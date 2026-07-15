Use technology to curb pilferage of temple funds

Refer to ‘Temple trust’; emotional appeals alone will not check thefts in temples. Chanakya noted in Arthashastra that just like it is impossible to tell how much water a fish is drinking, it is impossible to tell how many resources state officials are stealing. Extending the analogy to temple trusts, it is near impossible to detect pilferage completely; however, a robust technology-based monitoring, strict administrative protocols and regular independent audits can help minimise it. Chanakya called for developing secret espionage networks, occasional interrogation of officials and frequent transfer of staff to keep a tab on misappropriation by officials. That holds true and effective even in the present age and for temple trusts as well.

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KR Bharti, Shimla

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More supervision required

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With reference to ‘Temple trust’; the intervention of the Supreme Court in the embezzlement of donations at the Ram Temple is a welcome decision. Pilgrimage sites have given new dimensions to tourism in India. The supremacy of the trustees of temple Trusts prevails without any accountability. For good governance, separate Boards will have to be created that have sufficient powers to supervise, guide, audit and take punitive action in case of a breach of guidelines. It should have powers to inspect and check the day-to-day functioning of the Trusts.

Krishan Bhatia, Hansi

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Pedagogical changes needed

Apropos of ‘Why subversive act of teaching is in a deep crisis’; there is no denying that education emancipates. Also, it is worth keeping in mind that a student’s brain is not a jar to be filled with information through cramming, but a lamp to be lit. Every child is unique with a kindling fire that needs to be nurtured. Our education system is at a crossroads; we don’t teach what is actually relevant for our pupils. Our pedagogical strategies are neither rational nor evidence-based; our syllabi are vast that have chapters which aren’t of any practical relevance today. Our admission and examination processes need urgent revamping. In many cases, academic qualifications fail to secure employment, and these systemic flaws have led to brain drain.

Sunil Chopra, Ludhiana

Focus on critical thinking

Refer to ‘Why subversive act of teaching is in a deep crisis’; meaningful teaching is steadily declining. The journey from guidebooks and crash courses to today’s MCQ-driven culture has weakened conceptual understanding and analytical thinking. The growing dependence on AI chatbots, when used merely to obtain ready-made answers rather than to enhance learning, is further aggravating the problem. We need to encourage critical thinking. It should be binding on policymakers and regulatory bodies to introduce reforms that restore conceptual learning and reduce overemphasis on rote, coaching-driven and examination-centric education.

HS Sarkaria, Amritsar

Indo-Pak peace remains elusive

Apropos of ‘India must rediscover dialogue with Pak’; it is a harsh reality that friendly bilateral relations are neither in the hands of Indian and Pakistani governments, nor those of their people. This dynamic is primarily shaped by Pakistani fundamentalists, the Pakistan Army and the US. Neither of them want friendly relations between the two neighbours for their own vested interests. All of them will lose their importance if India and Pakistan come together. For them, India-Pak enmity is a goose that lays golden eggs.

Anil Sharma, Chandigarh

Documentation an impediment

It is a matter of concern that as part of the SIR, BLOs are asking voters to fill Form 6 and furnish their parents’ details for voter list revision. While verification is necessary, this requirement creates serious problems. An 80-year-old citizen may not have any such record available. Even an 18-year-old first-time voter may be unable to comply if his parents were never enrolled in the voter list. Such conditions risk deleting genuine, existing voters and blocking new ones from being added. Voting should not depend on documentation that many citizens legitimately do not possess. The process should be simplified. Documents such as Aadhaar, birth certificate, school record, passport, etc. must be accepted to ensure that no eligible voter is left out due to lack of parents’ records.

Yash Khetarpal, Panchkula