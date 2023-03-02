Unique to India

Refer to ‘Much ado about names’; the term unity in diversity perfectly describes a heterogeneous democracy that India is. Where there is Prayagraj in one state, there is Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar in another. A government rest house is still called a circuit house. Malerkotla was given the status of a district on Eid. India is India because people are different but still manage to live in communal harmony unless someone pits them against each other to further a self-serving agenda. Religion is supposed to be a unifying force, not an anchor. So, the sooner the leaders stop taking political mileage from this petty renaming and start looking at actual issues, the sooner we will progress as a nation.

Rewant Sharma, by mail

Why change names?

Issuing a timely warning, the Supreme Court has put its foot down and made it clear that by changing the names of places, which were under barbaric invaders, the country won’t be able to forget the past invasions. This caravan of changing the names of various cities, roads and even gardens has become the stock-in-trade of the votaries of identity politics who are obsessed about ‘outsiders’, ‘invaders’ and ‘looters’. Giving a new name doesn’t solve any purpose. In fact, it raises a question if this spree of name-changing is really about restoring the names before the invasions or one more step towards making Hinduism the religion above all.

Maitri Chahal, by mail

Tied to the past

When the country is making rapid strides in science and technology, repeated attempts to nullify history can further aggravate social tension rather than calm frayed nerves. The Supreme Court’s warning against renaming places is timely. Renaming places is a complicated business. The dream of building a New India will remain a dream as long as divisive attempts are made to rewrite our past. A country that is fast emerging as a global leader cannot afford to let this practice cast a shadow on our future.

Gregory Fernandes, Mumbai

Throwing a spanner

It is strange that Opposition leaders are demanding President’s rule in Punjab. They are the ones who were voted out and are now licking their wounds. They are trying hard to corner the AAP government. Let us give some time to this government to find a footing in the state, which has been in a mess. The Opposition should play a positive role in the revival of Punjab and Punjabiat. People of Punjab need mature leaders; otherwise, the federal structure will be endangered. Irresponsible statements should be avoided. The Opposition should not claim the moral high ground on a subject on which it has erred in the past and was found wanting.

Sachin Kaushal, Patiala

Violence breeds violence

Reference to ‘Pbi University engg student stabbed to death…’; it is unfortunate that young students get involved in fights. The victim lost his life in a scuffle between two groups. Violence is never a solution to any situation; it questions the foundation of our law and order on a basic level. Campus fights have become common and must be dealt with properly. Normalisation of violence is one of the biggest threats to society. Students must follow rules as they are the future of our country. Youth violence is a public problem and must be treated with seriousness. Prevention of violence requires an extensive solution.

Arshnoor, Mohali

Clash on campus

The unfortunate incident leading to the death of a student in a clash at Punjabi University paints a horrifying image. Educational institutions are places where one goes to secure a future. It is unfortunate when life is cut short on the campus. Why should students become enemies, especially when they study together as peers? Violence among students in university must not be taken for granted as just 'boys being boys'. The police are investigating the matter but the damage has already been done. Youth is the future of India and must be raised with responsibility and sincerity. They should not engage in violence.

Shaurya Lall, Zirakpur

CM-Guv imbroglio

In the ongoing imbroglio between Punjab’s Chief Minister and Governor, unfortunately, both have been unmindful of the constitutional propriety and grace and decorum of their coveted positions. The basic discourse, which was reduced to a street fight, has made a mockery of the system. The matter could have been resolved amicably by displaying maturity and forbearance. The Governor holds a constitutional position and should act as mentor, and not as a fixture of the ruling party to promote its agenda. It is time that the sinecure ostentatious post is abolished.

Bakhshi Gurprit Singh, Jalandhar

