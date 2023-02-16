 Work for J&K’s good : The Tribune India

Work for J&K’s good



Apropos of ‘J&K statehood after Assembly poll: Shah’; the imperativeness to let J&K vote is not moot, but raking the statehood issue is immature as it goes without saying that the likely prerequisite for it would be that the new majority dispensation, post polls, commits sincerity sans the abrogated special status tag. Those who decry denial of public rule since the BJP-PDP alliance fell apart in 2018 are in fact responsible for it. The onus is on the mainstream political parties, the NC and PDP in particular, to shed their special-status stance and work for the good of J&K and its people. Regardless of who wins, the election should be a time for optimism and fresh approaches. The EC must hold elections in April-May.

Lalit Bharadwaj, Panchkula

I-T survey at BBC offices

The BBC recently aired a documentary on the 2002 riots in Gujarat when PM Modi was the CM there. The Hindenburg report has exposed Adani’s manipulations and his connection with the PM. The PM skips answering serious questions on his connections with Adani. The BBC offices in Mumbai and New Delhi were surveyed by the Income Tax Department. The government says it is not a raid, but a survey. But the timing of the survey shows that the action has been taken in response to the documentary. The government is acting like British rulers who used political power to suppress people who dared to challenge anti-people decisions. However, they eventually had to cede power.

Capt Amar Jeet (retd), Kharar

Can’t evade Adani row

Refer to ‘Adani issue puts Opposition unity to test’; the Adani issue is very specific and clear. Opposition unity or Bofors case now has no relevance to the current topic that has become a national subject. PM Narendra Modi talked about everything, but the issue. For discerning minds, the picture is clear. Why is he evading the subject; what to speak of giving reply to the questions on the issue? Absolute majority does not give any party the privilege to evade the subject in a healthy democracy.

BM Singh, Amritsar

JPC probe

Refer to ‘Why govt running away from JPC probe on Adani issue, asks Congress’; in view of the petitions being filed in the Supreme Court seeking a probe against Adani Group in the backdrop of the Hindenburg report alleging financial irregularities, the committee which the government has agreed to constitute must include members of the Opposition. The joint parliamentary committee (JPC) would investigate all aspects of the biggest-ever financial scam, ranging from the alleged political overleverage to the dubious role of the LIC and the SBI and the Indian leadership’s influence in helping the conglomerate getting favourable business contracts in foreign countries. This will not only make the probe fair but also stop further disruptions in Parliament. Hopefully, the Centre chooses national interest over crony capitalism.

DS Kang, Hoshiarpur

AAP misusing funds

Reference to ‘Health units branded aam clinics, Centre fumes’; the AAP government is fooling the residents of Punjab as well as the Centre by branding health wellness centres as Aam Aadmi Clinics. Shifting doctors from dispensaries to serve at Aam Aadmi Clinics is playing with the trust of the residents that they had instilled in the government. This move of the AAP is hardly prudent as the state is already mired in a financial crisis and has been misusing the funds allocated by the Centre.

Abhilasha Gupta, Mohali

C-section deliveries

Apropos of ‘C-section deliveries rise’; it is appalling that nationally, more than 38 per cent of babies born in the private sector are being delivered through surgical methods as compared to just 15 per cent in the government sector. This is more than the WHO’s recommendation of 10 to 15 per cent for any nation. The number of C-section deliveries is increasing continuously in India. There could be several reasons for the growing disparity, among them, the increased health insurance coverage since the launch of the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana. Due to insurance cover of Rs 5 lakh, C-section is often done without medical reasons as the payment is assured for an insured person. Although Caesarean delivery can be a life-saving surgery, this procedure should be performed only when medically indicated.

Balbir Singh Kakkar, Jalandhar

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit. These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: [email protected]

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Delhi

CCTV footage shows last hours of Delhi woman Nikki Yadav before she was murdered

2
Punjab

Bhagwant Mann: 3 more toll plazas on highways to be shut

3
Punjab

10 SSPs among 13 police officers shifted in Punjab

4
Punjab

Punjab govt says it will rescind order removing Manisha Gulati as women panel chief after she moves HC

5
Nation

Russia offers new engine for Sukhoi jets

6
Himachal

Soon, Kalka to Shimla by train in 3 hrs

7
Punjab

NIA announces reward of Rs 15 lakh for info leading to arrest of Canada-based gangster Lakhbir 'Landa'

8
Trending

Veteran actor Dharmendra's unrecognisable look for his new project creates stir, actor schools troll with most lively message on life

9
Nation

Before killing live-in partner, Delhi man danced with friends at his engagement party

10
Nation

Explainer: Will El Nino factor affect India monsoon rain prospects?

Don't Miss

View All
Harmanpreet’s father delighted over her selection in Mumbai Indians team
Sports

Harmanpreet Kaur’s father delighted over her selection in Mumbai Indians team

Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted
Nation

Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted

Indian Army doctor receives a peck on her cheek by Turkish woman amid rescue operations, Internet all hearts
Trending

Indian Army doctor receives a peck on her cheek by Turkish woman amid rescue operations, Internet all hearts

Earthquakes: How safe are buildings in India?
Nation EXPLAINER

Earthquakes: How safe are buildings in India?

62 pc Indians want ChatGPT to write love letters this Valentine’s
Trending

62 pc Indians want ChatGPT to write love letters this Valentine’s

Has Bill Gates found love again? Find out who he’s dating?
World

Bill Gates has found love again; Find out who he’s dating?

Watch heart-wrenching video of 7-year-old Syrian girl who for 17 hours kept her hand over her little brother’s head while being stuck in earthquake; both rescued
Trending

Watch heart-wrenching video of 7-year-old Syrian girl who for 17 hours kept her hand over her little brother’s head while being stuck in earthquake; both rescued

On Valentine Day, Chandigarh's Shivalikview Hotel to auction Audi and Cruze of 2 guests who did not pay Rs 19 lakh bill
Chandigarh

On Valentine Day, Chandigarh's Shivalikview Hotel to auction Audi and Cruze of 2 guests who did not pay Rs 19 lakh bill

Top News

Income tax ‘survey’ operations at BBC offices continue for third day

Income tax ‘survey’ operations at BBC offices continue for third day

The operation that began at the British Broadcasting Corpora...

Polling under way in Tripura; 259 candidates in fray

Over 51% turnout recorded in Tripura polls till 1pm

Several incidents of violence, attacks and counter-attacks r...

2 armed men loot Rs 22 lakh from Punjab National Bank in Amritsar

2 armed men loot Rs 22 lakh from Punjab National Bank in Amritsar

According to the police, an armed man with a covered face en...

Altercation turns violent as 3 youths kill their friend in Punjab’s Phillaur

Altercation turns violent as 3 youths kill their friend in Punjab's Phillaur

Phillaur DSP Jagdish Raj says an altercation between the dec...

After alert from US agency about ‘suicide’ search online, police save Mumbai man from ending his life

After alert from US agency about ‘suicide’ search online, police save Mumbai man from ending his life

Based on the IP address and location shared by the US Nation...


Cities

View All

2 armed men loot Rs 22 lakh from Punjab National Bank in Amritsar

2 armed men loot Rs 22 lakh from Punjab National Bank in Amritsar

BSF seizes old hand grenade, 15 bullets near international border in Amritsar

Update Aadhaar cards issued 10 years ago, says UIDAI official

Man found hanging, kin allege foul play

Gang of robbers busted, 5 land in police net

Split wide open in BKU (Dakonda), Dhaner faction expels Burjgill

Split wide open in BKU (Dakonda), Dhaner faction expels Burjgill

Parking goes for toss in Chandigarh sans attendants

Parking goes for toss in Chandigarh sans attendants

Morcha protest stone’s throw away, testing times for pupils of 2 schools

Chandigarh Health Department gets encroached GMSH-16 passage cleared

Himachal Pradesh teen gives new lease of life to 2 at PGI

Technology push: 28 startups get STPI backing

BJP’s Kausar Jahan wrests Delhi Haj Committee chairperson’s post from AAP

BJP’s Kausar Jahan wrests Delhi Haj Committee chairperson’s post from AAP

Delhi murder: Accused Sahil erased Nikki Yadav's data, chats; Crime Branch examining CCTV footage to identify routes taken on incident night

Before killing live-in partner, Delhi man danced with friends at his engagement party

Arvind Kejriwal congratulates Delhiites after exit from top 10 polluted cities' list

Will look into rehab of residents rendered homeless: SC on Sarai Kale Khan demolition

Altercation turns violent as 3 youths kill their friend in Punjab’s Phillaur

Altercation turns violent as 3 youths kill their friend in Punjab's Phillaur

MC likely to cancel Wariana biomining pact with pvt firm

CM Mann to unveil statue of Brig Chandpuri tomorrow

CM Mann’s visit brings Hoshiarpur to a halt

Ahead of LS bypoll, Union Minister meets sarpanchces, discusses Central schemes

26 villages declared ‘drug-free’ in dist

26 villages declared ‘drug-free’ in dist

Work on rehabilitating storm water drains may start soon

Traffic jams near bus stand, Samrala Chowk a headache

Cops crack down on underage driving

Gang of snatchers busted, 2 nabbed with 22 mobiles

Illegal buildings mushroom in Patiala, Punjab CM orders Vigilance Bureau probe

Illegal buildings mushroom in Patiala, Punjab CM orders Vigilance Bureau probe

Notices soon to biz units over lack of fire safety equipment

International meet on 150th birth anniversary of Bhai Vir Singh

Tickling the funny bone