US mass shootings

Refer to ‘Maine mayhem’; mass shootings are unfortunately a recurring and distressing phenomenon in the US. These incidents have garnered significant attention and raised concerns about gun violence and public safety in the country. The fact that there have been over 560 mass shootings across the US this year is truly alarming. Despite US President Joe Biden’s commitment to addressing gun culture, the ground reality does not inspire confidence. If such barbaric laws were in place in any other country, the US would have been at the forefront of an aggressive campaign, delivering sermons on morality and ethics.

Bidyut Kumar Chatterjee, Faridabad

Establish robust mechanism

Apropos of ‘Crypto surge’; cryptocurrency is gaining prominence in the global market, and India is keeping pace with a rapid growth in its share of this virtual currency. However, as this digital currency comes with its share of downsides and has witnessed frauds in India, it’s essential to establish a robust mechanism for regulating cryptocurrency transactions. To combat scams effectively, an impeccable regulatory framework and monitoring system are the need of the hour. Considering the potential for cryptocurrency to become the future currency of the global market, it’s imperative to develop a comprehensive roadmap for addressing its potential negative impact on a global scale.

Ravi Sharma, Dhariwal

Ensure Indians’ safety

Refer to ‘Qatar awards death penalty to 8 retired Indian Navy men for alleged espionage’; the lack of transparency surrounding the charges against these men, who were employed by a private company, raises serious questions. The Indian Government’s assertion of attaching high importance to this case is not merely rhetoric; it represents the need for justice and due process. The trial of these former Navy officials has been shrouded in mystery. With over 8,00,000 Indian citizens living and working in Qatar, it is essential to ensure their safety and rights.

Gaganpreet Singh, Mohali

‘Bharat vs India’ debate

Apropos of ‘NCERT committee for replacing India with Bharat in textbooks’; the proposal to replace ‘India’ with ‘Bharat’ in school textbooks merits thoughtful consideration. Language plays a crucial role in shaping identity, and ‘Bharat’ holds deep historical and cultural significance. However, it’s equally important to strike a balance between tradition and modernity. While we must honour our rich history, any decision regarding this change should be made thoughtfully, taking into account the diverse linguistic and cultural landscape of our nation. A broader discussion is essential before implementing such a change, ensuring that it genuinely reflects the values and aspirations of modern India.

Shivansh Bhan, Bengaluru

Will create confusion

Refer to ‘NCERT committee for replacing India with Bharat in textbooks’; the controversial move is likely to cause confusion in academic circles, leading to an unproductive debate. Firstly, the privilege of naming a country should be exercised with the consent of all sections of society — no political party is authorised to unilaterally change the nation’s name. The country is governed on the basis of the Constitution, which serves as the ultimate authority on this matter. The government should refrain from pursuing such actions until the Constitution is amended in accordance with established procedures.

Jagdish Chander, Jalandhar

Stop hounding Mahua

Refer to ‘Appear on Oct 31, ethics panel tells TMC’s Moitra’; everyone seems to be after Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra. What has she done to be treated with malice? She asked questions in Parliament on behalf of someone. Many MPs do that. And what is wrong if they charge money for the ‘services rendered’? Let us stop hounding Mahua for that. And let’s not assume that TMC chief Mamata Banerjee has left her to fend for herself. Mamata will come to her rescue at the appropriate time. Both Mamata and Mahua are fighters, capable of hitting back with full force, when the need arises.

WG CDR CL SEHGAL (RETD), Jalandhar

