With a pinch of salt

Pakistan’s temporary overtures of peace with India can’t be taken at its face value. The conciliatory tone by the Pakistan PM, followed by an immediate U-turn, is nothing new. Pakistan’s policy of belligerence, cross-border terrorism, hate and falsehood against India, irrespective of any government — military or civil — is predictable and consistent. Its collusion with China to thwart India’s growing international clout is all too obvious, besides bleeding India through daily cuts in J&K. All political parties in Pakistan are in a fierce competition to show this animosity, as was evident by the recent immature utterances of its foreign minister. Nothing positive and tangible can be read into it. It is a ploy to tide over its present financial nightmare and diplomatic challenges. India must not lower its guards and should remain ever alert against unreliable neighbours whose inimical intentions are too obvious.

GP CAPT JS BOPARAI (RETD), by mail

Pakistan in a spot

Apropos of ‘Unreliable Pakistan’; Pakistan is facing its worst phase of economic crisis and is being humiliated at the international level. Tuesday was a dark day for Pakistan when the United Nations blacklisted not one, two or three, but a total of 150 terror entities and individuals linked to Pakistan. Earlier, the UN had included Pakistan’s most-wanted terrorist, Abdul Rehman Makki, on the global terrorist list. On terrorism and terrorist funding issues, Pakistan is cheating not only India, but also the international community.

RK Arora, Mohali

Ball in Pak court

Reference to the editorial ‘Unreliable Pakistan’; the economic condition of Pakistan is bad due to the ongoing political crisis there. Inflation has broken all records. The relations between India and Pakistan are already strained over the Kashmir issue. India had earlier rejected any third-party mediation on the issue. Both the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh will always remain an integral part of India. No other country has any right to comment on this. Terrorism and talks cannot go together. Pakistan will have to provide a conducive environment for the resumption of dialogue with India.

Sikandar Bansal, Shimla

Serious allegations

Refer to ‘Wrestlers accuse WFI chief of sexual abuse, want him sacked’; since the charges have come from renowned names in Indian wrestling, including Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat, it needs to be taken very seriously and should not be brushed under the carpet. Brij Bhushan has a notorious image and is known for his arrogant behaviour. The BJP should ask him to resign till his name is cleared from this controversy. Even if there is an iota of truth in these allegations, it is a matter of shame for the WFI, Brij Bhushan and the BJP.

Bal Govind, by mail

Expedite probe

Wrestling is one sport which our country can boast of and rely on as several sons and daughters of the soil have won various contests and medals in international and national sports events, including the Olympics and Commonwealth Games. As such, the sit-in protest at Jantar Mantar by India’s top and upcoming wrestlers against the Wrestling Federation of India president, accusing him of running the body in a dictatorial manner and alleging sexual exploitation and mental harassment needs to be taken seriously. A thorough, threadbare and expeditious investigation into the allegations is the need of the hour so that the WFI’s working can be made totally transparent.

Krishan Kant Sood, Nangal

Right CPR technique

Reference to the news report ‘Health Secy’s timely CPR saves visitor’s life’; I commend Health Secretary Yashpal Garg for his prompt action. However, the method used — pumping the affected person sitting in a chair, as shown in the picture and also in a video of the incident — is not the correct technique. The person must be made to lie flat on the floor or a hard bench or bed. Only then, the massage is effective in pushing blood from the heart to the body. The correct method has been taught a number of times by the Indian Medical Association and some hospitals. It is of paramount importance for everyone to know the right CPR technique as precious lives can be saved by timely action. On an average, we can survive a heart stoppage for just three minutes.

HS Bedi, Mohali

