World must stand firm with India

The Indian security forces need to be commended for carrying out Operation Sindoor by launching military strikes with precision on terror infrastructure existing across the border under Pakistan’s patronage. No international body or country will come forward to save us from terrorism. We have to fight this war against terror on our own. The world witnessed how 9/11 terror accused Osama Bin Laden was staying safely in Pakistan and was ultimately eliminated by the US. Religious radicalisation and terrorism being nurtured on Pakistani soil is a serious threat to global peace. The international community should come forward and assist India in eradicating terror modules operating from Pakistan.

Ravi Bhushan, Kurukshetra

Strong message to Pakistan

The attack on terror camps in Pakistan through Operation Sindoor is a fitting response to the barbaric terror attack in Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of 26 innocent civilians. By avoiding military targets and focusing solely on terror infrastructure, India has upheld international norms while defending its sovereignty. This bold move, targeting terrorist camps in Pakistan and PoK, sends a strong message that India will not tolerate cross-border terrorism and that perpetrators of such heinous acts will be held accountable. The precision and restraint demonstrated during the operation highlight India’s maturity and commitment to peace even in the face of grave provocation.

Sanjay Chopra, Mohali

Befitting reply to terrorists

The destruction of nine camps of terror outfits like Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen by the Indian armed forces is the most befitting reply to the perpetrators of terrorism. The late-night military strike is only a small example of what India can do to save its people. What Pakistan-sponsored terrorists have done in Baisaran can’t be forgotten and forgiven. Now the responsibility of maintaining peace is on Pakistan. If it escalates the attacks further, it must prepare itself to bear more such consequences in the form of counter strikes from our armed forces.

Kirti Wadhawan, Kanpur

Destroy more terror camps

The resolve of the nation, in general, and that of the armed forces, in particular, to teach a lesson to the perpetrators of terror in Pahalgam has yielded good results across the LoC and in Pakistan without any collateral damage. Our forces should continue to target more terror training camps till all of them are destroyed. The Indian Army must be prepared for a retaliatory attack as Pakistan and its so-called ‘all-weather friend’ China can never be trusted. This achievement has sent an unambiguous message to forces inimical to India.

Col Sajjan Kundu (retd), Hisar

Thoughtful operation

It is commendable that the Indian armed forces avenged the Pahalgam terror attack by destroying nine terrorist training centres in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and Pakistan. In this precisely executed operation, planned meticulously by the defence forces, only terrorist hideouts and camps in Pakistan were targeted, without involving any civilian or Army personnel. As such, this operation is different from the attacks by Pakistan-backed terrorists in which our soldiers and civilians were killed. And this difference makes our country great.

Krishan Kant Sood, Nangal

Beware of social media rumours

Our brave armed forces have done a laudable job by targeting terrorist camps with precision and purpose. What added tremendous strength to this moment was the press conference jointly addressed by Col Sofiya Qureshi and Wg Cdr Vyomika Singh. The choice of these women who represent the Army and the Air Force was nothing short of historic. It showed the real spirit of India — unity in diversity. The larger aim of Pak-based terrorists to break our unity has failed. It is this very spirit that the enemies of our nation fear most. Let us stay united, mature and alert. We should not allow ourselves to be caught in the trap of misinformation disseminated through social media platforms.

Md Sabir Hussain, Arrah (Bihar)