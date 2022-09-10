 Use of antibiotics : The Tribune India

Use of antibiotics

It is startling that the antibiotics we take for better health are actually making it resistant to drugs (‘Unapproved antibiotics’). The fact that the drugs being used for treatment in the private sector did not have the nod of the drug regulator is alarming. Who is at fault? The government is turning a blind eye to public health. A stricter system of controls and checks should be established at the earliest. The formulations can be checked at the manufacturing sites. Labelling should be done as consumers have the right to be informed about the authorisation of medicines. India is a leading producer of generic drugs, but their quality should not be compromised.

Asha Rani, Yamunanagar

Banned drugs

In reference to ‘Unapproved antibiotics’; many banned medicines are easily available in the market. Banned antibiotics may have serious side effects. It seems that there is a nexus between pharmaceutical companies and healthcare authorities. Recently, the Dolo scam was unearthed, wherein gigantic commissions were given to doctors for recommendation. Sometimes, avoidable tests are prescribed by doctors. The healthcare sector needs close attention of the governments to protect citizens from these pharmaceutical giants.

Dilwar Ali Meerak, Tohana

F-16s for Pakistan

Apropos of ‘US okays $450mn F-16 package to Pakistan’, the common man in flood-hit Pakistan needs foodgrains, vegetables and life-saving drugs at affordable rates, and not F-16s. It is apparent that Biden’s US is killing several birds with its F-16 stone. It is keeping its fighter aircraft industry alive and earning and encouraging Pakistan to maintain its anti-India stance — a divide-and-rule strategy. It is also trying to suppress India’s global march. The excuse that the US is trying to help Pakistan in countering terrorism lacks credibility. Former President Donald Trump had stopped all aid to Pakistan on the ground that it was not sincere in its fight against terror.

KL Noatay, Kangra

On path of Kartavya

Refer to ‘Chapter on slavery ends...’; it is a case of better late than never. The renaming of Rajpath to Kartavya Path is righteous and in sync with the prevalent system, wherein people elect their representatives to run the country. The leaders, in turn, ought to tread on the path of discharging their kartavya with responsibility and responsiveness towards the needs and aspirations of the people. Hopefully, Kartavya Path will be an inspiration and a reminder for elected representatives to work for the progress of the country.

Krishan Kant Sood, Nangal

Don’t bargain with poor

Refer to the middle ‘The daily struggle for survival’; the facts quoted by the writer are an eye-opener for all, especially government agencies. Though the situation might have improved to some extent over the years, but it may still be similar in other areas. As privileged members of society, we can adopt a policy of ‘no bargaining’ with street vendors. By doing this, we will eliminate the need to go to centres for slum/underprivileged children for charity.

Narendra Singhal, Panchkula

Flaws in ‘Bharat Jodo’

After the Bharat Yatra of Rajiv Gandhi in 1990, ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ is the biggest mass programme by the Congress. But there are some issues. Excluding states like Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh from the yatra path, despite the upcoming elections, makes little sense. Secondly, not including the name, symbol or tagline of the party that is organising the yatra in the pamphlets being circulated is an unintelligent move. Rahul Gandhi as the face of the yatra, even when the selection of the party’s new president will be underway, may not be appropriate. ‘Bharat Jodo’ is too obtuse as there is an indication that there is no other prominent leader who could possibly lead the yatra, or the party.

Kritika Thakur, Rajpura

Restrict tractor-trailers

Reference to ‘For your own sake’; no tractor-trailer loaded with fodder, sugarcane, turi, etc., should be allowed to ply on the GT Road from 6 pm to 7 am. Also, no tractor-trailer should be allowed on the road from December 15 to January 31 as fog reduces visibility. Tractor-trailer owners often don’t use reflectors, which is a serious hazard. Tractors meant for agricultural purposes should not be used for commercial purposes. The licence of tractor-trailer drivers should be checked by the police. In case they require training, efforts should be made to make them aware of traffic rules.

kk mittal, Bathinda

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit. These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: Letters@tribunemail.com

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Trending

Know more about Wazhma Ayoubi, the Afghan mystery girl, who became an overnight Internet sensation

2
Entertainment

After half the team of The Kapil Sharma Show decides not to do new season; Archana Puran Singh says Kapil is and will remain at the top of his game

3
Nation

Cyrus Mistry death: Mercedes interim report says car brakes were applied 5 seconds before crash

4
Nation

India declares state mourning on September 11 as mark of respect to Queen

5
Diaspora

On CCTV, Sikh priest attacked in UK ; Manchester police release video, man arrested

6
Book Reviews

[Exposed] Maggie Beer Gummies Australia SCAM ALERT Weight Loss Keto Gummy Do Not Buy Before Read!

7
Himachal

1 of 4 trekkers from West Bengal on their way to Mt Tibba in Malana returns; Manali mountaineering teams leave to trace 3 missing members

8
Patiala

4 illegally constructed shops demolished in Patiala; mayor, other councillors hold protest

9
Nation

T-shirt war between BJP, Congress: Does Rahul Gandhi's shirt cost Rs 41K?

10
Haryana

Modi govt has ruined farmers, Meghalaya Governor Satyapal Malik says in Haryana's Rohtak

Don't Miss

View All
No Himachal govt help, panchayat builds 2 bridges in Baijnath
Himachal

No Himachal govt help, panchayat builds 2 bridges in Baijnath

During ’97 visit, Queen Elizabeth II stopped short of apologising for Jallianwala Bagh massacre
Punjab

During '97 visit, Queen Elizabeth II stopped short of apologising for Jallianwala Bagh massacre

Goa restaurant where Sonali Phogat was drugged before her death being demolished for violating coastal norms
Haryana

Goa restaurant Curlies where Sonali Phogat was drugged before her death being demolished for violating coastal norms

Queen Elizabeth II: A young girl who did not expect to be Queen became an iconic figure
World

Queen Elizabeth II: A young girl who did not expect to be Queen became an iconic figure

Self-study success mantra: NEET topper
Haryana

Self-study success mantra, says NEET topper Tanishka Yadav

PGI doctors prescribing non-generic drugs not available at govt-run stores
Chandigarh Injection Deaths

PGI doctors prescribing non-generic drugs not available at govt-run stores

4 flyovers, one tunnel being built to decongest Shimla
Himachal

4 flyovers, one tunnel being built to decongest Shimla

Jalandhar: After 75 years, man gets to know about his family in Pak
Punjab

After 75 years, Jalandhar man gets to know about his family in Pakistan

Top News

7 boys drown in Haryana during Ganesh idols' immersion ceremony

7 boys drown in Haryana during Ganesh idols' immersion ceremony

Four died in Mahendragarh, three in Sonipat; CM Khattar expr...

Amit Shah to address BJP meeting on Gehlot's home turf Jodhpur

Amit Shah to address BJP meeting on Gehlot's home turf Jodhpur

India, China troops to disengage at Hot Springs by Sept 12: MEA

India, China troops to disengage at Hot Springs in eastern Ladakh by September 12: MEA

To dismantle infra, restore landform at PP-15 to pre-standof...

Forward posts along LAC in Arunachal to have helipads

Forward posts along LAC in Arunachal to have helipads

‘Get out’, you could have slapped him’: Watch Haryana women's panel chief shout at woman cop over girl’s 'physically fit' check-up done thrice

'Get out', you could have slapped him': Watch Haryana women's panel chief shout at woman cop over girl's 'physically fit' check-up done thrice

The chairperson shouted at the cop in Kaithal while discussi...


Cities

View All

‘Her visit meant more than an apology’: Jallianwala trust secy on Queen’s visit to massacre site

‘Her visit meant more than an apology’: Jallianwala trust secy on Queen’s visit to massacre site

During '97 visit, Queen Elizabeth II stopped short of apologising for Jallianwala Bagh massacre

Ex-Jathedar of Takht Sri Damdama Sahib Giani Kewal Singh stopped from boarding Delhi Metro over kirpan

1 more held for murder near Golden Temple

Hoax bomb threat to Amritsar school; 4 students involved: Police

Miners tried to mow me down with tractor, alleges Maur MLA

Miners tried to mow me down with tractor, alleges Maur AAP MLA Sukhvir Singh Maiserkhana

Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan Singh helps rescue girl from Oman

Debt-ridden farmer ends life in Bathinda

Chandigarh to probe 29-yr ‘monopoly’ by sole chemist at GMSH-16

Chandigarh to probe 29-year 'monopoly' by sole chemist at GMSH-16

Adhere to noise levels or face music, Chandigarh administration tells clubs, bars

18 fresh cases of coronavirus in Chandigarh

At DAV College, bouncers keep outsiders at bay

Elderly couple among 3 die in mishaps in Panchkula

Ex-Jathedar stopped from boarding Metro over kirpan

Ex-Jathedar of Takht Sri Damdama Sahib Giani Kewal Singh stopped from boarding Delhi Metro over kirpan

Comedian Kunal Kamra’s Gurugram show cancelled after VHP, Bajrang Dal threaten protest

4 injured as 4-storey building collapses in Delhi's Azad market

Common University Entrance Test results likely to be declared by September 15

Kejriwal meets Delhi LG Saxena, hopes ‘situation will improve’

Admn denies reports of illegal mining at Rattewal village

Admn denies reports of illegal mining at Rattewal village

24 injured as two buses collide

Hospital turning de facto centre for abandoned

5,700 farmers to get sugarcane dues soon

Nawanshahr village earns praise for its waste mgmt

Ludhiana district worst-hit as swine flu spreads tentacles

Ludhiana district worst-hit as swine flu spreads tentacles

3 killed in car accident near Ladhowal

State Vigilance Bureau books 2ASIs, Home Guard for taking bribe

AAP alleges corruption in National Highway-95 beautification work

Simarjit Singh Bains denied bail in rape case

Admn razes 6 illegal shops, ruffles political feathers

Admn razes 6 illegal shops, ruffles political feathers

Dengue cases mount to 40 in district

Shut units making single-use plastic items, demands NGO

Punjabi varsity starts USIC web portal

Prime properties under Vigilance scanner