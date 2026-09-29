Trust deficit fuels campus unrest

The recent incidents at Chitkara University and Lovely Professional University demonstrate how quickly unverified information can trigger student unrest. What is particularly concerning is that many students reportedly did not know the identities of the alleged victims. This points to a growing trust deficit between students and university administrations. Suppressing information or failing to communicate adequately can create an information vacuum in which misinformation spreads rapidly. At the same time, looting shops, vandalising university property and disrupting public order can’t be justified as forms of protest. Universities, for their part, must listen to students, communicate openly and ensure effective grievance-redress mechanisms. -Parry Garg, Ludhiana

Communicate with students

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The student protests were reportedly triggered by allegations of a student’s rape. The pent-up anger appears to stem less from a communication gap than from a perceived lack of credibility on the part of the university management. Many private educational institutions are increasingly viewed as commercial entities focussed primarily on profits, often at the expense of transparency and stakeholder engagement. Open and sensitive communication with students should be a priority, especially during times of crises. When institutions fail to address concerns, mistrust deepens and can contribute to situations spiralling out of control. - Bakhshi Gurprit Singh, Jalandhar

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Voters’ confidence eroding

Refer to ‘ECI’s outreach’; the country appears to be witnessing a serious erosion of public trust in the ECI. The remedial measures being undertaken by the commission seem inadequate to many observers and, in some respects, give the impression that shortcomings in the process may indeed have occurred. The ECI has traditionally emphasised voter participation through its extensive outreach and voter-awareness programmes, underscoring the importance of every citizen’s vote. Against that backdrop, concerns over voters allegedly being unable to exercise their franchise have understandably generated anxiety and scepticism. No corrective measure can fully compensate citizens who may have been deprived of their opportunity to vote in the elections already concluded. - Sunil Chopra, Ludhiana

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ECI must restore its autonomy

Apropos of 'ECI’s outreach’; the ECI should now focus on restoring its autonomy and ensuring its independent functioning, while also rebuilding the credibility it appears to have lost in the eyes of the people. The recent meeting of the commission members to address various issues indicates that the ECI may be moving on the right track. The commission, which has faced criticism for allegedly turning a deaf ear to complaints raised by opposition parties, should now ensure fairness while addressing their genuine grievances. The ECI should not buckle under pressure from any quarter whatsoever. - Ravinder Singh, Jalandhar

Don’t scare kids into learning

Refer to ‘Spare the rod, guide the child’; a teacher’s hand should never become an instrument of fear. The story of Somu, the bull, offers an amusing lesson in the exercise of authority: a grandfather calmed a frightened animal with patience, familiarity and a firm voice, while a teacher’s slap reportedly cost a six-year-old his life. Perhaps the real measure of discipline is not how quickly a child obeys, but whether the child learns without being broken. Fear may produce silence, but it cannot produce wisdom. - Afraj Vikash, Jind

Age no bar to serving society

Refer to ‘Never say no, not at 60 or 90’; the article is both inspiring and thought-provoking. It is an eye-opener for many octogenarians, who, because of age-related difficulties or other circumstances, tend to surrender to fate. While advancing age inevitably brings its challenges, giving up and surrendering to circumstances can be discouraging. I am an octogenarian and a retired Air Force officer. After my retirement in 1990, my desire to continue contributing to society led me to a government school, where I have been serving as a volunteer teacher since 2016. I receive no financial remuneration and work alongside the regular teaching staff. - Wg Cdr JS Bhalla (Retd), Chandigarh