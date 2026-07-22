Violent suppression not an answer

Refer to ‘Roach rage rattles Capital’; the use of violence against unarmed student protesters seeking educational reforms is not a solution or a deterrent. Protests are driven by genuine concerns, and it is the responsibility of the government and the ministries concerned to address them. Unfortunately, the day’s events were not adequately highlighted by the mainstream media. On the contrary, social media effectively brought attention to both the protesters’ demands and the violent conduct of the Delhi Police and the RAF during the protest. Instead of suppression, the focus must shift towards addressing concerns and introducing meaningful reforms.

Advertisement

Gurpreet Kaur, Patiala

Advertisement

Police brutality condemnable

Advertisement

Refer to ‘Why this student movement will endure’; the brutal beating of young students at the Parliament protest site was ill-conceived by the powers that be. The students were demanding justice from their own elected government, which is expected to act as their guardian. The scars of repeated mockery of their hard work have deepened with the cane beatings to the extent of bruising their souls. The youth of a nation cannot be treated with such disproportionate harshness. The government must show magnanimity and, at the very least, express remorse.

Rakesh Mohan Sharma, Pathankot

Advertisement

Respect the power of youth

With reference to ‘Why this student movement will endure’; it is unfortunate that students had to face lathi blows, tear gas shells and excesses of the armed police personnel. Protesting is a fundamental right and violence should be the last resort. From among the young people participating in these protests, the leaders, doctors, engineers, and professionals of tomorrow will emerge. They deserve to be treated with dignity and respect. If we want to ensure a bright future for our country, we first need to respect and empower our young citizens. They are the powerhouse and storehouse of infinite energy. Franklin D Roosevelt rightly said : We cannot always build a future for our youth, but we can always build our youth for the future.

Raj Kumar Kapoor, Ropar

Contradictory response

With reference to ‘Modi most anti-youth PM in India’s history, says Rahul’; at first glance, the headline appeared as an exaggeration by the Leader of Opposition. However, seeing the visuals of the protesters being treated with insensitivity by the policemen, one feels sorry for them and bitterness towards the men and women in uniform. Two days before this incident, during the PM’s Punjab visit, he had expressed sympathy for the youth. But kicking and assaulting boys and girls by police personnel to dissuade them is contradictory to his statement. They were only demanding means for earning a livelihood, but the government responded with brutality.

Faqir Singh, Dasuya

Native words for better clarity

Apropos of ‘In plain Punjabi’; the Punjab government’s decision to replace the Persian and Arabic words in land records’ documentation is welcome as it eases the complexities of formal usage of language. The now obsolete language, adopted earlier by the Mughals, is still in use across several states. Replacing these words with commonly used words will help an average person understand property records and their ownership rights. This may be a trendsetter for other state governments and the Centre to do away with complex jargon for better understanding. A glossary of words must be provided to enhance clarity.

Virender Sharma, Shimla

Spain’s teamwork did the trick

Refer to ‘Football rollercoaster’; Spain’s victory over Argentina in the FIFA World Cup final was a perfect example of how a team as a whole is more effective than the hype around the individual brilliance of players like Messi, Ronaldo, Mbappé or Haaland. Even in the 98th minute, when Spain’s captain was substituted, the team did not lose composure. They showed faith in each other and played as a single unit till the final whistle. When 11 players trust each other, play for each other and remain calm under pressure, magic happens. This was not just a win on the field. It was a clear victory of team spirit, discipline and self-belief over star power.

Yash Khetarpal, Panchkula