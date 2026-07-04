Women a force to reckon with

Refer to ‘More power to women in khaki’; the creation of an all-women police task force by the Tamil Nadu government is ample recognition that irrespective of all inherent prejudices and biases against women, they are a force to reckon with. Men should be sensitised about respecting women, besides instilling responsible behaviour among them as civilised citizens. Women police officers or personnel can effectively bridge the gap between law enforcement and the community. They can play a crucial empathic role where victims can be more comfortable in sharing their ordeals.

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Ravi Sharma, Dhariwal

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Undue haste in E20 blending

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Refer to ‘Ethanol push’; the mistake in introducing E20 blending in India lies in the unusual haste. We are emulating foreign countries but not following their norms. Consumers should have enough facility of using any blend of fuel, pure petrol too, depending upon the type of vehicle. Car manufacturers should be given enough time to develop and test the prototypes before bringing in E85 fuel. Another factor to be considered is the large amount of water consumption in the manufacture of ethanol, which could be a huge problem in India as the groundwater levels are dangerously low.

SS Bhathal, Calgary (Canada)

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Govt should get its priorities right

Apropos of ‘Ethanol push’; can our country afford to use maize and rice for ethanol production knowing that these two constitute a staple food of many Indians? Are we not putting our food security at risk? Imagine a situation where one day we may have to import rice and maize, like crude oil. The time has come to set our priorities right, policies should be public-centric and not reflect personal interests.

Shivcharan Singh Dhillon, Tarn Taran

Nutrition priority, not ideology

With reference to ‘Egg on a mid-day meal plate’; the scheme in schools is designed to meet students’ calorie needs. Eggs are especially crucial for those children whose households cannot afford protein-rich foods. The initiative is meant to nourish schoolkids and encourage parents towards their schooling, not reflect dietary preferences of contractors or governments. Removing eggs from the menu is altogether nothing but bad policy. We only hope that the West Bengal government’s eggless meal policy has no political motive.

PS Kaur, by mail

A challenge for the electorate

With reference to ‘Election mode’; each voter should be aware of the prevailing conditions in the state while exercising the right to vote. The right candidate capable of steering the state toward greater social and economic progress must be elected. People should make an informed choice in favour of candidates with proven capabilities who can reverse undesirable trends and practices, notwithstanding the visible constraints. The upcoming Punjab Assembly elections hold a special challenge for both the political parties and the electorate.

Jagvinder Singh Brar, Patiala

A small act of discipline

Apropos of ‘How Lenin turned me into a bibliophile’; reading habits often begin with a small act of discipline and gradually shape one’s entire life. I read Andy Frisella’s motivational journal, which asked people to read 10 pages of a non-fiction book every day. What began as a commitment to complete the challenge soon became a lifelong passion. Daily reading created an appetite for more books. Now, the convenience of Blinkit’s 10-minute delivery has made acquiring books effortless. A single disciplined practice can unlock a lifetime of learning.

Harsh Pawaria, Rohtak