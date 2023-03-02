 Unique to India : The Tribune India

Unique to India



Refer to ‘Much ado about names’; the term unity in diversity perfectly describes a heterogeneous democracy that India is. Where there is Prayagraj in one state, there is Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar in another. A government rest house is still called a circuit house. Malerkotla was given the status of a district on Eid. India is India because people are different but still manage to live in communal harmony unless someone pits them against each other to further a self-serving agenda. Religion is supposed to be a unifying force, not an anchor. So, the sooner the leaders stop taking political mileage from this petty renaming and start looking at actual issues, the sooner we will progress as a nation.

Rewant Sharma, by mail

Why change names?

Issuing a timely warning, the Supreme Court has put its foot down and made it clear that by changing the names of places, which were under barbaric invaders, the country won’t be able to forget the past invasions. This caravan of changing the names of various cities, roads and even gardens has become the stock-in-trade of the votaries of identity politics who are obsessed about ‘outsiders’, ‘invaders’ and ‘looters’. Giving a new name doesn’t solve any purpose. In fact, it raises a question if this spree of name-changing is really about restoring the names before the invasions or one more step towards making Hinduism the religion above all.

Maitri Chahal, by mail

Tied to the past

When the country is making rapid strides in science and technology, repeated attempts to nullify history can further aggravate social tension rather than calm frayed nerves. The Supreme Court’s warning against renaming places is timely. Renaming places is a complicated business. The dream of building a New India will remain a dream as long as divisive attempts are made to rewrite our past. A country that is fast emerging as a global leader cannot afford to let this practice cast a shadow on our future.

Gregory Fernandes, Mumbai

Throwing a spanner

It is strange that Opposition leaders are demanding President’s rule in Punjab. They are the ones who were voted out and are now licking their wounds. They are trying hard to corner the AAP government. Let us give some time to this government to find a footing in the state, which has been in a mess. The Opposition should play a positive role in the revival of Punjab and Punjabiat. People of Punjab need mature leaders; otherwise, the federal structure will be endangered. Irresponsible statements should be avoided. The Opposition should not claim the moral high ground on a subject on which it has erred in the past and was found wanting.

Sachin Kaushal, Patiala

Violence breeds violence

Reference to ‘Pbi University engg student stabbed to death…’; it is unfortunate that young students get involved in fights. The victim lost his life in a scuffle between two groups. Violence is never a solution to any situation; it questions the foundation of our law and order on a basic level. Campus fights have become common and must be dealt with properly. Normalisation of violence is one of the biggest threats to society. Students must follow rules as they are the future of our country. Youth violence is a public problem and must be treated with seriousness. Prevention of violence requires an extensive solution.

Arshnoor, Mohali

Clash on campus

The unfortunate incident leading to the death of a student in a clash at Punjabi University paints a horrifying image. Educational institutions are places where one goes to secure a future. It is unfortunate when life is cut short on the campus. Why should students become enemies, especially when they study together as peers? Violence among students in university must not be taken for granted as just 'boys being boys'. The police are investigating the matter but the damage has already been done. Youth is the future of India and must be raised with responsibility and sincerity. They should not engage in violence.

Shaurya Lall, Zirakpur

CM-Guv imbroglio

In the ongoing imbroglio between Punjab’s Chief Minister and Governor, unfortunately, both have been unmindful of the constitutional propriety and grace and decorum of their coveted positions. The basic discourse, which was reduced to a street fight, has made a mockery of the system. The matter could have been resolved amicably by displaying maturity and forbearance. The Governor holds a constitutional position and should act as mentor, and not as a fixture of the ruling party to promote its agenda. It is time that the sinecure ostentatious post is abolished.

Bakhshi Gurprit Singh, Jalandhar

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit. These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: [email protected]

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Delhi

Gurugram property dealer arrested after his video of 'stealing' flower pots went viral

2
Chandigarh

In new Excise Policy, pay less for liquor in Chandigarh; bars to be open till 3 am

3
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to meet Home Minister Amit Shah over Ajnala incident

4
Patiala

Punjabi University student murder: Patiala police arrest his four roommates for crime

5
World

All entities must comply with laws, Jaishankar tells UK Foreign Minister on BBC tax 'survey'

6
Punjab

Pakistan PM appoints first Ambassador for Kartarpur Corridor to woo more Sikh pilgrims

7
Delhi

Kejriwal forwards names of AAP MLAs Atishi, Saurabh Bhardwaj to L-G for appointment to Delhi Cabinet: Sources

8
Nation

MHA suspends FCRA licence of think tank Centre for Policy Research

9
Nation

Rahul Gandhi sports new look at Cambridge University address, calls for new thinking for democratic systems

10
Health

Human antibodies found that can block multiple coronaviruses: Study

Don't Miss

View All
Brace for 10% power shocker in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Brace for 10% power shocker in Chandigarh

India to get heat waves this year after hottest February on record
Nation

India to get heat waves this year after hottest February on record

'Why me, I was star performer for the month’, asks laid off Google India employee; his post goes viral
Trending

'Why me, I was star performer for the month', asks laid-off Google India employee; his post goes viral

Over 5 lakh challans through CCTVs in year
Chandigarh

Over 5 lakh challans through CCTVs in Chandigarh in year

Haryanavi sweets, millet delicacies to welcome G20 guests
Haryana

Haryanavi sweets, millet delicacies to welcome G20 guests

I was crying, we didn't have an Indian visa: Wasim Akram on wife's demise in Chennai
World

I was crying, we didn't have an Indian visa: Wasim Akram on wife's demise in Chennai

Covid-19 virus leaked out of a laboratory in China: US agency
Science Technology

Covid virus leaked out of a laboratory in China: US agency

How iPhone passcode is helping thieves steal your money and data
Science Technology

How iPhone passcode is helping thieves steal your money and data

Top News

Counting of votes for Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland Assembly polls begins

BJP leads in Nagaland, Tripura; Conrad Sangma ahead in Meghalaya

Exit polls had predicted NDA win in Tripura and Nagaland and...

Nikki Haley says Pakistan is home to at least a dozen terrorist organisations; should not receive any aid from US

Nikki Haley says Pakistan is home to at least a dozen terrorist organisations; should not receive any aid from US

Focus on all global priorities, not just Ukraine conflict, says India as Foreign Ministers arrive

Focus on all global priorities, not just Ukraine conflict, says India as Foreign Ministers arrive

FIR filed against Shah Rukh’s wife Gauri Khan in Lucknow over a property dispute

FIR filed against Shah Rukh’s wife Gauri Khan in Lucknow over a property dispute

Fancy registration number: FIR to be lodged against three Rs 1-crore plus bidders, says Himachal Dy CM

Fancy registration number: FIR to be lodged against three Rs 1-crore plus bidders, says Himachal Dy CM


Cities

View All

Illegal colonies in satellite towns of city on radar of PUDA officials

Illegal colonies in satellite towns of city on radar of PUDA officials

Teachers object to govt decision on changing principals under School of Eminence scheme

Post-Ajnala clash, Akal Takht panel to discuss norms for carrying Guru Granth Sahib ‘saroop’

The GNDU order that wasn’t

New CP, Border Range DIG join office

AAP MLA’s police remand extended by four days

AAP MLA Amit Rattan Kotfatta’s police remand extended by four days

Bathinda: Tubewell connections declared illegal, farmers block Amritsar road

Don’t keep cotton stalk in fields after harvesting crop, Malwa farmers told

City liquor vends to remain open till midnight, bars up to 3 am

City liquor vends to remain open till midnight, bars up to 3 am

Chandigarh registers 5% GST growth in February

Administration to lay 38 km of new cycle tracks in city this year

Will resolve fire NOC issue: Mayor

MC to bring more owners within property tax ambit

2 former ministers in jail, AAP plans door-to-door campaign in Delhi

2 former ministers in jail, AAP plans door-to-door campaign in Delhi

Atishi, Saurabh Bhardwaj AAP’s pick for Delhi Cabinet

Farmers, labourers march against arrest of Latifpura morcha activist in Jalandhar

Farmers, labourers march against arrest of Latifpura morcha activist in Jalandhar

Punjab Vigilance Bureau arrests SHO, head constable in graft case

Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll: AAP likely to rope in new face

Councillor, SAD leader join AAP

Vajra Corps celebrates 73rd Raising Day at Jalandhar Cantt

39 govt schools sans teachers in Ludhiana dist

39 govt schools sans teachers in Ludhiana dist

Couple arrested with 2.1-kg heroin

Woman ends life; mother-in-law, husband, booked

Road dug up for laying sewer pipe troubles commuters

Urban Vihar Colony residents irked over rising dog bite cases

Dispute over ~3,500 power bill led to Navjot’s murder: Police

Dispute over Rs 3,500 power bill led to Navjot’s murder: Police

Zila Parishad employees found absent

Science Fest at Punjabi varsity concludes

PSPCL Director (Commercial) assumes charge

SSP told to conduct probe, register FIR against suspects