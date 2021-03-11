Violence against children

Refer to ‘Crimes against children’, these crimes cut across the boundaries of geography, race, class, religion and culture. The issue needs attention and special steps must be taken to deal with it. It’s not only girls who are vulnerable to criminals; boys also are abducted for cheap labour. It is a grave matter for the government, families and society. The children’s safety is vital as they are the future of the nation.

Gaurav Badhwar, Rohtak

Need more courts, judges

Apropos of ‘Ease of justice wanted for undertrials’, it is disheartening that over four crore cases are pending in various courts and about 3.5 lakh undertrials are languishing in jails. In order to reduce the huge pendency, the government should double the number of courts and triple the number of judges. Modernisation and computerisation, establishment of fast-track courts and lok adalats should be the top priority. Arrests must be restricted as far as possible for petty offences and political victims. Police officers must be made accountable for unwanted arrests.

ROOP SINGH NEGI, Solan

Will overcome upheavals

Bemoaning ‘a steady withering away of the fundamentals of democratic spirit’ (‘Freedom from decadence’), the article cynically suggests the proverbial solution of throwing the baby out with the bath water. There seems to be no escape from the kind of electoral politics which is the root cause of the ailments of the country. The land of Tagore, Bose and Vivekananda, who were nurtured in the spirit of compassion and plurality, can withstand all sorts of upheavals and remain in sound health.

DV Sharma, Mukerian

Democracy derailed

Apropos of the state of affairs in Bihar, a state which has the lowest per capita income has the highest political activities without caring for the problems of the common man. Can these activities stop the exodus of workers to other parts of the country? Can new industries be set up? Can employment opportunities be enhanced? A common citizen is not interested in which party is in power. All that he wants is the progress of a state and job opportunities. A majority of people have to migrate in search of livelihood. Will the leaders of Bihar remain busy in petty politics without caring for development? We should not forget leaders like Karpoori Thakur and Rajendra Prasad who had set an example for the people.

Yash Pal Ralhan, Jalandhar

For a sound mind

Refer to ‘Why books will stay relevant’, there is no substitute for books, not even e-books. There are very few bookshops that sell books other than school and college textbooks, especially in tier-2 cities and towns. Digital devices like smartphones and e-book readers have eliminated the need to carry hard copies. District libraries wear a deserted look. People don’t have the patience to read. They just want instant information on Google. The digital format strains the eye. Reading books enriches our mind in the same way as exercise does to our body.

Vikramjit Singh, Amritsar

Sports in rural areas

India’s players have brought laurels to the country by their superlative performance in the Commonwealth Games. There is a need to improve sports infrastructure in rural areas because that is where most of our medal winners and other sportspersons come from, in spite of non-existent facilities. Athletes Hima Das and Avinash Sable and the majority of our boxers and wrestlers belong to villages.

Lt Col Harbinder Singh (Retd), Patiala

Choose millets

Apropos of ‘Millets offer opportunities’, millets have more nutritional value than wheat and rice. Millets as a staple diet are not popular in urban India due to the lack of awareness and their unavailability. Moreover, mechanisation of the processing of these millets couldn’t keep pace with that of rice and other cereals and so these never got their due place in the kitchens. We should popularise these grains and learn a lesson from western fast food chains which have become totems of economic prosperity. When the Indian economy opened in the early 1990s, branded muesli and oats became popular breakfast foods as MNCs marketed nutritionists’ views, food columns favoured these breakfast foods in popular newspapers and magazines and a thre was a blitzkrieg of sleek advertisements. Just declaring a year after millets will not serve the purpose to popularise these grains. Efforts must be made on the ground to popularise them.

Rajesh Goyal, by mail

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit. These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: Letters@tribunemail.com

