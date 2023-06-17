Weak chargesheet

Refer to ‘Holes in chargesheet’; the Delhi Police have deliberately filed such a chargesheet that would save WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh from immediate arrest, which has been the wrestlers’ main demand. They made the case so weak that the BJP MP may even go scot-free. First of all, why didn’t the police arrest the accused after the registration of the FIRs, as is done in other cases? Now, the police will not resolve the case and keep dilly-dallying till the 2024 General Election. The complainants may not get justice, unless the top court takes cognisance of the whole episode and completes the trial on priority.

Wg Cdr JS Minhas (retd), Mohali

Police going soft on accused

It is now amply clear that the Delhi Police have been going soft on the accused and harsh on the aggrieved complainants. An offence falling under Section 10 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act is non-bailable. However, the police didn’t arrest the accused earlier and now they have recommended withdrawal of charges under the Act. Meanwhile, the wrestlers, who were protesting to seek justice, were unjustifiably booked for rioting. Now, the question is whether the statement of the minor before a magistrate under Section 164 of the CrPC can be changed, and will it be investigated whether the minor’s statement was changed under duress?

HL Sharma, amritsar

Curb honour killings

Refer to ‘House of Chamba murder accused set ablaze’; an increase in the frequency of honour killings is worrisome; it is a threat to social peace and harmony. Extensive efforts must be made to arrest the trend of honour killings and attacks on women by jilted lovers. The authorities must strengthen the legal framework and ensure that laws are in place to protect individuals from such attacks. Elders and prominent citizens, with the help of NGOs and the local administration, should find an amicable solution to the problem so that innocent lives are not lost. Necessary reforms should be undertaken and implemented on priority.

Subhash Vaid, new Delhi

No operational freedom

Refer to ‘When a CM kept an officer waiting’; the article has exposed the nexus between politicians and gangsters. The biggest issue plaguing the police force is political interference. Political affiliations play a large role in departmental inquiries and penal proceedings against officials. Nowadays, politicians are influencing the way in which performance appraisals and awards are given to officers. The police officers yield to the wishes of their political masters, fearing a ‘punishment’ posting if they show intransigence. When most of the colleagues are seen to be toeing the line of the corrupt and dishonest bosses, one or two swallows don’t make a summer.

Chaman Arora, Ferozepur City

Promote brotherhood

Refer to ‘Punjab needs an initiative for reconciliation’; whatever happened in 1984 can never be forgotten by any Punjabi. Countless families had suffered during that time and their wounds are still fresh. Truly, we need something like the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of South Africa, which was set up to look into human rights violations during the apartheid years. It was successful in South Africa because of a strong political will, which is missing in India. Even the two World Wars ended in treaties on the negotiating table. So, there is a dire need for dialogue to end hatred and promote brotherhood.

Bir Devinder Singh Bedi, Sangrur

Uniform Civil Code a must

The Law Commission’s notice inviting public feedback on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) is a step in the right direction. There is fear among the minorities that the UCC will overlook their interests, but their apprehensions are unfounded. The UCC will not interfere in anyone’s religious beliefs. It is a step to promote unity among communities to build a strong and united India. The UCC will in no way impinge upon the citizens’ right to freedom of expression, enshrined in the Constitution.

Anil Vinayak, Amritsar

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit. These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: [email protected]