In reference to the editorial ‘Train horror’; such crimes against women are increasing. Trains and buses become almost empty at last destinations. Every last train or bus should be accompanied by security guards. At night, women passengers are easy targets when they wait at bus stands or railway stations for family to receive them. Local administrations should take cognisance of the matter. Such happenings might be reduced with the cooperation of the civil society and local railways and roadways authorities.

Dilwar Ali Meerak, TOHANA

Awaken the masses

Apropos of ‘A desperate march’ (Nous Indica), the nation is grappling with too many burning and sensitive issues of public significance and welfare. The debate should now be on how to alleviate poverty, ensure equality among the masses, regulate affordable healthcare, impart quality education, generate communal harmony and inculcate a positive outlook. Time and energy should not be frittered away on discussing political parties, rather we should ponder collectively and spiritedly on how to awaken the public to be more aware of its rights and duties in the best interests of the nation.

PK Sharma, BARNALA

Adjournment tactics

With the new CJI taking over, there has been a considerable increase in the disposal of pending cases in the apex court. His tenure of 74 days has not dampened his spirits to work relentlessly and fearlessly to dispose of maximum cases within the shortest period of time. If all the courts, including high courts, follow suit, one can see light at the end of the tunnel. One of the main reasons for pendency is lawyers’ tactics to seek unnecessary adjournments and the courts liberally obliging them. Unless this tendency is curbed, we can’t hope for better and expeditious disposal of cases.

Maheshwer Sharma, by mail

Gandhis need to go

‘A desperate march’ is an apt analysis of the plight of the Congress and the poor leadership qualities of Rahul Gandhi. Whether he is made party president or a non-Gandhi, the control will remain with the Gandhis — direct in the first case, and through remote in the second case. They should quit and stay away from party affairs for a while and let the Congress find its roots under a new leadership. G-23 has some capable leaders, but with so many contenders for the post, it would be difficult for a consensual leader to emerge.

WG CDR CL SEHGAL (RETD), JALANDHAR

Humour in classroom

Refer to ‘The seed of knowledge grows’; the middle was informative as it brought to the fore a galaxy of world renowned teachers. The main task of a teacher is to plant the seed of knowledge in pupils. A good teacher’s job is also to stir their inner faculties, trigger their imagination and create in them the everlasting urge to learn. Undoubtedly, they are erudite intellectuals, but what actually counts is how they deliver lectures. The teacher who uses humour is the one who keeps alive the interest of students in classroom. He is the one who inculcates creativity in them beyond the traditional way of mugging up the subject and rote learning. True teachers are the ones who make students think, explore and expand their mental horizons.

RAVI SHARMA, DHARIWAL

Value of teaching

It is an irony that in India teaching as a profession is the last option after medical, engineering, civil services, law, etc (‘Teaching as vocation needs to be valued’). From gurukuls to online classes, the distance is gigantic, but real gurus of the stature of Dronacharya, Parshuram, etc., who shaped the destinies of great rulers, are seldom found now. State and Central-level eligibility exams for teachers, like NET, TET and CTET, have failed to evaluate the capability of an individual as an effective teacher. Teaching is not giving lecture or dictating notes in class, but it is a blend of deep subject knowledge in tandem with effective communication. An overhaul is needed to groom teachers for imparting knowledge in the light of the current challenges.

VK Anand, Chandigarh

Cricket great leveller

The ongoing Asia Cup saw yet another thriller between rivals India and Pakistan, and it was time for things to get even, as a clinical run chase by Pakistan saw them through. The heroes of the previous game, who had become the toast of our nation, thanks to social media, were suddenly brought to the ground. Hardik Pandya had a forgettable day, while Ravindra Jadeja was conspicuous by his absence; fans watched in disbelief as some dollies were dropped and run-outs missed. Cricket in the end was a clear winner, reminding players that to win consistently, you have to be at your best, from team selection to planning and performing on the field.

Piyush Gautam, Kangra

