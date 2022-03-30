Violence in custody

Refer to ‘Custodial deaths’; in recent times, cases of custodial deaths have increased at an alarming rate. When a person is detained, it is the responsibility of the detaining authority to guarantee the safety of a detainee. Stringent laws are needed to avoid such incidents. The authorities concerned have time and again laid down procedures which have to be followed by the police in order to curb custodial violence.

SS Paul, Nadia

Reconsider drug pricing

Reference to ‘Costlier essential drugs’; as if the burden of rising fuel prices and essential commodities is not enough, several key medicines will cost more. The people have not yet fully recovered from Covid-19. On that account, the ruling dispensation at the Centre needs to rethink before implementing this proposal.

C Ghanshyam, Visakhapatnam

Food at door

Reference to ‘No long queues, Punjab rolls out doorstep ration delivery scheme’; this step will save time and ensure good quality ration. It will also eradicate malpractices by middlemen, such as misuse of ration and food adulteration etc. It is remarkable how within a span of a few days, the Chief Minister has initiated schemes for the welfare of the people, indicating positive governance in the interest of the common man. The prosperity of a state, integrity of its politics, stability of its society, development of its economy and wellbeing of its people, all hinge upon good governance. Doorstep ration delivery will augur well for the people of the state.

Harpreet Sandhu, Ludhiana

Action mode

The AAP government in Punjab is taking reformative steps one after the other, the latest being the rolling out of doorstep ration delivery. Translated into action, the scheme will go a long way in helping the elderly and physically challenged who find it difficult to stand in long queues, or walk long distances. If the CM continues with such path-breaking and poor-oriented reforms, he will have an edge over his peers in other states, including those ruled by the BJP. It is heartening that the AAP dispensation is honouring its poll promises, which is an eye-opener to governments in other states.

Maheshwer Sharma, by mail

Poor staff management

Apropos of ‘Understaffed departments’, government departments must learn from their private sector counterparts the art of managing human resources. It is even more critical for the former because it impacts the everyday welfare, well-being and the very fundamentals of the public fabric of our country. An astounding proportion of our country’s youth is unemployed while government vacancies remain unfilled. Human resource managers should be brought in not just for manpower planning but also to improve the quality and experience of service.

Gunjeet Trehan, Chandigarh

Don’t link it to education

Refer to the hijab issue and the ensuing atmosphere; it is imperative for all stakeholders to end politics and work for the empowerment of women. If they are so concerned about the state of women in the country, they should make education more accessible, build schools in remote areas and make work environment more inclusive and safe. Connecting uniforms and clothing preferences to access to education degrades the agency of women. It may irrevocably lead to their marginalisation and the dilemma of pursuing education or maintaining a religious identity.

Madhvi Sharma, Ludhiana

Leave policy

Apropos of ‘100-day leave plan for CAPF jawans soon’, it comes to over 27 per cent personnel being on leave at any given time in a year. Looking at other commitments of any uniformed force, it may not be possible to send so many personnel on leave at any given time. Moreover, any decision taken in this regard must also consider leave authorisation of the armed forces personnel. Unlimited leave encashment should be permitted in case of denial of leave due to operational commitments in forward areas.

Lt Col JS Dullat (Retd), Patiala

Cheating voters

Refer to ‘Roll back fuel price hike, demands Oppn’, oil prices did not increase during elections, but as soon as they were over and the chief ministers had taken oath, the prices have started increasing on a daily basis. This is sheer trickery with voters. The increase in fuel prices affects the prices of all commodities. How much can the common man bear?

Vidwan Singh Soni, Patiala

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit. These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: Letters@tribunemail.com

