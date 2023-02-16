Work for J&K’s good

Apropos of ‘J&K statehood after Assembly poll: Shah’; the imperativeness to let J&K vote is not moot, but raking the statehood issue is immature as it goes without saying that the likely prerequisite for it would be that the new majority dispensation, post polls, commits sincerity sans the abrogated special status tag. Those who decry denial of public rule since the BJP-PDP alliance fell apart in 2018 are in fact responsible for it. The onus is on the mainstream political parties, the NC and PDP in particular, to shed their special-status stance and work for the good of J&K and its people. Regardless of who wins, the election should be a time for optimism and fresh approaches. The EC must hold elections in April-May.

Lalit Bharadwaj, Panchkula

I-T survey at BBC offices

The BBC recently aired a documentary on the 2002 riots in Gujarat when PM Modi was the CM there. The Hindenburg report has exposed Adani’s manipulations and his connection with the PM. The PM skips answering serious questions on his connections with Adani. The BBC offices in Mumbai and New Delhi were surveyed by the Income Tax Department. The government says it is not a raid, but a survey. But the timing of the survey shows that the action has been taken in response to the documentary. The government is acting like British rulers who used political power to suppress people who dared to challenge anti-people decisions. However, they eventually had to cede power.

Capt Amar Jeet (retd), Kharar

Can’t evade Adani row

Refer to ‘Adani issue puts Opposition unity to test’; the Adani issue is very specific and clear. Opposition unity or Bofors case now has no relevance to the current topic that has become a national subject. PM Narendra Modi talked about everything, but the issue. For discerning minds, the picture is clear. Why is he evading the subject; what to speak of giving reply to the questions on the issue? Absolute majority does not give any party the privilege to evade the subject in a healthy democracy.

BM Singh, Amritsar

JPC probe

Refer to ‘Why govt running away from JPC probe on Adani issue, asks Congress’; in view of the petitions being filed in the Supreme Court seeking a probe against Adani Group in the backdrop of the Hindenburg report alleging financial irregularities, the committee which the government has agreed to constitute must include members of the Opposition. The joint parliamentary committee (JPC) would investigate all aspects of the biggest-ever financial scam, ranging from the alleged political overleverage to the dubious role of the LIC and the SBI and the Indian leadership’s influence in helping the conglomerate getting favourable business contracts in foreign countries. This will not only make the probe fair but also stop further disruptions in Parliament. Hopefully, the Centre chooses national interest over crony capitalism.

DS Kang, Hoshiarpur

AAP misusing funds

Reference to ‘Health units branded aam clinics, Centre fumes’; the AAP government is fooling the residents of Punjab as well as the Centre by branding health wellness centres as Aam Aadmi Clinics. Shifting doctors from dispensaries to serve at Aam Aadmi Clinics is playing with the trust of the residents that they had instilled in the government. This move of the AAP is hardly prudent as the state is already mired in a financial crisis and has been misusing the funds allocated by the Centre.

Abhilasha Gupta, Mohali

C-section deliveries

Apropos of ‘C-section deliveries rise’; it is appalling that nationally, more than 38 per cent of babies born in the private sector are being delivered through surgical methods as compared to just 15 per cent in the government sector. This is more than the WHO’s recommendation of 10 to 15 per cent for any nation. The number of C-section deliveries is increasing continuously in India. There could be several reasons for the growing disparity, among them, the increased health insurance coverage since the launch of the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana. Due to insurance cover of Rs 5 lakh, C-section is often done without medical reasons as the payment is assured for an insured person. Although Caesarean delivery can be a life-saving surgery, this procedure should be performed only when medically indicated.

Balbir Singh Kakkar, Jalandhar

