Refer to ‘Opposition disunity and the civil code’ (Nous Indica); the more the Opposition moves towards unity, the more it gets disunited. Eyeing Muslim votes, various parties are opposing even well-intentioned policies of the government. The Uniform Civil Code (UCC), for example, will benefit all, irrespective of their faith. But it is being dubbed as anti-Muslim. The Opposition parties remain at loggerheads with each other and with the ruling party on virtually every issue. The triple talaq Bill, meant for the good of Muslim women, was blindly opposed. The Supreme Court verdict in the Shah Bano case was overturned — all this to please Muslims to get their votes. If the Opposition wants to unite, it has to shun its partisan thinking.

Opposition disunity

There are very bleak chances of the Opposition forging a united front (Nous Indica). During the 1989 General Election, various Opposition parties got together against the Congress. In those days, most regional parties had direct clashes with the Congress because of its extensive nationwide presence. Mutual rivalries among the Opposition parties were not as pronounced as they are today. Moreover, the BJP is using political machinations to scuttle the prospects of Opposition unity. Some parties, such as the BSP, the Shiromani Akali Dal and the BJD, appear keen to derail Opposition unity for their vested interests.

First resolve fundamental issues

Apropos of ‘Opposition disunity and the civil code’ (Nous Indica); every so-called progressive legislation of the current dispensation is built on a lie. Casteism and untouchability continue to be significant social issues. Khap panchayats and self-styled godmen continue to exert influence in certain regions of India. Uniformity is first needed for the segregated Hindu community. Diverting the public’s attention from fundamental problems such as unemployment, price rise and communal issues would not help the ruling dispensation.

TN Governor’s act lawful

Refer to ‘Governor’s overreach’; there’s no ambiguity that whenever a public servant faces an investigation for alleged corruption and remains in police custody for 48 hours, he is liable to be placed under suspension. Elected representatives are regarded as public servants. When a minister faces serious criminal charges, he or she should be removed from the Cabinet until found innocent. The Tamil Nadu Governor took the right step as the CM was showing reluctance in taking action against the ‘tainted’ minister. Rules should be applied without discrimination.

Conflicts hinder progress

A tussle between a Governor and a CM is not uncommon. We have witnessed this in Delhi and Maharashtra as well. The Tamil Nadu Governor’s actions must be condemned. He should not have overreacted; it is the CM’s prerogative to sack his ministers. It is high time the President impressed upon Governors that their duty is to protect the Constitution and not enter into conflicts with CMs. When Governors and CMs engage in one-upmanship battles or ego clashes, it can have detrimental effects on governance and the overall functioning of the state. These conflicts can lead to a stalemate, impede progress and hinder the implementation of constructive policies.

Health hazard

Refer to ‘Artificial sweeteners’; many people are addicted to soft drinks. It is important for consumers to be aware of the potential health risks associated with excessive consumption of soft drinks and make informed choices regarding their beverage intake. Opting for healthier alternatives such as water, herbal teas, or natural fruit juices (in moderation) can be beneficial for overall health. Poor food habits can have a negative impact on our health. Artificial sweeteners used in diet drinks, such as aspartame, sucralose and saccharin, can affect metabolic processes. The authorities concerned must promote consumption of fruits and green leafy vegetables through advertisements.

