belong to all citizens’ claims that cities are the sole generators of jobs, progress and economical growth. India’s GDP sustains on agriculture. And where there is agriculture, there are villages. We can ignore villages at our own peril. It is wrong to prefer cities and plead for urbanisation by neglecting villages. National planning has never given great emphasis to their development. If we provide them with basic necessities, like good educational institutions, hospitals, roads, potable water, and electricity, villages have the capacity to generate jobs and can boost the economy. Developed villages can stop the exodus of job-seekers to cities and our cities can be better managed.

Kiran Sharma, Sundernagar

Hattee ST status

Reference to ‘Hattees in Sirmaur set to get ST status’; as per the constitutional provision under Article 244(1), scheduled areas are defined as such areas as the President may by order declare to be scheduled as per paragraph 6(1) of the Fifth Schedule of the Constitution. It means that specific geographical areas inhabited by tribals may be declared as ST area and not on the basis of a specific community. As far as the Hattee community is concerned, they are living in 389 villages spread over five constituencies. Will the Constitution permit the government to declare a specific community as ST without declaring the entire area — 389 villages — as tribal? Parliament may have to bring in an amendment to pave the way for declaring the community as ST.

ROOP SINGH NEGI, Solan

