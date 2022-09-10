Use of antibiotics

It is startling that the antibiotics we take for better health are actually making it resistant to drugs (‘Unapproved antibiotics’). The fact that the drugs being used for treatment in the private sector did not have the nod of the drug regulator is alarming. Who is at fault? The government is turning a blind eye to public health. A stricter system of controls and checks should be established at the earliest. The formulations can be checked at the manufacturing sites. Labelling should be done as consumers have the right to be informed about the authorisation of medicines. India is a leading producer of generic drugs, but their quality should not be compromised.

Asha Rani, Yamunanagar

Banned drugs

In reference to ‘Unapproved antibiotics’; many banned medicines are easily available in the market. Banned antibiotics may have serious side effects. It seems that there is a nexus between pharmaceutical companies and healthcare authorities. Recently, the Dolo scam was unearthed, wherein gigantic commissions were given to doctors for recommendation. Sometimes, avoidable tests are prescribed by doctors. The healthcare sector needs close attention of the governments to protect citizens from these pharmaceutical giants.

Dilwar Ali Meerak, Tohana

F-16s for Pakistan

Apropos of ‘US okays $450mn F-16 package to Pakistan’, the common man in flood-hit Pakistan needs foodgrains, vegetables and life-saving drugs at affordable rates, and not F-16s. It is apparent that Biden’s US is killing several birds with its F-16 stone. It is keeping its fighter aircraft industry alive and earning and encouraging Pakistan to maintain its anti-India stance — a divide-and-rule strategy. It is also trying to suppress India’s global march. The excuse that the US is trying to help Pakistan in countering terrorism lacks credibility. Former President Donald Trump had stopped all aid to Pakistan on the ground that it was not sincere in its fight against terror.

KL Noatay, Kangra

On path of Kartavya

Refer to ‘Chapter on slavery ends...’; it is a case of better late than never. The renaming of Rajpath to Kartavya Path is righteous and in sync with the prevalent system, wherein people elect their representatives to run the country. The leaders, in turn, ought to tread on the path of discharging their kartavya with responsibility and responsiveness towards the needs and aspirations of the people. Hopefully, Kartavya Path will be an inspiration and a reminder for elected representatives to work for the progress of the country.

Krishan Kant Sood, Nangal

Don’t bargain with poor

Refer to the middle ‘The daily struggle for survival’; the facts quoted by the writer are an eye-opener for all, especially government agencies. Though the situation might have improved to some extent over the years, but it may still be similar in other areas. As privileged members of society, we can adopt a policy of ‘no bargaining’ with street vendors. By doing this, we will eliminate the need to go to centres for slum/underprivileged children for charity.

Narendra Singhal, Panchkula

Flaws in ‘Bharat Jodo’

After the Bharat Yatra of Rajiv Gandhi in 1990, ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ is the biggest mass programme by the Congress. But there are some issues. Excluding states like Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh from the yatra path, despite the upcoming elections, makes little sense. Secondly, not including the name, symbol or tagline of the party that is organising the yatra in the pamphlets being circulated is an unintelligent move. Rahul Gandhi as the face of the yatra, even when the selection of the party’s new president will be underway, may not be appropriate. ‘Bharat Jodo’ is too obtuse as there is an indication that there is no other prominent leader who could possibly lead the yatra, or the party.

Kritika Thakur, Rajpura

Restrict tractor-trailers

Reference to ‘For your own sake’; no tractor-trailer loaded with fodder, sugarcane, turi, etc., should be allowed to ply on the GT Road from 6 pm to 7 am. Also, no tractor-trailer should be allowed on the road from December 15 to January 31 as fog reduces visibility. Tractor-trailer owners often don’t use reflectors, which is a serious hazard. Tractors meant for agricultural purposes should not be used for commercial purposes. The licence of tractor-trailer drivers should be checked by the police. In case they require training, efforts should be made to make them aware of traffic rules.

kk mittal, Bathinda

