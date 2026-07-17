Refer to ‘Bridge the divide’; Sonam Wangchuk belongs to a rare breed of visionary and patriotic social activists. Voicing the genuine concerns affecting the nation in a self-sacrificing mode is his forte. His fast-deteriorating health at Jantar Mantar — demanding a revamped examination system and the fixing of responsibility for transparent accountability— does not deserve the apparent silence of the ruling dispensation. Ideals of good governance must inspire our authorities to transcend partisan interests. It is the duty of the government to protect his life. His adherence to and practice of Gandhian ideals merit our reverence. Upholding the right to peaceful dissent in a democracy marks him as a mensch. Let us save our mensches for posterity.

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Abhyam Sharma, Pathankot

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Govt can’t ignore Wangchuk

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Refer to ‘Bridge the divide’; the government must take serious notice of Wangchuk’s protest for educational reforms, instead of ignoring him. The Cockroach Janta Party-backed Wangchuk’s hunger strike at Jantar Mantar cannot be compared to other protests. It seems that the government lacks the willingness to talk to those who disagree with it. Wangchuk has made his point about the NEET leak and has drawn attention to the flawed educational system so that it can be set right. Any meaningful change will take patience and more committed individuals like Wangchuk who are dedicated to causes that resonate far and wide.

Mona Singh, Amritsar

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Reviving Punjab’s lifeline

Apropos of ‘The chemical cocktail of Sutlej’s black, brown waters’; once the lifeline of Punjab, the river sustained agriculture, trade, transportation and countless settlements for centuries. Today, however, it has been reduced to carrying untreated municipal sewage and industrial effluents. Equally worrying is the drastic reduction in its natural flow. At least 4,000 cusecs of continuous water flow is required to rejuvenate its ecosystem. Ensuring such a volume, with equitable sharing of river waters among riparian states, is essential if this historic river is to be restored to its former glory.

Col SS Chauhan (retd), Zirakpur

Initiative for sailors’ safety

Refer to ‘Seafarers’ safety’; at a time when geopolitical tensions in West Asia continue to endanger vital shipping routes, New Delhi’s decision to place the safety and welfare of Indian sailors at the forefront of its maritime strategy is a positive step. Indian seafarers, who form a significant part of the global maritime workforce, find themselves at the centre of a crisis as attacks on commercial vessels, missile strikes and regional tensions threaten their safety and livelihoods. The initiative also reflects India’s growing recognition of the strategic importance of its maritime workforce. As global trade increasingly depends on secure sea lanes, safeguarding seafarers becomes not only a humanitarian priority but also a national one.

Gregory Fernandes, Mumbai

Doctors’ competency affected

Refer to ‘Medical education gets a boost as MBBS seats cross 1.36L mark’; the news is a matter of serious concern and alarm rather than applause. In a desperate bid to increase MBBS seats, the government is dangerously compromising the quality and competency of doctors. The commercialisation of medical education has affected the mindset of medical students, making them more materialistic, self-centred, without the values of sacrifice or service. This has turned the humanitarian aspect of medical service into a lucrative business. Rather than increasing the number of seats, serious challenges faced by medical education must be addressed and revolutionary reforms must be introduced before it is too late.

Vitull K Gupta, Bathinda

Private medical colleges to benefit

Apropos of ‘Medical education gets a boost as MBBS seats cross 1.36L mark’; medical education appears to be inching towards becoming the preserve of the elite as 18 new private medical colleges are being established this year against only seven government ones. The share of seats in private medical colleges has been increasing with each passing year. The government may boast of increasing the number of MBBS seats, but it is doing so at the cost of equity and merit, as everyone cannot afford the exorbitant fees charged by private medical colleges.

Rajesh Goyal, Chandigarh