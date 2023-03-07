 Unfair wealth distribution : The Tribune India

Unfair wealth distribution

Refer to ‘Proactive civil society vital for healthy democracy’; it is true that the G20 looks after the unequal monetary system that serves the interests of global capital and the political elite. G20 president India’s 40% wealth is shared by 1% population and the lower 50% of population gets only 3% of the total wealth. This unequal distribution pattern cannot do justice to the poor. How can G20 justify its existence if it cannot look after the interests of the vulnerable people across the globe? India has to make drastic changes in the system of wealth distribution for the wellbeing of its poor.

Wg Cdr (Dr) JS Minhas (retd), Mohali

‘Akhand Bharat’ bogey

Refer to ‘Misguided policies bane of India’s neighbours’; there is little we can do about the policies of our neighbours which have landed them in the present financial mess. A better level of cooperation would have ensured smaller defence budgets. This would have enabled a better spend on other developmental activities. The reasons for their economic distress must also serve as a warning and a lesson to us. This near-collapse of our neighbours has once again rekindled the dreams of ‘Akhand Bharat’ in some quarters. It would be better if we protect what we have rather than hanker for some idea which is not possible or relevant!

ANTHONY HENRIQUES, MUMBAI

Nefarious games

Refer to ‘For Punjab’s sake’(Nous Indica); the article exposes the nefarious games being played by the Central and Punjab governments in deliberate capitulation before separatist forces spearheaded by Amritpal. The silence of the SGPC and other political parties against the rising tide of violence is disturbing, as is the capitulation by the Punjab Police. The DGP should not have become a tool of the government for the sake of the honour of his police force. A pertinent question is: who helped Amritpal’s hassle-free entry into India from Dubai?

RN Malik, Gurugram

Rise of separatists

It started with farmers’ stir which was supported by all parties, including the Congress and AAP (‘For Punjab’s sake’). The support was not based on any principles of merits or demerits in farm laws. All parties were united to defeat their common enemy, the BJP. It was negative politics. The withdrawal of the farm laws was seen as a victory against the Centre by separatist elements who had sneaked into the agitation. It emboldened the separatists to further pursue their agenda. Amritpal’s rise and the incidents at Mohali and Ajnala should be viewed as part of this agenda.

Ashok bahl, Kangra

Women cricketers

With the launch of Women’s Premier League, women cricketers will get their share of name and fame. Now, parents of young girls would be more willing to send their daughters to play the sport. Women’s cricket has gained a new momentum with the achievements of our girls. In 2021, the ICC gave List A status to it, aligning it with the men’s game. It is a matter of immense pride for India. The victory of the Indian women in U-19 T20 World Cup final against England, and the launch of WPL will certainly generate new success stories.

Arti Sood, by mail

Debate issues

Reference to ‘Debate, discuss with humility’ (Spectrum, The Sunday Tribune); the article has tried to present a lucid picture of political affairs in the country with special mention of ugly scenes witnessed in Parliament and the Vidhan Sabhas. The politics of today is different from the earlier decades when the decorum of the House was maintained. All MPs and MLAs are bound to follow the Constitution that provides them to resolve issues through debates. A majority of the politicians is now either incompetent or immature, and they cause a commotion. No concrete resolution for the welfare of people is undertaken. Crores of rupees spent on these proceedings go down the drain. Healthy discussions are essential. One-upmanship should be avoided.

Raj Kumar Kapoor, Ropar

Early summer

The early onset of summer is an alarming portent of a long haul in terms of braving the heat as well as water scarcity. To offset the problem of global warming, conducting long-winded meetings and setting commissions is unlikely to bring about the desired outcome. Schemes and plans made in air-conditioned setups don’t percolate down to the poorest man. Reviving empty and dried up traditional water bodies, be it ponds, wells and bowlis, is the need of the hour. Afforestation drives on a war footing are imperative. Apart from the government, common citizens, too, should plant saplings and plants in their gardens.

Upant Sharma, Panchkula

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit. These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: [email protected]

