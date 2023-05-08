Refer to ‘Congress’ Bajrang Dal gambit’ (Nous Indica); when will political parties make real issues their poll plank? The Congress started the vote-bank politics through its appeasement policies for minorities and the downtrodden. Subsequently, many regional parties mushroomed in the country, and finally the BJP, with its aggressive politics of consolidating the majority community votes, strengthened itself to the extent that it appears invincible at the Centre and some states. The Congress and other parties should not indulge in sectarianism.

Hira Sharma, by mail

BJP faces anti-incumbency

It is BJP’s poll strategy to raise the bogey that the Opposition coming to power would mean the dominance of Muslims over Hindus; this ploy has sometimes helped it weather the anti-incumbency storm (Nous Indica). However, this strategy didn’t work in West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Delhi and HP. The BJP is sparing no effort to polarise the voters in Karnataka on caste and communal lines to retain power in this important southern state. It remains to be seen how the voters of Karnataka would respond — whether they would get swayed by the BJP’s communal rhetoric or remain steadfast in their determination to oust the ‘tainted’ government with a dismal track record?

Roshan Lal Goel, Ladwa

Karnataka elections

Political parties use all tricks and tactics to win elections (Nous Indica). The Congress manifesto promises to ban the Bajrang Dal. While campaigning in Karnataka, the PM claimed that the Congress was against Bajrangbali (Hanuman). Telling lies to appease or incite voters is uncalled for. The major factors that would decide the outcome of the Karnataka elections are anti-incumbency and rampant corruption. No party should seek votes in the name of gods. The wrestlers’ row might spoil the BJP’s chances in the 2024 General Election.

Capt Amar Jeet (Retd), Kharar

Prepare for future pandemics

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has announced that Covid is no longer a global health emergency, more than three years after the outbreak was declared a pandemic. However, this does not mean that the threat of the virus has disappeared or that the fight against it can be discontinued. Experts warn that the world should remain vigilant and be prepared for future pandemics. The WHO has emphasised the need for continued efforts to prevent the spread of Covid. The Covid-19 pandemic has shown that the world was not prepared for such a crisis, and significant improvements are needed in the global health infrastructure.

Rajpal Singh Chouhan, Ujjain

Manipur violence

Refer to ‘Mayhem in Manipur’; the sudden onset of violence in Manipur once again highlights the delicate ethnic equations in the North-East. Tensions between the hill tribes and Meiteis in Manipur aren’t new. But what appears to have precipitated the situation is the influx of Burmese refugees into the state since the military coup in Naypyidaw in February 2021. With the Myanmarese junta continuing operations against ethnic insurgents in the neighbouring country, this stream of refugees never waned. The situation in Myanmar directly impacts NE border states like Manipur. Only all-round economic growth can reduce inter-ethnic tensions in the North-East.

Sanjay Chopra, Mohali

Ethnic tussle

Riots are never spontaneous. Tensions keep building up if they are not addressed and sometimes a single incident can act as a trigger. This is what seems to have happened in Manipur. This must not be seen as a tussle between Hindus and Christians, but a clash between two tribal groups belonging to different religions. Unfortunately, many churches have been burnt. In an election rally in Karnataka, PM Modi accused the Congress of fomenting unrest wherever and whenever it is in power. So what explains the riots in Manipur where there is a double-engine government?

Anthony Henriques, Mumbai

Tweak agri policy

Refer to ‘Cheaper cooking oil’; India’s heavy dependence on imports of edible oil is not good for its economy. Small farmers end their lives as they are not even paid MSP for their oilseed crops such as mustard, whereas large food retail chains, which import cheap edible oil, don’t even pass on the benefits to the consumer. When India opened its doors to retail chains like Walmart, they promised to involve local farmers and sell locally processed products only. However, nothing of this sort has happened. What is required is a change in the agriculture policy. Institutions like ICAR and agricultural universities should be given more funding.

Harvinder Singh Chugh, Jalandhar

