WFI chief must resign

Refer to ‘Protesting wrestlers’; the Delhi police registered FIRs against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh only after the SC intervened. However, it took less than seven hours to book the protesting wrestlers on frivolous charges. The common man knows who is playing politics and who is defending whom. However, the Centre seems to be oblivious of these protests. Defending someone who allegedly has a criminal past is going to backfire on the BJP in the long run. Though the investigation into the case is on, it would behove the BJP leadership to ask the WFI president to resign immediately.

Deepak Taak, Panchkula

Action against wrestlers appalling

It is ironical that when the Sengol, a symbol of fair governance, was being installed in the new Parliament building, the country’s top women wrestlers were being forcibly evicted from the protest site. One of the cases against the BJP MP has been registered under the POCSO Act, but the police have not yet arrested him. The ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ campaign and the tall talk of women’s empowerment sound hollow when the Central government seems to be on the side of the accused in sexual harassment cases and acts against those who seek justice. It is crucial for governments to demonstrate commitment in their efforts to protect women’s rights.

Gregory Fernandes, Mumbai

Brutal murder in Delhi

Refer to ‘Boyfriend stabs, bludgeons teen to death in public’; a minor was murdered openly in Delhi. This is very sad and unfortunate. The incident has exposed the deteriorating law and order situation in the capital and indicates that the criminals have no fear of the law. Besides, it highlights the erosion of human values. Immediate action by courageous individuals could have saved the girl’s life. Violence should never be tolerated or accepted, irrespective of the circumstances. There is a need for enhanced security measures to rein in the escalating crime rate and safeguard vulnerable members of society.

K Kumar, Panchkula

Rampant illegal mining

Refer to ‘Curbing illegal mining’; rampant illegal mining is a serious matter that requires the Haryana government’s attention. Such activities can have severe consequences for both the environment and local residents. To prevent further damage, the state government should consider implementing measures such as continuous surveillance. The government should ensure that strict penalties and legal actions are imposed on those involved in illegal mining. These can act as a deterrent and discourage individuals and groups from engaging in such malpractices. Besides, educating the public about the negative impact of illegal mining can help create a sense of responsibility among citizens.

Gaurav Badhwar, Rohtak

Improve roads

Refer to ‘10 Vaishno Devi pilgrims die as bus falls from bridge in Jammu’; the incident calls for a thorough examination of the road infrastructure, including the condition of the roads, signage and safety barriers, to identify the areas that require immediate attention. Besides, the authorities must take stringent action against the bus operator and the driver in case of negligence on their part. Strict enforcement of regulations related to vehicle maintenance and driver training and adherence to safety protocols is crucial for preventing tragic accidents. Advocating road safety is an important endeavour that requires collective efforts from various stakeholders.

Vishal Mayur, Karnataka

Fake spiritual leaders

Refer to ‘Trappings of the spiritual industry’; human suffering and the desire for a better life create a market for the spiritual industry. While some individuals may seek spiritual support due to misfortune, challenges or dissatisfaction in their lives, others approach spirituality out of curiosity. Today, babas can be found in every corner of India. Barring a few, they are crooks who live luxuriously in ashrams with bodyguards and young female followers. Politicians seek support from these babas to gain votes. Some famous babas are now cooling their heels in prison.

Anthony Henriques, Mumbai

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit.

These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: [email protected]

40 medical colleges lose recognition, 100 more may be penalised: Sources

40 medical colleges lose recognition, 100 more may be penalised: Sources

There is an increase of 94 per cent in MBBS seats from 51,34...

North Korea says its attempt to launch 1st spy satellite ends in failure

North Korea says its attempt to launch 1st spy satellite ends in failure

In a statement published on state media, North Korea says a ...

Army opens fire after suspicious movement near LoC in J-K's Poonch

Army opens fire after suspicious movement near LoC in J-K's Poonch

The firing is reported from forward Karmara village in Gulpu...

Wrestlers reach Ganga banks, stop short of throwing medals

Wrestlers reach Ganga banks, stop short of throwing medals

After high drama, khap leaders convince protesters to defer ...

Uniform evaluation system for all school boards likely by Nov

Uniform evaluation system for all school boards likely by Nov


