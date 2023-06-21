Wake-up call for UP govt

Refer to ‘UP hospital deaths’; what is shocking is the fact that people died even before getting the much-needed medical attention at the hospital. It means that after admission, they did not receive proper care and attention either due to lack of doctors or sheer negligence. While the UP government is making all efforts to improve the law and order situation in the state, it hasn’t done much to upgrade the health infrastructure. The Ballia incident should act as a wake-up call for the Yogi government.

Bal Govind, Noida

Prohibit discrimination

People dying in hospitals for want of treatment is not new to UP. Poor people often face significant challenges when seeking admission to hospitals. Medical professionals should provide unbiased and equal treatment to all patients, regardless of their social class or status. Every individual deserves to receive appropriate medical care and attention. Governments must invest in expanding healthcare infrastructure, particularly in underserved areas where access to hospitals and clinics may be limited. Every state should have laws that prohibit discrimination in healthcare based on social class or status. Had the doctor provided timely and appropriate medical care, several patients could have been saved. Besides, equipment in hospitals is either outdated or not maintained properly.

Suber Singh Parihar, Nadaun

Strategic partnership with US

Refer to ‘Eyeing stronger defence ties India, US to lay roadmap for co-production, trade’; PM Modi during his visit to the US is expected to take the ties between New Delhi and Washington to a new high. Besides other engagements, he will address a joint session of the US Congress. During his earlier address to the US Congress seven years ago, Modi had underlined his commitment to building a solid strategic partnership with the US, which is expected to be reinforced with this visit. The US and India have been working towards strengthening their defence ties in recent years. Both countries have recognised the potential benefits of closer cooperation in defence and security matters.

Lajwant Singh, by mail

Need a strong ally

Apropos of ‘Learn from way Pak, China handled US’; India is in dire need of a strong and reliable ally to thwart strategically ill-intentioned neighbours, who desperately want to stall our development. India and the US are natural and politically balanced partners. India has a significant diaspora in the US, which forms an important bridge between the two countries. The Indian diaspora contributes to economic ties, cultural exchanges and people-to-people connections. Recent aggressive initiatives in defence, trade and transfer of technology from the US will help us become self-reliant.

BM Singh, Amritsar

Bengal famine

Refer to ‘80 years of the Bengal famine’ (Spectrum); kudos to The Tribune for highlighting the true facts of the 1943 Bengal famine, which happened due to the British government’s policy failures. Policy lapses such as stopping rice imports and not declaring Bengal famine-hit were among the factors that led to the tragedy of such magnitude. It should be an eye-opener to short-sighted promoters of the ongoing unwise campaign ‘Dhaan Chhode Kisan’ in Haryana and other parts of India. Rice cultivation plays a vital role in ensuring food security in India and providing economic security to farmers. There is a consistent market demand for rice, both domestically and internationally.

Virender Singh Lather, Karnal

NSA’s claim unfounded

National Security Adviser Ajit Doval has claimed that India would not have been partitioned if Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose were alive then. Doval should know that the Partition was the brainchild of Savarkar-Jinnah collusion, more popularly known as the Hindu Mahasabha and Muslim League alliance. The concept of two nations, first proposed by the then president of the Hindu Mahasabha, Savarkar, was passed as a resolution of the Mahasabha in 1937. Three years later, the All-India Muslim League, led by Jinnah, adopted the concept in its Lahore session. This took place many years before Netaji passed away. The NSA holds a significant and crucial role in a country’s government. He should study history before making any statement.

HK Isha’ati, Mumbai

