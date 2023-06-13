 WFI chief’s confidence : The Tribune India

WFI chief’s confidence



Refer to ‘Unfazed by charges, WFI chief firm on contesting next LS poll’; Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh’s arrogance and confidence, unfortunately, may not be misplaced as he knows that because of his political clout, the BJP and its government at the Centre will shield him in view of the 2024 General Election. Besides his own win, he also predicted a win for the BJP in the Lok Sabha polls. This is in tune with the BJP’s confidence in its winning mantra of divisive politics backed by money/media power and Modi’s charisma. But, if public opinion prevails, which should be the case in a mature democracy, the humiliating treatment meted out to our champion women wrestlers by the rulers of the nation and the state’s inaction against the accused would have a bearing on the outcome of the elections.

Hira Sharma, by mail

Accused moving freely

Ace wrestler Vinesh Phogat has questioned PM Modi’s silence on the allegations of sexual harassment against the WFI chief. The accused is meeting and addressing people, holding rallies, but he is not being arrested, even as wrestlers had complained to the PM about him during a meeting in 2021. If wrestlers who brought laurels to the country are being treated like this, what would be the fate of the common man? Why is the Centre indifferent towards the dignity of women wrestlers? The government should provide justice to the wrestlers without further delay.

Jahangir Ali, Mumbai

Tech giants must pay

Refer to ‘Paying for news’; Big Tech must share revenue with digital news publishers, who majorly depend on income from advertisements. News publishers invest resources in producing quality journalism and should be fairly remunerated for their work. Tech giants use content owned by publishers and directly or indirectly monetise the resulting traffic while the publisher gets little or inadequate share. The transition from the radio to the Internet era has brought about significant advancements in communication and information dissemination, but the digital media lacks the credibility, authenticity and reliability that the print media still enjoys.

Lalit Bharadwaj, Panchkula

Hindus in Pakistan

Apropos of ‘Converted Hindu Pak girl not allowed to go with parents’; a Hindu girl in Pakistan was forcibly converted to Islam and married off to a Muslim man. This is not an isolated case but a common happening in Pakistan. Hindus living there are under perpetual fear of forced conversion to Islam. But are our daughters safe in India? In the recent past, some Hindu girls were lured into marriage, converted to Islam and when they resisted, they were murdered. Most political parties do not come forward to condemn these crimes for fear of losing Muslim votes. Should we keep our daughters locked in our houses? The culprits should be meted out severe punishment so that it acts as a deterrent.

Wg Cdr CL Sehgal (retd), Jalandhar

Need a reliable friend

Apropos of ‘India needs cutting-edge technology to counter China’; in politics, there are no permanent friends or enemies. During Nehru’s era, India was more close to the USSR than the US. In today’s times, no nation can win a war if it depends on arms imports. Relying heavily on arms imports can pose challenges in terms of supply chain vulnerabilities, geopolitical risks and potential disruptions in the event of embargoes or conflicts. Besides, China is nearly five times militarily stronger than us. One needs a committed friend who can stand by one’s side through thick and thin. India and the US are the biggest democracies, whereas autocratic states such as Russia, China and North Korea are a threat to world peace.

BM Singh, Amritsar

Promote physical activity

Refer to ‘Diabetes burden up’; diabetes can lead to various complications and comorbidities. According to an ICMR study, India now has more than 10 crore people living with diabetes. Rapid urbanisation, changes in dietary patterns, lack of physical activity and genetic predisposition are some factors contributing to the rise in diabetes cases. Encouraging regular physical activity, promoting a balanced and nutritious diet and discouraging sedentary behaviour can contribute to diabetes prevention and control. So, stick to the basics and keep diabetes away.

Virender Sharma, Shimla

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit.

These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: [email protected]

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Budhlada MLA Budh Ram appointed Aam Aadmi Party's Punjab working president

2
Nation

Video shows moments after iron pillar collapses killing 24-year-old model in Noida's Film City

3
Punjab

BSF apprehends farmer who hid drugs near border in Amritsar sector, seizes drone

4
Punjab

Goldy Brar's close associate Harpreet Singh arrested

5
Trending

Video: Bride seen riding scooter without helmet, Delhi Police reaction will leave you in splits

6
Haryana

Farmers demanding MSP for sunflower block Delhi-Chandigarh highway in Kurukshetra

7
Punjab

AAP government acting against Constitution by not furnishing information, says Punjab Governor; CM Bhagwant Mann hits back

8
Punjab

Three drug smugglers arrested for shooting at locals in J-K's Samba; 2.8 kg heroin seized

9
Nation

Gujarat braces for Cyclone Biparjoy; people being shifted to temporary shelters

10
Nation

Madhya Pradesh woman demands Rs 6 crore alimony from husband, booked for intimidation

Don't Miss

View All
‘Born to guide world’: Mother’s tribute to Sidhu Moosewala
Punjab

'Born to guide world': Mother's tribute to Sidhu Moosewala on his birthday

Sidhu Moosewala’s father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting site in Mansa, is whisked away by police
Bathinda

Sidhu Moosewala's father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting venue in Mansa, is whisked away by police

60% type 2 diabetes reversible: ICMR chief
Nation

60% type 2 diabetes reversible: ICMR chief

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says Trudeau
Jalandhar

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says PM Justin Trudeau

Nature’s miracle: Man recovers his ‘dead’ son alive in Balasore makeshift morgue
Nation

Nature’s miracle: Man recovers his ‘dead’ son alive in Balasore makeshift morgue

Rajasthan woman elopes with lover; aggrieved father declares her dead, sends invite to people for ‘funeral’
Trending

Rajasthan woman elopes with lover; father declares her dead, sends invite to people for ‘funeral’

‘Chitta’ overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years
Jalandhar

'Chitta' overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years

Newly-married couple dies of cardiac arest in UP's Bahraich on wedding night
Nation

Newly-married couple dies of cardiac arest in UP's Bahraich on wedding night

Top News

Centre orders probe into CoWIN data ‘breach’ as Oppn ups ante

Centre orders probe into CoWIN data ‘breach’ as Oppn ups ante

Health Ministry insists portal safe | Privacy compromised: C...

Farmers block NH-44 again over MSP, Sec 144 imposed

Farmers block NH-44 again over MSP, Sec 144 imposed

Fresh FIR against protesters | Wrestler Bajrang joins stir

4.25%, inflation at 25-month low

4.25%, inflation at 25-month low

WFI poll likely on July 4, former J&K CJ to be RO

WFI poll likely on July 4, former J&K CJ to be RO

Wrestlers were given June 30 deadline

Priyanka kicks off poll drive in MP, promises women ~1,500 a month

Priyanka kicks off poll drive in MP, promises women Rs 1,500 a month


Cities

View All

Family, farmers hold protest outside Jandiala police station

Family, farmers hold protest outside Jandiala police station

Notorious peddler Pehalwan among 4 more held from Delhi

Amid portal issue, colleges begin offline registrations for new session

Tarn Taran residents take out march against drug abuse

Political activity hinges around future of British-era woollen mill

Banwarilal Purohit puts stamp on waste plant site at Dadu Majra

Banwarilal Purohit puts stamp on waste plant site at Dadu Majra

23 charging stations to be functional by month-end in Chandigarh

CBI investigates ‘manipulation’ of Wildlife Board meeting minutes

Chandigarh’s first synthetic jogging track inaugurated at Sukhna Lake

Man found murdered in Burail, wife held

Delhi excise policy case: HC grants interim bail to bizman Mahendru

Delhi excise policy case: HC grants interim bail to bizman Mahendru

Relief for M3M Group owners in PMLA case

Ghaziabad blaze kills 2

4 shootout accused held

Efforts to make Delhi stray-free, says Mayor

Nothing ‘Smart’ about it: Rs 10-crore road collapses in just 10 months in Jalandhar

Nothing 'Smart' about it: Rs 10-crore road collapses in just 10 months in Jalandhar

2 teenagers drown in Hoshiarpur canal

Missing for past 8 days, youth found dead in canal

Youth dies of drug overdose, five booked

2 held with 343 boxes of illicit liquor

No breakthrough in ~8.49 cr heist

No breakthrough in Rs 8.49 cr heist

2 hook loaders flagged off

57 child labourers rescued

Rs 840-crore Buddha Nullah rejuvenation project nears completion

Rs 5 lakh, gold looted; daughter-in-law held

Patiala residents asked to submit tenant, PG, servant details

Patiala residents asked to submit tenant, PG, servant details

Safai sewaks, sewermen protest outside Fatehgarh Sahib MC office

Planning board chief hears out Bhaironpur residents