Weak economic links

Reference to ‘Boosting GDP’, when viewed against the pathetic growth of China’s GDP at 0.4%, the growth of India’s GDP at 13.5%, regardless of the low base of the corresponding period last year, is satisfactory, though less than RBI’s projected estimate. The performance of the agricultural and services sectors is reassuring, but the dismal show of the manufacturing and infrastructure sectors is a cause for concern. Rising imports and declining exports are likely to deal a blow to the government’s vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat. Excellent revenue collections also point to the robustness of our economy. But the sticking points are unprecedented unemployment, escalating economic disparities, rising prices, rampant corruption and plundering of banks by affluent corporate houses. Also, the poor rank of India on the global hunger, happiness and human development indices paints a bleak picture. A few financial giants, cornering a huge chunk of the country’s assets, cannot help alleviate poverty.

Roshan Lal Goel, Ladwa

Common ancestry

Refer to ‘Ruffled by a book’; the RSS and its allied units bat for ‘Hindu rashtra’, and therefore, the very mention of a Muslim is like showing a red rag to a bull. Hindus claim that 90% of Muslims are converts, with common DNA. Why then not embrace them as their own kin who have common ancestry? Their conversion was forced as they were weak. Discomfiture about contents of a book and the silence on 11 convicts granted remission is understandable, as it is based on intolerance and hunger for power. The bhajan ‘Man tarpat Hari darshan ko aaj’ was wriiten, composed and sung by three Indian Muslims — Shakeel Badayuni, Naushad and Mohammad Rafi, respectively. The National Flag was designed by a Muslim woman, and the slogan ‘Jai Hind’ was coined by a Muslim. For a ‘Hindu rashtra’, we need to end democracy, and move from secularism to autocracy or theocracy. Let the people decide.

BM SINGH, AMRITSAR

A dead issue

Whenever the Shiromani Akali Dal has been in the Opposition, it has raised the dead issue of transfer of Chandigarh to Punjab. During the 10-year period (2007-17) when it was in power in Punjab — that too in alliance with the BJP — it never bothered to resolve this issue. Political leaders believe that the people are foolish and they can divert their attention whenever it suits them.

Bhupinder Kochhar, Panchkula

Real tribute to teachers

The birth anniversary of the great scholar and renowned teacher, Dr S Radhakrishnan, is celebrated as Teachers’ Day, and functions are organised to laud and recognise the services of the teaching fraternity in nation-building. Such public recognition motivates the teachers, but unsatisfied teachers cannot be expected to deliver their best. Various categories of school, college and university teachers are agitating for long, either for the regularisation of their jobs, implementation of revised UGC grades, grant of dues and retired teachers for grant of pension etc. The AAP government would do well to meet the pending demands of teachers. Mere good wishes by the CM and others on that day would serve little purpose.

NK Gosain, Bathinda

Temple control

Apropos of ‘SC: Cite proof of bungling in temples under govt control’, the Bench has rightly asked the petitioner to file additional material in support of his demand to free temples from government control. Sometimes, PILs are filed on frivolous reasons and allegations. It wastes the valuable time of the court, resulting in pendency of cases. Government control over famous shrines in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir has proved that such temples are managed by the government in a better way.

Vijaya Sharma, by mail

Restore train service

Two passenger trains used to run between Ambala and Una via Chandigarh. Owing to the pandemic, the trains were suspended, thus inconveniencing the public. But now that the pandemic is nearly over, there is need to restore these trains. One special train that has been introduced on this route is both insufficient and erratic as it skips stations. The Railways should normalise rail traffic on this route.

TARSEM LAL, Morinda

Onus on Pakistan

Amid the paucity of essentials after the devastating floods in Pakistan, its leaders and Generals are desperate to import these from India. But as trade/talks and terror cannot go together, India has justly put the onus for the resumption of trade ties on Pakistan, which remains incorrigible. India’s focus on addressing local concerns in Kashmir is imperative. Only the cessation of local support can annihilate mischief from across the border.

Lalit Bharadwaj, Panchkula

