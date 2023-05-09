War and peace

Apropos of ‘War has come home to Russia’; war is a serious business, more so in this nuclear age. People know that peace is a better option than war. However, the big ego of politicians, particularly those drunk with absolute power, is a constant threat to world peace. Putin has cited a threat to Russia’s existence to justify his action of launching an attack on Ukraine. Russia is now on the back foot and wants to come out of the war with a face-saving deal, but it may not be possible after such huge losses. Only the United Nations Security Council or some wise statesmen can save us from another world war. India can only call for peace, just like any other nation.

BM SINGH, AMRITSAR

Resolve wrestlers’ issue

Refer to ‘Wrestlers set May 21 deadline for WFI chief’s arrest’; it is a matter of grave concern that wrestlers have been staging a protest for weeks but to no avail. It is not that big a problem for the government to resolve. It enjoys vast powers to solve such issues. Women who have brought laurels to the country at national and international events are fighting for justice. It is a matter which needs the immediate intervention of the PM. Senior officers and retired judges should be deputed to listen to both parties and settle the lingering issue. It will be in the interests of the protesting wrestlers and the country.

Raj Kumar Kapoor, Ropar

Unreasonable promises

Apropos of Congress’ Bajrang Dal gambit’ (Nous Indica); Congress’ unreasonable promises in its Karnataka election manifesto will undo whatever the party had gained during Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra. Its promise to ban the Bajrang Dal has brought Hindutva to the fore in Karnataka, where the grand old party has some chance of returning to power. The Congress has in the past made the mistake of equating Hindutva with jihadi ideology and the same is being done in Karnataka. The saffron party may reap the rewards of such blunders.

SK SINGH, by mail

Battle against Covid still on

Refer to ‘Relief from Covid-19’; amid a general dip in cases, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has made a big announcement that Covid-19 is no longer a global public health emergency. However, it doesn’t mean Covid is over; it only marks the symbolic end of the pandemic. At least 6.9 million people worldwide have died due to the novel coronavirus. Nearly five billion people have received at least one dose of the vaccine. The WHO’s announcement shouldn’t make us complacent. Even now it is important for every citizen to remain alert.

Rajneesh Rangra, Hamirpur

Efforts to clean Himalayas

Refer to ‘Cleaning and healing Himalayas’ (Spectrum, May 7); it is a fascinating story packed with passion and zeal to do something for the environment and maintaining its pristine glory. The endeavour to clean the Himalayas by an environment activist is praiseworthy. This is a great service to humanity. Protecting nature and environment is a sine qua non for human existence. It is everyone’s responsibility to keep our surroundings clean. It is also incumbent upon the tourists visiting hill stations and tourist destinations not to besmirch nature’s beauty.

Ravi Sharma Dhariwal, by mail

Freedom of the press

Refer to ‘EAM: India has most uncontrollable press’; the annual report regarding the freedom of the press, released by the Reporters Without Borders, has drawn the usual reaction from the ruling party as well as the Opposition, just the way it happened in the case of the Hindenburg report. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar termed it a ‘mind game’. Even a neutral person can figure out something fishy if Taliban-ruled Afghanistan and Pakistan are rated better than India. No doubt, the freedom of the press, especially in the case of TV news channels, has gone down drastically, but the print media still holds the fort.

Arun Bala, Bathinda

Ladakh plays perfect host

Apropos of ‘Y20 pre-summit catapults Ladakh into global limelight’; India’s G20 presidency has given the country an opportunity to showcase its uniquely vibrant diversity worldwide. By holding meetings and activities involving the youth, women, artists and artisans, the country is displaying its spirit of unity. By choosing Ladakh as the venue for the youth assembly, we have managed to address the psychological and geographical isolation of the region by giving the youth of the UT a chance to share their ideas with the world.

DV Sharma, Mukerian

