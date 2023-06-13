WFI chief’s confidence

Refer to ‘Unfazed by charges, WFI chief firm on contesting next LS poll’; Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh’s arrogance and confidence, unfortunately, may not be misplaced as he knows that because of his political clout, the BJP and its government at the Centre will shield him in view of the 2024 General Election. Besides his own win, he also predicted a win for the BJP in the Lok Sabha polls. This is in tune with the BJP’s confidence in its winning mantra of divisive politics backed by money/media power and Modi’s charisma. But, if public opinion prevails, which should be the case in a mature democracy, the humiliating treatment meted out to our champion women wrestlers by the rulers of the nation and the state’s inaction against the accused would have a bearing on the outcome of the elections.

Hira Sharma, by mail

Accused moving freely

Ace wrestler Vinesh Phogat has questioned PM Modi’s silence on the allegations of sexual harassment against the WFI chief. The accused is meeting and addressing people, holding rallies, but he is not being arrested, even as wrestlers had complained to the PM about him during a meeting in 2021. If wrestlers who brought laurels to the country are being treated like this, what would be the fate of the common man? Why is the Centre indifferent towards the dignity of women wrestlers? The government should provide justice to the wrestlers without further delay.

Jahangir Ali, Mumbai

Tech giants must pay

Refer to ‘Paying for news’; Big Tech must share revenue with digital news publishers, who majorly depend on income from advertisements. News publishers invest resources in producing quality journalism and should be fairly remunerated for their work. Tech giants use content owned by publishers and directly or indirectly monetise the resulting traffic while the publisher gets little or inadequate share. The transition from the radio to the Internet era has brought about significant advancements in communication and information dissemination, but the digital media lacks the credibility, authenticity and reliability that the print media still enjoys.

Lalit Bharadwaj, Panchkula

Hindus in Pakistan

Apropos of ‘Converted Hindu Pak girl not allowed to go with parents’; a Hindu girl in Pakistan was forcibly converted to Islam and married off to a Muslim man. This is not an isolated case but a common happening in Pakistan. Hindus living there are under perpetual fear of forced conversion to Islam. But are our daughters safe in India? In the recent past, some Hindu girls were lured into marriage, converted to Islam and when they resisted, they were murdered. Most political parties do not come forward to condemn these crimes for fear of losing Muslim votes. Should we keep our daughters locked in our houses? The culprits should be meted out severe punishment so that it acts as a deterrent.

Wg Cdr CL Sehgal (retd), Jalandhar

Need a reliable friend

Apropos of ‘India needs cutting-edge technology to counter China’; in politics, there are no permanent friends or enemies. During Nehru’s era, India was more close to the USSR than the US. In today’s times, no nation can win a war if it depends on arms imports. Relying heavily on arms imports can pose challenges in terms of supply chain vulnerabilities, geopolitical risks and potential disruptions in the event of embargoes or conflicts. Besides, China is nearly five times militarily stronger than us. One needs a committed friend who can stand by one’s side through thick and thin. India and the US are the biggest democracies, whereas autocratic states such as Russia, China and North Korea are a threat to world peace.

BM Singh, Amritsar

Promote physical activity

Refer to ‘Diabetes burden up’; diabetes can lead to various complications and comorbidities. According to an ICMR study, India now has more than 10 crore people living with diabetes. Rapid urbanisation, changes in dietary patterns, lack of physical activity and genetic predisposition are some factors contributing to the rise in diabetes cases. Encouraging regular physical activity, promoting a balanced and nutritious diet and discouraging sedentary behaviour can contribute to diabetes prevention and control. So, stick to the basics and keep diabetes away.

Virender Sharma, Shimla

