 Women passengers : The Tribune India

Women passengers

In reference to the editorial ‘Train horror’; such crimes against women are increasing. Trains and buses become almost empty at last destinations. Every last train or bus should be accompanied by security guards. At night, women passengers are easy targets when they wait at bus stands or railway stations for family to receive them. Local administrations should take cognisance of the matter. Such happenings might be reduced with the cooperation of the civil society and local railways and roadways authorities.

Dilwar Ali Meerak, TOHANA

Awaken the masses

Apropos of ‘A desperate march’ (Nous Indica), the nation is grappling with too many burning and sensitive issues of public significance and welfare. The debate should now be on how to alleviate poverty, ensure equality among the masses, regulate affordable healthcare, impart quality education, generate communal harmony and inculcate a positive outlook. Time and energy should not be frittered away on discussing political parties, rather we should ponder collectively and spiritedly on how to awaken the public to be more aware of its rights and duties in the best interests of the nation.

PK Sharma, BARNALA

Adjournment tactics

With the new CJI taking over, there has been a considerable increase in the disposal of pending cases in the apex court. His tenure of 74 days has not dampened his spirits to work relentlessly and fearlessly to dispose of maximum cases within the shortest period of time. If all the courts, including high courts, follow suit, one can see light at the end of the tunnel. One of the main reasons for pendency is lawyers’ tactics to seek unnecessary adjournments and the courts liberally obliging them. Unless this tendency is curbed, we can’t hope for better and expeditious disposal of cases.

Maheshwer Sharma, by mail

Gandhis need to go

‘A desperate march’ is an apt analysis of the plight of the Congress and the poor leadership qualities of Rahul Gandhi. Whether he is made party president or a non-Gandhi, the control will remain with the Gandhis — direct in the first case, and through remote in the second case. They should quit and stay away from party affairs for a while and let the Congress find its roots under a new leadership. G-23 has some capable leaders, but with so many contenders for the post, it would be difficult for a consensual leader to emerge.

WG CDR CL SEHGAL (RETD), JALANDHAR

Humour in classroom

Refer to ‘The seed of knowledge grows’; the middle was informative as it brought to the fore a galaxy of world renowned teachers. The main task of a teacher is to plant the seed of knowledge in pupils. A good teacher’s job is also to stir their inner faculties, trigger their imagination and create in them the everlasting urge to learn. Undoubtedly, they are erudite intellectuals, but what actually counts is how they deliver lectures. The teacher who uses humour is the one who keeps alive the interest of students in classroom. He is the one who inculcates creativity in them beyond the traditional way of mugging up the subject and rote learning. True teachers are the ones who make students think, explore and expand their mental horizons.

RAVI SHARMA, DHARIWAL

Value of teaching

It is an irony that in India teaching as a profession is the last option after medical, engineering, civil services, law, etc (‘Teaching as vocation needs to be valued’). From gurukuls to online classes, the distance is gigantic, but real gurus of the stature of Dronacharya, Parshuram, etc., who shaped the destinies of great rulers, are seldom found now. State and Central-level eligibility exams for teachers, like NET, TET and CTET, have failed to evaluate the capability of an individual as an effective teacher. Teaching is not giving lecture or dictating notes in class, but it is a blend of deep subject knowledge in tandem with effective communication. An overhaul is needed to groom teachers for imparting knowledge in the light of the current challenges.

VK Anand, Chandigarh

Cricket great leveller

The ongoing Asia Cup saw yet another thriller between rivals India and Pakistan, and it was time for things to get even, as a clinical run chase by Pakistan saw them through. The heroes of the previous game, who had become the toast of our nation, thanks to social media, were suddenly brought to the ground. Hardik Pandya had a forgettable day, while Ravindra Jadeja was conspicuous by his absence; fans watched in disbelief as some dollies were dropped and run-outs missed. Cricket in the end was a clear winner, reminding players that to win consistently, you have to be at your best, from team selection to planning and performing on the field.

Piyush Gautam, Kangra

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit. These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: Letters@tribunemail.com

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Trending

Pakistan Twitter accounts call Arshdeep Singh a 'Khalistani', edit his Wikipedia page over dropped catch; Punjab govt comes in his support

2
Punjab

7th Pay Commission for lecturers to be implemented, says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

3
Punjab

25,000 contractual employees in Punjab to be regularised

4
Nation

Sisodia demands judicial inquiry in CBI officer's death after agency refutes his allegations

5
World

Liz Truss defeats Rishi Sunak in Conservative Party leadership race to become new British PM

6
Trending

Viral video: Bentley car worth crores stolen from London found parked in a house in Pakistan

7
Nation

Mistry car crash highlights importance of wearing seat belts even for rear passengers

8
Entertainment

Kangana Ranaut alleges ‘Mahesh Bhatt’s real name is Aslam, he converted to marry his second wife Soni Razdan, why hide it?'

9
Delhi

Delhi liquor ‘scam’: BJP releases ‘sting operation’ video, says Deputy CM Sisodia should be sacked; he terms it a joke

10
J & K

For first time in 2 decades, Pakistan army accepts body of trained Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorist

Don't Miss

View All
Woman fights off tiger, saves toddler son from its jaws in Madhya Pradesh
Nation

Woman fights off tiger in Madhya Pradesh; saves toddler son from its jaws

223 medals in kitty, 70-year-old runner has hunger for more
Jalandhar

223 medals in kitty, 70-year-old runner Rabinder Singh Clair has hunger for more

UK delegation to attend Saragarhi battle anniv
Punjab

UK delegation to attend epic Saragarhi battle's 125th anniversary

Floating solar plant at Dhanas
Chandigarh

Floating solar plant at Dhanas lake in Chandigarh

Hi-tech village govt school in Jalandhar gives pvt ones a run for their money
Punjab

Hi-tech village govt school in Jalandhar gives pvt ones a run for their money

UK parents name their child after Indian dish 'Pakora'; Internet just can't keep calm
Trending

UK parents name their child after Indian dish 'Pakora'; Internet just can't keep calm

In UP's Farrukhabad, 'jail ka khana' gets 5-star FSSAI rating
Nation

In UP's Farrukhabad, 'jail ka khana' gets 5-star FSSAI rating

This Nawanshahr village has its own Android app
Jalandhar

This Nawanshahr village has its own Android app

Top News

One suspect in Canada mass stabbings found dead: Police

One suspect in Canada mass stabbings found dead: Police

Damien Sanderson, 31, has been found dead and that they beli...

Rishi Sunak will not be in UK Liz Truss's new Cabinet

Rishi Sunak will not be in UK Liz Truss's new Cabinet

'High probability' soldier killed Al Jazeera reporter mistakenly: Israeli army

'High probability' soldier killed Al Jazeera reporter mistakenly: Israeli army

Gujarat-origin Priti Patel resigns as UK Home Secretary, plans to support Truss as a backbencher

Gujarat-origin Priti Patel resigns as UK Home Secretary, plans to support Truss as a backbencher

The Indian-origin senior minister, a close ally of Johnson, ...

Police obtain CCTV footage of Cyrus Mistry's car shortly before it crashed

Police obtain CCTV footage of Cyrus Mistry's car shortly before it crashed

The footage shows the car passing through the Dapchari check...


Cities

View All

Centre approves 2 roads in Amritsar

Centre approves 2 roads in Amritsar

Beas: Day after clash between Dera Radha Soami followers and Nihangs, case registered

Farmers seek compensation for loss of animals due to LSD

No pay for 3 months, contractual staff at govt hospital halt lift ops

One held for illegal trade of wild animals

Govt mulls plastic park in Bathinda region

Punjab Govt mulls plastic park in Bathinda region

Husband 'slaps' AAP MLA Baljinder Kaur, video viral

Elderly Bathinda farmer takes poison during protest, dies

Goldy Brar warns of 'bigger' crime

65-year-old Bathinda farmer commits suicide at protest outside district administrative complex in Muktsar

Panel to investigate carnival crash; organisers booked

Panel to investigate Mohali carnival crash; organisers booked

Chandigarh puts brakes on MC study tour of Goa, Mumbai

Pistol seizure in Chandigarh: 2 days on, Punjab Police AIG's son yet to be held

India-Australia match: Mohali to witness T20 tie after 3 yrs

Covid ebbs, PGI OPD enrolment timings unchanged

Under pressure to frame me, CBI officer died by suicide: Manish Sisodia

Under pressure to frame me, CBI officer died by suicide: Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

RSS offices in Delhi to get CISF security

Delhi LG sends legal notice to AAP leaders over allegations of scam during his tenure as KVIC chairman

Union govt sanctions CISF security cover to RSS’ Delhi offices

Sisodia says CBI officer committed suicide due to pressure to frame him; agency refutes charge

Expelled from Cong, Dy Mayor along with 3 others joins AAP

Expelled from Cong, Dy Mayor along with 3 others joins AAP

Rs 4-cr scam in Nawanshahr co-op society; 7 booked

LSD: Kisan unions demand financial aid for dairy farmers

Amid dengue threat, no platelet kits at Civil Hospital; patients troubled

Damaged Kapurthala road a nightmare for commuters

Ludhiana civic body failed to take NOC from LIT, says Trust official

Ludhiana civic body failed to take NOC from LIT, says Trust official

Ludhiana MC collects samples after cracks appear on newly constructed road

Concrete around trees: XENs told to be present at hearing

Three fresh Covid cases in Ludhiana district

Ludhiana: Four arrested with drugs

Fake certificates: Senior officer to conduct probe

Fake certificates: Senior officer to conduct probe

General category federation takes up demands with Health Minister

University staff to get services in pvt hospitals

Dancers enthral at Pbi varsity fest

Civic body starts issuing challans to dairy owners