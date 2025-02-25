US, Europe at loggerheads

Refer to ‘Europe unsure if US is still an ally’; there is a profound shift in US foreign policy under Donald Trump, one that challenges long-established alliances and geopolitical dynamics, particularly with Europe and Ukraine. Trump’s pursuit of détente with Russia and China may destabilise the current global order. The impact on Europe, especially Ukraine, raises legitimate concerns about America’s role as a reliable ally. The world is entering an era of more fragmented alliances, where each power is left to fend for itself. For India, this shift presents both opportunities and challenges. Will US support India in case China jeopardises Delhi’s interests?

Sanjay Chopra, Mohali

India must get its act together

Refer to ‘This war is no longer about Ukraine’; it is an in-depth analysis of the global geopolitical ferment. President Trump is clearly in his element and whatever he does has worldwide implications. As and when the Ukraine war ends, India’s desire for strategic autonomy is likely to take the right course. It may also enhance its clout in the international arena. India must make the best of the developing favourable situation for partnering with a confused Europe that cannot be easily wished away. For a mutually fruitful India-Europe relationship, India should get its act together swiftly with dexterity. If Delhi succeeds, it could be a defining moment.

GS ANAND, Panchkula

US volte-face on Ukraine war

With reference to ‘This war is no longer about Ukraine’; the US talks with Russia, in the normal course of things, would have been a significant move. But what is mystifying is that America, instead of backing Kyiv’s interests, is doing the opposite. The prospect of peace has emerged against the backdrop of Trump’s blatant transactionalism. America finds incredible economic opportunities in resuming business relations with Russia. US energy and other sectors clearly stand to benefit from doing business with Russia again. Though Europe is still willing to back Kyiv militarily and economically, the US has staged a volte-face. Ignoring Ukraine’s interests, it is keen to enforce a ceasefire favourable to Russia. It is yet to be seen whether America will put forward terms and conditions that will have the concurrence of Ukraine and the European Union.

Roshan Lal Goel, Ladwa

New pedagogy agent of change

Apropos of ‘Deadly cost of hyper-competitive education’; the sad reality is that education has failed to get adequate attention from the authorities concerned. As a result, the youth are suffering. The government has tried to regulate the functioning of coaching centres, but it’s business as usual on the ground. Technical advances and new pedagogy influence learning; so, they should act as agents of change. The need of the hour is to bring all stakeholders together, including students and parents. The education sector must become a top priority.

S Kumar, Panchkula

What about Chandigarh villages?

Apropos of ‘Asphalt over art’; an insensitive approach towards our heritage is not new to us. Perhaps no one has ever bothered or written about the villages that once existed where Chandigarh stands today. The villages were wiped out to make place for Le Corbusier’s City Beautiful. No monument of the old times has been maintained or a mention of its old villages made. The new generation would never come to know of the real legacy of this city. It is only fed on Corbusier-designed buildings and furniture as the city’s heritage.

Balvinder, Chandigarh

USAID row merits judicial probe

Refer to ‘USAID row’; the truth can be easily found out, provided the government is willing to probe it thoroughly. Only the Central Government can do it, not the Opposition. Irresponsible statements by Donald Trump and Elon Musk have complicated a simple issue. Can the Supreme Court take cognisance of the matter and order a judicial probe? As citizens, we have the right to know.

Sudershan Walia, Amritsar