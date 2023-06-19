 Vande Bharat’s journey : The Tribune India

Vande Bharat’s journey



Refer to ‘Vande Bharat’s rollercoaster ride’ (Nous Indica); the article brings to light the apathy of people occupying public offices. A promising project can be sabotaged at the altar of personal insecurity. If that cannot be done, there are other ways of crushing the dreamer and the creator. Finally, all that matters is who gets to stick the proverbial feather in the cap. Behind the dazzling flashbulbs and flower showers, the harassed worker wipes sweat from his brow and recedes into the darkness. A common citizen is left to wonder how much is being lost when a lot is possible.

Mridula Sharma, Panchkula

Give credit to deserving people

Apropos of ‘Vande Bharat’s rollercoaster ride’; sycophancy, intrigue, evading responsibility and taking undeserved credit for an achievement are very common not just in the Railways but in all government-run departments. What else can be expected from government services which are highly politicised and where there is reservation in matters of recruitments and promotions? In such circumstances, if a success story like Vande Bharat is scripted, it is highly commendable. Crediting people for their work not only acknowledges their efforts but also motivates them to continue their efforts and strive for greater achievements.

Ashok Bahl, Kangra

Sycophants rule the roost

Refer to ‘Vande Bharat’s rollercoaster ride’; this article underscores the bitter truth that manipulators, sycophants and unscrupulous elements rule the roost and even steal credit for other’s work. Vande Bharat’s success story illustrates this sad reality. Sudhanshu Mani and his team conceptualised, designed and built Vande Bharat, but they got embroiled in a conspiracy hatched against them to deny them the fruits of their marvellous feat. What a cruel turn of events that those who designed and manufactured this wonderful train are nowhere in the picture!

Roshan Lal Goel, Ladwa

Hope for justice

Refer to ‘Holes in chargesheet’; even though the minor has withdrawn her sexual harassment allegations against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, there’s still hope for justice for the protesting wrestlers. If the minor’s original statement had been included in the chargesheet, the WFI chief’s arrest would have been certain. It can be safely assumed that the minor’s family has been pressured to change the original statement to help the BJP MP. Now that the needle has finally moved on the case, the legal process must be insulated from political pressure. Kudos to our wrestlers who have shown that they will not give up or back down under pressure.

MS Khokhar, by mail

Manipur in turmoil

Refer to ‘Save Manipur’; Manipur is burning for the past one and a half months and PM Modi is silent. Most of the media channels are also not reporting the real picture. The other day, a mob of 50 persons set afire the house of Union Minister RK Ranjan Singh. Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s recent visit also couldn’t defuse the situation. The ‘double-engine sarkar’ has failed the people of Manipur and they are left to fend for themselves.

Bhupinder Kochhar, Panchkula

Give free hand to scientists

Researchers at the University of Cambridge and California Institute of Technology deserve appreciation for developing the first synthetic human embryo model from embryonic stem cells. Scientific advancements and the capabilities of laboratories have reached remarkable levels. It’s a huge leap by the scientific research community and it needs to be praised and supported by one and all. The questions about its legal and ethical aspects indeed cannot be ignored, but science should be given a free hand so that it empowers researchers to push the boundaries of knowledge and make a significant contribution to society.

Pardeep Kumar Joshi, by mail

