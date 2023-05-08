 Vote-bank politics : The Tribune India

Vote-bank politics



Refer to ‘Congress’ Bajrang Dal gambit’ (Nous Indica); when will political parties make real issues their poll plank? The Congress started the vote-bank politics through its appeasement policies for minorities and the downtrodden. Subsequently, many regional parties mushroomed in the country, and finally the BJP, with its aggressive politics of consolidating the majority community votes, strengthened itself to the extent that it appears invincible at the Centre and some states. The Congress and other parties should not indulge in sectarianism.

Hira Sharma, by mail

BJP faces anti-incumbency

It is BJP’s poll strategy to raise the bogey that the Opposition coming to power would mean the dominance of Muslims over Hindus; this ploy has sometimes helped it weather the anti-incumbency storm (Nous Indica). However, this strategy didn’t work in West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Delhi and HP. The BJP is sparing no effort to polarise the voters in Karnataka on caste and communal lines to retain power in this important southern state. It remains to be seen how the voters of Karnataka would respond — whether they would get swayed by the BJP’s communal rhetoric or remain steadfast in their determination to oust the ‘tainted’ government with a dismal track record?

Roshan Lal Goel, Ladwa

Karnataka elections

Political parties use all tricks and tactics to win elections (Nous Indica). The Congress manifesto promises to ban the Bajrang Dal. While campaigning in Karnataka, the PM claimed that the Congress was against Bajrangbali (Hanuman). Telling lies to appease or incite voters is uncalled for. The major factors that would decide the outcome of the Karnataka elections are anti-incumbency and rampant corruption. No party should seek votes in the name of gods. The wrestlers’ row might spoil the BJP’s chances in the 2024 General Election.

Capt Amar Jeet (Retd), Kharar

Prepare for future pandemics

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has announced that Covid is no longer a global health emergency, more than three years after the outbreak was declared a pandemic. However, this does not mean that the threat of the virus has disappeared or that the fight against it can be discontinued. Experts warn that the world should remain vigilant and be prepared for future pandemics. The WHO has emphasised the need for continued efforts to prevent the spread of Covid. The Covid-19 pandemic has shown that the world was not prepared for such a crisis, and significant improvements are needed in the global health infrastructure.

Rajpal Singh Chouhan, Ujjain

Manipur violence

Refer to ‘Mayhem in Manipur’; the sudden onset of violence in Manipur once again highlights the delicate ethnic equations in the North-East. Tensions between the hill tribes and Meiteis in Manipur aren’t new. But what appears to have precipitated the situation is the influx of Burmese refugees into the state since the military coup in Naypyidaw in February 2021. With the Myanmarese junta continuing operations against ethnic insurgents in the neighbouring country, this stream of refugees never waned. The situation in Myanmar directly impacts NE border states like Manipur. Only all-round economic growth can reduce inter-ethnic tensions in the North-East.

Sanjay Chopra, Mohali

Ethnic tussle

Riots are never spontaneous. Tensions keep building up if they are not addressed and sometimes a single incident can act as a trigger. This is what seems to have happened in Manipur. This must not be seen as a tussle between Hindus and Christians, but a clash between two tribal groups belonging to different religions. Unfortunately, many churches have been burnt. In an election rally in Karnataka, PM Modi accused the Congress of fomenting unrest wherever and whenever it is in power. So what explains the riots in Manipur where there is a double-engine government?

Anthony Henriques, Mumbai

Tweak agri policy

Refer to ‘Cheaper cooking oil’; India’s heavy dependence on imports of edible oil is not good for its economy. Small farmers end their lives as they are not even paid MSP for their oilseed crops such as mustard, whereas large food retail chains, which import cheap edible oil, don’t even pass on the benefits to the consumer. When India opened its doors to retail chains like Walmart, they promised to involve local farmers and sell locally processed products only. However, nothing of this sort has happened. What is required is a change in the agriculture policy. Institutions like ICAR and agricultural universities should be given more funding.

Harvinder Singh Chugh, Jalandhar

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit. These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: [email protected]

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Haryana

Wrestlers' protest: Committee gives May 21 deadline for arrest of Brij Bhushan; protest not hijacked by farmers, says Vinesh

2
Amritsar

'Blast' at busy Heritage Street near Amritsar's Golden Temple leaves several injured

3
Lifestyle

Sanya Malhotra buys a house in Gurgaon

4
Nation

Pakistan International Airlines plane strays in Indian airspace for 10 minutes after failing to land in Lahore

5
World

8 killed, 7 injured in Texas mall shooting; gunman also dead

6
Chandigarh

Rain cools down Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh; mercury plummets

7
Haryana

Wrestlers’ sit-in: Stopped from entering Delhi, BKU (Ugrahan) activists hold protest at Tikri border

8
Delhi

Excise policy case: Delhi court grants bail to 2 accused; AAP demands BJP’s apology

9
Nation

Western Command to conduct major exercise in Punjab to test offensive capability

10
Himachal

Fresh snowfall, rain brings down mercury in Himachal Pradesh

Don't Miss

View All
Back from the brink: Mountaineer Baljeet Kaur is raring to go
Features

Back from the brink: Mountaineer Baljeet Kaur is raring to go

Eternal verse: Shiv Kumar Batalvi’s 50th death anniversary
Features

Eternal verse: Shiv Kumar Batalvi's 50th death anniversary

Why Shimla was chosen as capital
Comment

Why Shimla was chosen as capital

Cleaning and healing Himalayas
Comment

Cleaning and healing Himalayas

8 decades on, 93-year-old woman wins court battle for 2 flats in South Mumbai
Nation

8 decades on, 93-year-old woman wins court battle for 2 flats in south Mumbai

Video: Canada's Kabaddi Federation president Kamaljit Kang shot at outside his house in Surrey
Jalandhar

Video: Canada's Kabaddi Federation president Kamaljit Kang shot at outside his house in Surrey

Water foggers, shades for exotic birds to beat heat
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Water foggers, shades for exotic birds to beat heat

Duped by job agents , 36 women from Punjab stranded in Oman
Punjab

Duped by job agents , 36 women from Punjab stranded in Oman

Top News

Centre says ready for dialogue; drones, copters for surveillance

Centre says ready for dialogue; drones, copters for surveillance

23K moved to safety | Opposition for President’s rule

Wrestlers set May 21 deadline for WFI chief’s arrest; govt sends panel for talks

Wrestlers set May 21 deadline for WFI chief's arrest; govt sends panel for talks

Support swells at Jantar Mantar | Punjab farm unions, 100 kh...

Over 2,600 farm fires in Punjab in 3 days

Over 2,600 farm fires in Punjab in 3 days

LoC posting for TA women officers, Rajnath gives nod

LoC posting for TA women officers, Rajnath gives nod

Chill may trigger fungal diseases, fear orchardists

Chill may trigger fungal diseases, fear orchardists

Cherry, plum yield in HP already down


Cities

View All

Blast points to negligence on authorities’ part, say Amritsar residents

Blast points to negligence on authorities’ part, say Amritsar residents

Amritsar MC issues notice to lease holders

Amritsar Civic body to resume re-carpeting of roads

Youth kidnapped in Jandiala Guru a week ago, case filed

Police crackdown on illicit liquor trade in Tarn Taran; 16 arrested

Cotton growers assured of canal water supply

Bathinda: Cotton growers assured of canal water supply

No internship for foreign pupils at Bathinda AIIMS

Bathinda jail warder provided cellphones to inmates, arrested

Bids invited for sweeping at 13 Chandigarh villages, Mani Majra

Bids invited for sweeping at 13 Chandigarh villages, Mani Majra

Morning rainstorm snaps trees, hits power supply in tricity area

8 years on, PGI's plan for new OT complex awaits resuscitation

Delhi man linked to loan app scam arrested

Kurali man poisons two minor kids; daughter dead, son critical

Wheat arrival in Jalandhar dist mandis exceeds last year’s figures

Wheat arrival in Jalandhar dist mandis exceeds last year’s figures

Panchayat Union asks panches, sarpanches not to support AAP

Aam Aadmi Party staring at huge loss, says Phillaur MLA

Divisive politics vitiating atmosphere of state, says SAD president Sukhbir

Over 2,000 appear for NEET-UG in Jalandhar

Extended deadline nears, work at international airport in Halwara picks up pace

Extended deadline nears, work at international airport in Halwara picks up pace

SAD’s Ludhiana unit president Harbhajan Singh Dang dies at 70

Ludhiana: Most dyeing units have no treatment plants

Elderly man dies of Covid, 9 test +ve in Ludhiana

No check on violations at Bhadaur House parking lots in Ludhiana

62,000 houses surveyed to prevent spread of dengue in Patiala district

62,000 houses surveyed to prevent spread of dengue in Patiala district

24 students take oath at Yadavindra Public School (YPS), Patiala, investiture

Dr Mohit-XI defeat Hustlers-XI by 19 runs