Unite against terrorism

Refer to ‘9/11 and the unfinished war on terror’; America took revenge for the killing of thousands of its citizens by gunning down Osama bin Laden. Despite knowing that Pakistan was providing shelter to Osama, the US deliberately ignored it and continued to maintain relations with our unfriendly neighbour. India itself has been suffering immensely at the hands of State-sponsored terrorism. Countries bearing the brunt of terror are fighting their own battles without much-needed support from the superpowers. The PM has time and again flagged the issue on every global platform. World powers exhibit double standards while claiming to fight against this menace. Unless world leaders show unanimity and take collective steps to curb terrorism in all its forms, the deadly monster can’t be wiped out from the face of this earth.

Ravi Sharma, Dhariwal

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Destroy supply chain of drugs

Refer to ‘Stop chasing users, target corporate drug traffickers’; instead of finding a temporary solution, its root cause should be eliminated so that the problem does not arise again. Bhang, ganja and charas are derived from the cannabis plant. Although they are intoxicating drugs, these traditional substances are less harmful than the synthetic drugs. Big sharks involved in this illegal trade are far away from the long arm of the law, as a result the supply chain is intact. Unless this chain is dismantled, we cannot get rid of this menace.

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Raj Kumar Kapoor, by mail

Stakeholders must come together

Refer to ‘Stop chasing users, target corporate drug traffickers’; given the expanding scope of global drug trafficking, strict countermeasures are essential. However, meaningful enforcement requires firm political will, which is routinely compromised when drug cartels influence decisions through political funding. When governments fail to check corporate and criminal interests, civil society must step in. The limitations of regional enforcement efforts, such as Punjab’s ‘war against drugs’ campaign, demonstrate that state action alone is insufficient — an awakened citizenry must lead the fight to dismantle drug cartels.

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Madhuri Sharma, Philadelphia (Us)

Misuse of executive powers

Refer to ‘Executive excess’; the monetary compensation of Rs 5 lakh cannot make up for the six months spent in jail by a law student without committing any crime. Coercive action by the executive to please those in power by ruining an individual’s career cannot be justified at all. The fundamental right guaranteed by the Constitution to express views against oppression cannot be suppressed by using executive powers. The word used by the court, ‘despotic’, aptly highlights the misuse of official powers. Civil servants must be loyal to the Constitution, not the people in power.

Wg Cdr JS Minhas (retd), Mohali

When dissent is duty

Refer to ‘Executive excess’; a civil servant should see himself more as a facilitator than a regulator. Bureaucrats bow to ruthless, unscrupulous politicians for plum postings and post-retirement benefits. However, a few upright officers sometimes suffer throughout their careers. Unless we adhere to the right means, the end will not be right. When dissent is duty, silence is crime. When a system starts malfunctioning, a deep crisis of accountability emerges. The functioning of the government depends upon the abilities and intentions of the executive. The society suffers when these extraordinary powers fall into the wrong hands.

Anil Bhatia, Hisar

Silent expectations, prayers

With reference to ‘Till success do us part’; the Middle reflected the emotions of almost every middle-class family who put everything they have into supporting their intelligent sons. The pursuit of a successful career becomes a shared journey for the child and the parents. The story highlights the silent expectations, fears and sacrifices that accompany the parents’ dreams. It also makes us question whether professional success is truly worth the emotional distance it may create within a family.

Bhupinder Gupta, Shimla