Twist of fate



Refer to the news report ‘Kejriwal in ED net’; the arrest of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in a money laundering case linked to the Delhi excise policy scam is a blow to democracy. Kejriwal, once hailed as an anti-corruption crusader, now faces allegations that can tarnish his reputation. The AAP national convener’s arrest is not just about him; it is about the erosion of trust in our political institutions. The timing of the arrest, just ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, raises questions of political vendetta. It was AAP’s vow to fight corruption that resonated with the common man. But now, the party stands to lose credibility. All citizens must demand transparency and accountability, not political theatrics.

Sahibpreet Singh, Mohali

Jailing Opposition leaders

Apropos of ‘Kejriwal in ED net’; the arrest of Opposition leaders without a thorough investigation is becoming the order of the day. Ahead of the General Election, the ruling dispensation is out to decimate its political rivals. Probe agencies have become pawns of the party in power. The NDA government’s targeting of political adversaries does not bode well for our democracy. The 18-month incarceration of Prem Prakash, an alleged associate of former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, is a case in point. The apex court’s observations regarding the Enforcement Directorate and the practice of ‘jail without trial’ are accurate.

Ravinder Singh, Jalandhar

ED shadow on Lok Sabha polls

Refer to ‘Jail without trial’; the Supreme Court is right to criticise the ED’s ways that subject an accused to ‘jail without trial’. The probe agency must mend its ways and take corrective measures. No accused should be kept in jail for an extended period on the basis of mere allegations, especially when a trial is yet to begin. With the announcement of the General Election, the model code of conduct comes into force. However, there can be no free and fair elections if Opposition leaders are kept behind bars arbitrarily. They must be released and allowed to campaign during the polls.

HL Sharma, Amritsar

Win for free speech

With reference to ‘SC stays Centre’s notification on fact-checking unit’; the top court’s decision is welcome. It is a crucial victory for free speech. In a democracy, transparency and the free flow of information are paramount, especially during the election season. The authority of the unit to censor information about the government was a blatant attempt to stifle dissent and manipulate public opinion. The court’s intervention safeguards the fundamental right to information, ensuring that citizens can access unbiased perspectives. This also underscores the judiciary’s role in upholding democratic values against authoritarian overreach.

Gaganpreet Singh, Mohali

Govt policies letting poor down

Refer to the editorial ‘Inequality in India’; despite India’s high economic growth rate, the glaring wealth gap between the rich and poor raises questions about the government’s loud claim of all-round development under Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas. It is safe to say that the yawning economic divide has been caused by the current regime’s pro-rich and corporate-friendly policies. The egregious disparity underscores the dire need for progressive taxation, equitable investments in health and education and creating more jobs to reduce poverty. The Constitution aspires for economic equality. The onus is on the government to bridge the gap between the rich and the poor.

Chanchal S Mann, Una

A mother is irreplaceable

Apropos of the middle ‘A woman of substance’; the writer is right to say that when God cannot come, he sends someone, and a mother is that person. The bond between a mother and her child is irreplaceable. It is rightly said that God created mothers because it is impossible for Him to be with everyone. It is the mother who adds meaning to one’s life. A mother stands by her child through thick and thin. The role she plays in the upbringing of their child cannot be emphasised enough.

Deepak TAAK, Panchkula

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit.

These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: [email protected]

