Vulnerable hills

Refer to ‘Saving Joshimath’; it is unfortunate that it has taken widespread panic and protests by local citizens to initiate action. The state government has swung into action by relocating people to safer places. Local people are putting the blame on various developmental projects, such as tunnels and dams, but they are equally at fault. Across all hill stations, including Joshimath, the construction of illegal hotels and shops is rampant. Rather than resorting to a band-aid solution by relocation, the government ought to evolve a comprehensive policy to safeguard the hills and their inhabitants.

RAMESH GUPTA, NARWANA

Culture of padyatras

Apropos of ‘BJP embarks on bind India plan’ and ‘An uncertain march’; in the past, the padyatras undertaken by the great souls have played a role of prominence in the expression and preservation of India’s unity in all aspects of national interests. Adi Shankaracharya and Guru Nanak covered the length and breadth of the country. The everlasting impact of those yatras is reflected in the practical life of the people from South to North and East to West. In modern times, one is reminded of Mahatma Gandhi’s Dandi march and Acharya Vinoba Bhave’s Bhoodan (land donation) march. Now, that role is played by cricket and cinema. Political parties’ gimmicks have no impact on public imagination.

DV Sharma, Mukerian

In-flight misconduct

Tata Group chairman N Chandrasekaran’s candid admission that ‘AI’s response should have been much swifter’ has not come a day too soon. Allowing the offender to go scot free was like adding insult to injury. A blanket ban on serving drinks on flights may not be feasible in a competitive industry like the airlines, especially those travelling in business class, but with privilege comes responsibility. Anyone behaving indecently or obnoxiously needs to be prosecuted criminally, so that there is no recurrence of such instances. The DGCA has now recommended the use of restraining devices available with the flight crew to control abusive and unruly passengers when all conciliatory efforts fail. It is high time such tools are put to use in extreme situations, instead of treating them as accompanying ornaments.

V Jayaraman, Chennai

Capt sets new benchmark

The deployment of Capt Shiva Chouhan at Siachen has catapulted the status of women to impressive heights. The feat has shattered the last barrier of gender bias. She is a role model for other women who are eager to enter this domain reserved for men. Now, women are fighter pilots, too, and keen to join the combat sections of the Army. The three-month period is long. The courage shown by Captain Shiva is worth emulating and the record set by her will inspire other women.

KARNAIL SINGH, Kharar

Health facilities

All across the nation, every tehsil headquarters Civil Hospital must have facilities like CT scan, ultra-sound, ECG, X-ray, dental X-ray and complete blood culture. Also, there should be two posts of PG doctors — MD and MS. Moreover, teachers should not be allocated election duty because this hampers teaching in schools. PM Modi should set up an election-cum-multidata department. All kinds of elections should be conducted by this department. The minimum qualification should be graduation in any stream. Post-graduate candidates should be deputed at higher posts with more salary than graduates, and this department should also collect statistical data. This will also provide employment to educated unemployment youth.

ASHWINI K LOATHTA, Shimla

Hate speech

Freedom of speech is being misused to peddle hate. It has become the most concerning issue in recent times as it is resulting in communal intolerance and unrest. Politicians make hate speeches to gain votes. It is important to know the thin and often blurred line between the constitutionally guaranteed freedom of expression and hate speech. Recognition when the speech turns into hate speech is essential to pursue appropriate remedies against it. The circumstances of each case require appropriate analysis to evaluate if the speech has elements of hatred.

Gaurav Badhwar, Rohtak

Not above suspicion

There may not be any mala fide intention behind the idea of developing revolving EVMs by the Election Commission. The purpose is to enable migrant voters to cast their votes. Though there appears nothing wrong in this proposed move, it will certainly undermine the trust of the people in regard to the fairness of the elections. Doubts have been raised on the use of EVMs on many occasions in the past. This will amplify the suspicion.

MS Chopra, by mail

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit. These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: Letters@tribunemail.com