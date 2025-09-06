When liberty becomes conditional

The Umar Khalid case is not merely about one individual or a group; it is about the principles that define our democracy. When a peaceful protest is framed as a crime, and dissenting voices are silenced through prolonged incarceration, the message is unmistakable — liberty becomes conditional and justice negotiable. The success of a democracy is measured not by how it treats the powerful, but by how it protects the weak, the marginalised and the dissenters. If India is to remain a democracy in both letter and spirit, it must reaffirm that dissent is not treason, that protest is not terrorism, and that liberty cannot be sacrificed at the altar of convenience.

Gaurav Badhwar, Rohtak

UAPA must target real threats

Refer to ‘Burying justice in the Umar Khalid trial’; the article exposes a deep fault line in our justice delivery system. When a person spends five years in jail without a trial, suspicion itself turns into punishment and the presumption of innocence is quietly reversed. Laws like the UAPA must target real threats, not dissent. Bail should be routine, delay should not decide the fate of the accused. A democracy earns its strength by protecting even its loudest critics. Courts must act swiftly, guard liberty and remind the state that trials, not time, decide guilt. Justice delayed is not just denied; it is destroyed.

Vikrant, Pathankot

Implementation crucial

Apropos of ‘A leaner GST’; the measure aims to reduce classification disputes and augment compliance levels. However, it would require transparent, predictable tax administration in respect of how industries pass on tax reduction. Lasting economic benefits will be a result of effective transparent implementation. Also, for maintaining healthy cooperative federalism, the Centre’s promise of compensation must be credible to avoid any Centre-state friction. Also, for augmenting reforms, tax administration needs technological support and proper vigilance for curbing leakage of revenue from bogus entities and fraudulent billing by tax evaders.

Gurpreet Singh, Mohali

MSMEs need help

Apropos of ‘A leaner GST’; this step can be used as an opportunity to boost manufacturing by reducing GST on iron fabrication work by Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) to 5 per cent. Thousands of small manufacturing units are engaged in metal fabrication as third-party contract manufacturers for larger companies. For such units registered on Udyam portal, perhaps a GST refund can be considered for a specific period. Operating on slim profit margins, these small units face a squeeze on profits hampering their growth. They have been requesting tax incentives similar to the ones offered to exporters. Though potentially burdensome on the fiscal front, such measures may give reprieve to MSMEs affected adversely by geopolitical tensions.

Chander Shekhar Dogra, Jalandhar

GST 2.0, a political gimmick

Refer to ‘A leaner GST’; the government has not given details of the likely loss to the exchequer and the measures adopted to recover or compensate without compromising on the share of state revenues. GST 2.0, a populist move, appears to be a political gimmick to woo voters at public cost. If the government is in a position to bear such a big revenue loss, the money should have been invested in improving and streamlining basic infrastructure across the country.

Jagdish Chander, Jalandhar

Critical thinking necessary

Apropos of ‘Equip students with ability to question power’; questioning is the very essence of learning. When students ask questions, they do not merely seek answers; they open doors to inquiry, critical thinking and deeper understanding. Teachers must create an environment where every child feels free to ask ‘why’ and ‘how’. Questions not only clarify concepts but also challenge existing ideas, making learning interactive and dynamic. Questioning also equips students to examine social issues closely and think beyond textbooks, encouraging them to grow into active participants in democratic processes.

Ashok Singh Guleria, Hamirpur