Refer to ‘BJP on top’; the results of the Assembly elections indicate a clear preference among the people for a party with a strong and capable leader who can guide the nation to new heights. In contrast, the recently formed INDIA bloc has, thus far, been unable to identify a single person who could lead the country more effectively than Modi. However, INDIA can draw a valuable lesson from this setback and look for a leader who is acceptable to all its member parties and the public. The Assembly election results could serve as a blessing in disguise for the Opposition parties if they unite under one leader without delay.

Faqir Singh, Dasuya

Shot in the arm for BJP

Apropos of ‘BJP on top’; the BJP’s sweeping victory in the Hindi heartland states of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh provides ample reasons for the party to celebrate and for the Congress to reflect sombrely. For the BJP, this triumph couldn’t have come at a better time, with the 2024 Lok Sabha polls not far away. The results are a significant boost for both the BJP and PM Modi. The setbacks in these three states have put the Congress on a sticky wicket. Its negotiating power within the INDIA bloc has significantly weakened. Moreover, these results cast a looming doubt on the INDIA grouping’s ability to finalise worthwhile seat-sharing arrangements.

Roshan Lal Goel, Ladwa

Modi’s charisma is intact

Apropos of ‘The winning template is here to stay’; it is evident that the BJP is poised for a victory in the 2024 General Election. The party’s booth management and ground-level cadre work are exceptional. The RSS has instilled discipline in its cadre, leading to strong voter support. PM Modi’s charisma remains unblemished, particularly among the economically disadvantaged sections and women. He is widely regarded as one of India’s strongest leaders. Conversely, the Opposition is grappling with internal disarray. The absence of a prominent leader to counter Modi has left it at a disadvantage. The INDIA bloc appears dormant and disunited.

Rajan Kapoor, Nakodar

Charges on higher side

Refer to ‘Now, pay Rs 200 for trek to Triund’; the decision to cap the daily number of trekkers and their overnight stay is a commendable measure that was long overdue to preserve and protect the ecology and natural beauty of Himachal Pradesh’s popular destination. However, the charges appear to be on the higher side and should be reduced by at least half. Additionally, essential amenities such as tent-pitching areas, water supply, electricity and toilets, similar to those at Chandratal Lake, must be made available to the trekkers for a comfortable and sustainable trekking experience.

Jagdish Chander, Jalandhar

Improve school infrastructure

Refer to ‘Jind horror raises concerns over safety of schoolgirls’; shockingly, reports of girls’ molestation have emerged from the state where the ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ campaign was launched in 2015. A staggering 142 girls have accused the principal of a government school of sexual harassment. Unfortunately, no action was taken until local residents agitated against the principal and other teachers. The dropout rate of children, especially girls, has not seen improvement due to poor administration in government schools. There is an urgent need to upgrade the infrastructure in government schools by allocating a higher budget for education. This is crucial to prevent private entities from negatively impacting the education system.

Wg Cdr JS Minhas (retd), Mohali

Govt schools in disarray

Apropos of ‘Jind horror raises concerns over safety of schoolgirls’; the article has adequately portrayed the current state of school education in Haryana. It is a pity that basic facilities and amenities such as toilets, potable water, boundary walls and transportation are not available to many schoolgirls in a progressive state like Haryana. This deficiency has significantly impacted girls’ education, especially in rural areas, leading to a very high dropout rate among them. The education sector in Haryana, as in other parts of the country, doesn’t seem to be on the government’s priority list. The responsibility for the plight of schoolgirls lies not only with the government but also with the schools.

LN Dahiya, Rohtak

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit. These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: [email protected]

#BJP