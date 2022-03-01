Ukraine crisis

‘India’s stand on Ukraine’ brings to the fore the expediency in international relations. India which aspires for a bigger role on the world stage needs to take an inward look, necessitated by its stand in the UNSC. People of India need to understand the holistic implications of the crisis, besides the visible ones showing the ordeal of thousands of Indian students stranded in Ukraine, to reorient thinking, jettisoning their old prejudices. The Ukrainian crisis has exposed the actual strength and fragilities of various systems — something to be looked at objectively to bring about the necessary changes for better conditions in sync with the spirit of the 21st century. The travails of the students should be enough to show the difference between the hollow statements made by politicians and the harsh realities, both internal and international.

Jagvinder Singh Brar, Patiala

India’s stance

Refer to ‘Russia invades Ukraine’; the whole world knew that the invasion was imminent. But the US and the Western nations could not dissuade Putin, who has again proved that harping on global rules and sanctions can’t stop a determined leader like him from invading another sovereign nation. The invasion of Ukraine shows the limitations of the world’s most powerful country, the US, whose reputation has already taken a hit following its poorly timed withdrawal from Afghanistan. For India, there will be several implications. While it is a good sign that PM Modi was the first to tell Putin that violence must cease, India must come out more clearly on Moscow’s condemnable conduct. New Delhi will have to work on some tough and deft diplomacy. India’s relationship with the US-led West is more important than ever before, both diplomatically and trade/investment-wise. Maintaining that will require recalibration of its current diplomatic stance. Tough US sanctions on Russia may impact India’s defence supply line and also acquisitions like the S-400 missile system.

MS Khokhar, by mail

Medical studies

India has stepped up its efforts to evacuate Indian students from strife-torn Ukraine. Hopefully, all our citizens stranded there would be brought back home safely. But there is an urgent need to ponder over why such a large number of students go there to pursue medicine. It is obvious that parents send them there due to financial considerations. In Punjab, for example, admission in MBBS is based on NEET. The toppers join government medical colleges, where the fee is around Rs 8-9 lakh for the full course. In private medical colleges, the students have to pay to the tune of Rs 70 lakh to a crore. Students belonging to middle class families are unable to pay such hefty fee. Why can’t state governments increase the seats in government medical colleges and also cap the fee structure of private medical universities/colleges?

NK Gosain, Bathinda

Fast-track evacuation

Apropos of ‘Expedite evacuation’, negligence and unaccountability, right from the top to the bottom, is evident. Why did it wake up late from its slumber when the sword of Damocles, in the form of Russian invasion of Ukraine, hung instantly on the head of the entire world? How irresponsible it is on the part of those at the helm of affairs of the nation to take things lightly, even when the US President, NATO and European nations had been asking their nationals to move out of Ukraine. Apprehending trouble in advance, India should not have undertaken a wait-and-watch policy, putting the lives of its citizens in jeopardy. Reports from medical students in Ukraine paint a distressing picture of Indian embassy officials leaving them to sheer chance on being contacted for rescue and relief measures. It will be in the best interests of the nation that in future, the polity accords topmost priority to the pressing requirements of the time and situation.

PK Sharma, Barnala

Substance abuse

Refer to ‘Substance abuse rampant’; it is unfortunate that majority of Punjab’s district are in the grip of drug abuse and the alarming number of addicts is a matter of utmost concern. Unemployment is one factor. Successive governments have failed to dent the drug mafia as big sharks are involved in the business and are occupying hallowed positions. Nobody dares to catch the big fish because of their influence. More dark days are ahead in Punjab since legislators with a criminal background are expected to secure entry into the Vidhan Sabha. Parents are shifting their wards abroad, not only for better job opportunities, but also to prevent substance abuse. It is necessary to navigate the youth to prevent them from going into the death trap. The judiciary, executive and legislature are meant to serve the people. We need to rejig the whole political system to bring about transparency.

Raj Kumar Kapoor, Ropar

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit. These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: Letters@tribunemail.com

