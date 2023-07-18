Will boost Opposition unity

Refer to ‘Cong gives in, AAP to attend Oppn meet’; the grand old party hasn’t given in. All parties have decided to meet to put up a united front against the BJP. It is rightly said, ‘The enemy of our enemy is our friend.’ So, there is no harm if the Congress agrees to oppose the ordinance in Parliament, issued by the Centre to control the reins of bureaucracy in Delhi. In turn, the AAP agreed to attend the Opposition meet in Bengaluru. The step taken by both parties will boost unity among Opposition parties. Besides, working together towards a shared goal can have several potential benefits.

Faqir Singh, Dasuya

Develop joint strategy

Devastating floods across north India have drawn attention to the interplay between climate change, urbanisation and infrastructural vulnerabilities. Prolonged and intense rainfall can saturate the soil, leading to landslides in hilly and mountainous regions. Landslides pose a major threat to life and property, especially in areas with improper land-use planning and weak enforcement of building regulations. Vulnerable populations are affected the most as they lack resources and access to safety measures during such disasters. Floods in Delhi have captured national attention and highlighted the magnitude of the perils the city faces. A joint strategy should be developed to deal with floods in future.

MT Farooqi, Hyderabad

Safeguard natural heritage

Refer to ‘Natural disasters a stark reminder of policy failure’; governments have not learnt any lesson from previous disasters. Widening of roads by cutting hills and denuding forests has led to landslides and destruction of buildings. Moreover, amendments to the Forest Conservation Act would prove disastrous. Instead of weakening forest conservation efforts, policymakers should focus on strengthening environmental protection laws, enhancing sustainable development practices and promoting conservation efforts to safeguard India’s natural heritage for future generations. Damaging natural habitation for infrastructure development is not the right approach.

Wg Cdr JS Minhas (retd), Mohali

International deals

Apropos of ‘The French tango’; in the modern era, international relations and deals between two countries are undoubtedly influenced by economic considerations and mutual necessities. During PM Narendra Modi’s earlier visit to France, both countries benefited from the economic deals, particularly in the defence sector. Developed nations are reluctant when it comes to transferring crucial technology to developing countries, including India, despite making big statements or promises of cooperation. The red-carpet welcome and the awarding of the highest honour to PM Modi during his overseas visits would have a significant impact on his image back home in the run-up to the 2024 General Election.

Hira Sharma, by mail

Temple demolition in Pak

Refer to ‘150-year-old temple demolished in Karachi’; the demolition of a building of historical and cultural significance is unfortunate. Pakistan, being an Islamic state, has scant regard for other religions, but preserving the past of various civilisations is a shared responsibility of the global community, regardless of a country’s religious or cultural background. Designating old monuments as world heritage sites is an effective measure to safeguard them from biased demolitions and ensure their protection for future generations.

Jagdish Chander, Jalandhar

Namaz on road

Refer to ‘Imam arrested for offering namaz on road’; while there is constitutionally no restriction in India on offering namaz, it is absolutely unlawful, unless the government permits, to do so on a road. An imam is supposed to know that roads are not meant for religious activities. By using a public space for a religious purpose, the imam is defying the law openly, or his religious knowledge is taking him away from his duty, which is to contribute to social harmony as a citizen of India. Is it sane to carry out religious practices at the expense of public convenience? No religion allows a person to harm people in one way or the other. Religions must heal and help.

Sheikh Shabir Kulgami, Kashmir

