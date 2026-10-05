Victory comes by staying on track

With reference to ‘The tough race to the finish line’ (The Great Game); this is India’s paradox — Beti bachao on posters, but beti unsafe on streets. Our unscrupulous politicians lack the sportsmanship to reach the finish line. To win the race, they try to bypass the track. The Congress has done well by bringing in an ex-sportsman, former hockey captain Pargat Singh, as the PPCC president. India has a great future if we can remove non-performing politicians from the equation. Let’s salute our pilot, who risked his own life to save more than 170 passengers, and our players from humble backgrounds who have won medals. Let’s learn from our golden girls — victory comes by staying on the track, not by bribing the referee.

Capt Amar Jeet (retd), Kharar

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Women deserve better

Refer to ‘The tough race to the finish line’; our daughters, despite patriarchal prejudices and extreme levels of poverty and deprivation, have brought laurels to the nation. Yet we cannot ignore the ground reality that our women deserve much better from the State and society as a whole. Girls from Mizoram, Jharkhand, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Kerala have delivered mind-boggling performances at the Asian Games, and that should be an eye-opener for the people of Punjab and Haryana, both with skewed sex ratios.

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Raj Bahadur Yadav, Fatehabad

Technology to our aid

Apropos of ‘Allowing the Word to reach libraries and homes’; gone are the days when limited resources made the translation, interpretation and wider dissemination of scriptures difficult. Today, technology has placed powerful tools at our disposal to understand, translate and share this eternal wisdom across languages, generations and geographical boundaries. Academicians and librarians can play a meaningful role in this noble endeavour.

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VK Anand, Chandigarh

Understand scriptures

Apropos of ‘Allowing the Word to reach libraries and homes’; the true sanctity of any scripture lies in understanding its meaning and spirit, imbibing its teachings, and putting them into practice. All books of knowledge deserve to be treated with respect, though sacred texts may warrant special care out of consideration for the sentiments of their devoted followers. Interestingly, religious texts emphasise the importance of reading, understanding and listening attentively to their recitation. The true purpose of the holy Word is fulfilled only when its teachings are imbibed in the right spirit.

Bilal Ahmad Shamim, Andaman Islands

Don’t trust social media blindly

The violence at LPU, Phagwara, raises serious concerns. This highlights a worrying trend of campus unrest fuelled by GenZ networks, where a video spreads faster than verified facts. To prevent such incidents, three key steps are necessary. First, universities must address the information gap with a 24/7 crisis communication system, accessible faculty, and transparent grievance redressal. Second, police should quickly counter rumours by sharing verified information through official channels. Third, students must refrain from taking the law into their own hands.

Ashok Aggarwal, Kurukshetra

Listen to local party workers

Refer to ‘Cong banks on 3-time MLA Pargat to dribble Pb affairs ahead of poll’; ironically, all political parties professing deep faith in democracy are deviating from their path as the party high command is handpicking state heads rather than letting local units have a say. Intra-party democracy would make the process transparent and curb factionalism. Votaries of democracy should realise that preaching and practice must go hand in hand.

Anil Vinayak, by mail