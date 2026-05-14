Weak governance afflicts Punjab

Refer to ‘Black economy stifles Punjab’s growth’; black economy is fundamentally deleterious as it sends misplaced and distorted signals to market investors regarding expected rate of return on their prospective investment. But its root cause lies in corruption and fragility of the State. That emboldens anyone to make hay while the sun shines. Due to complicity of the State, offenders are let off the hook and corruption thrives. Every time a tax evasion or money laundering racket is unearthed, a false narrative of political motivation is created, in order to escape the law and mislead the public. Mere rhetoric to stem the rot wouldn’t do. Firm action backed by resolute will is required to dismantle the corruption nexus.

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Vikram Chadha, Amritsar

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Official apathy brings despair

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Apropos of ‘Black economy stifles Punjab’s growth’; to live with the challenges associated with black economy is difficult. Yet the authorities indulge in symbolism to arrest the declining state of affairs and choose to sleep over them. Instead of launching projects that dissuade illegal activities, the authorities keep their own share that keep the syndicate going. From narcotic trade, illicit liquor and sand mining activities to real estate mafia, there is a commission for every person involved, to help the illegal processes flourish. For this very reason, a large number of Punjabis choose to settle abroad. The ones who stay back are left at the mercy of goons who actually run the state and depreciate the living standards of the public.

Gunjit Trehan, Chandigarh

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Exam system needs reforms

Education is the foundation of national character and meritocracy. If examination systems become vulnerable to manipulation, the future of deserving youth and the integrity of the nation itself stand endangered. This disturbing episode calls for urgent structural reforms in the examination system. Greater transparency, accountability, digital security, strict monitoring mechanisms and exemplary punishment for those involved in such unethical activities are essential to restore credibility. The role of agencies entrusted with conducting national examinations must be reviewed with utmost seriousness and professionalism.

Parvinder Singh, Chandigarh

Exam credibility at stake

At the time of NEET examination entry, students are subjected to rigorous checking and strict security procedures. Even small items like metallic accessories, watches, jewellery or electronic devices are not allowed inside the examination centre to ensure fairness and transparency. Students cooperate with these strict measures believing that the examination system is completely secure and trustworthy. However, when incidents of paper leaks come to light, all these strict checks appear meaningless. The government often gives assurances that the examination process is secure and transparent, but repeated incidents indicate serious loopholes in the system. The public expects stronger monitoring mechanisms, stricter cybersecurity measures, better invigilation systems and transparent investigation procedures.

Anil Chandhok, Mohali

No third-party interference

With reference to ‘Fragile Dhaka-Delhi reset’; emphasising the importance of mutual relations is the need of the hour. Both the countries enjoyed good relations till the ouster of Sheikh Hasina’s regime. Now, with new government in states bordering Bangladesh, the reset in relations should be expedited. Any kind of collaboration should not have interference from a third country. All other issues will then follow suit in due course of time.

Col Sajjan Kundu (retd), Hisar

TMC failed to see saffron wave

Apropos of ‘When incumbent govts misread voters’; Mamata Banerjee always thought she was an invincible TMC leader. The BJP’s determined campaign wrested her citadel. The TMC, which had uprooted the Left after over three decades of governance, did not see the BJP juggernaut coming. Mamata had nurtured a network of political entrepreneurs that smudged the lines between the party, institutions and the government.

PS Kaur, by mail