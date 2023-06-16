Apropos of ‘SC should’ve monitored probe into wrestlers’ case, says former judge’; the apex court, which is considered to be the custodian of justice, should have monitored the case after FIRs were registered against Brij Bhushan by the Delhi Police. The wrestlers, including a minor, had made allegations of sexual harassment against the WFI chief. In such a case, the accused should have been arrested immediately and an investigation conducted promptly. The government and its ministers should have had no role in the matter.

Jagdish Chander, Jalandhar

Shoddy investigation

Refer to ‘Best Bakery case’; the outcome of a criminal case and whether an accused will be convicted or acquitted depends significantly on the diligence of the investigation team and the impartiality of the prosecution. A judge’s role is to assess the evidential material presented before him or her by the prosecution and make a decision based on the facts and the law. In both the 1984 anti-Sikh riots and 2002 post-Godhra riots, most of the accused were exonerated in the lower court or high court because of shoddy investigations conducted by the police, perhaps to please their political masters whose sympathy in both cases lay with the accused. The police and the prosecution need to be sternly dealt with if they are found wanting in discharging their responsibility to bring the guilty to book.

Roshan Lal Goel, ladwa

Hold dialogue with farmers

Refer to ‘Fair price promised’; it’s good that the government finally realised that farmers’ demand for MSP of Rs 6,400 per quintal for sunflower seeds was genuine and, thus, accepted it. Had the government approached the issue with the right attitude earlier, all stakeholders — farmers, public and government officials — would have been saved from the inconvenience of protests. In future, the government must take proactive steps to initiate dialogue with farmers. Frequent protests and blocking of highways is not in anybody’s interest. Governments need to ensure that farmers get fair price for their produce.

Ravi Sharma, Dhariwal

Address underlying issues

Apropos of ‘Fair price promised’; farmers frequently resort to protests when they feel that their grievances are not being addressed. The growing agrarian distress and the hollowness of the proclaimed measures towards this vital but economically vulnerable segment of the Indian populace are all too apparent. Low profitability, vagaries of the weather and exploitation at the hands of middlemen force farmers to take to the streets. Cosmetic changes and tokenism may not work for long. It is crucial for policymakers, agricultural experts and stakeholders to collaborate and engage in a meaningful dialogue with farmers to better understand their challenges and develop appropriate solutions.

Gp Capt JS Boparai (Retd), Bhadsali

Pakistan in the doldrums

Apropos of ‘No let-up in Pakistan’s fiscal woes’; Pakistan has been in the doldrums ever since its birth. Pakistan today presents the picture of a nation at war with itself. Over the years, institutions have been destroyed by successive rulers to such an extent that achieving power has little to do with governing effectively. This breakdown began early in Pakistan’s brief history, and has now virtually paralysed the entire system. Had Jinnah lived a few more years after Independence, Pakistan would have had a stable democracy like that of Turkey, which too is a Muslim-majority nation. Pakistan is in dire straits politically and economically because of wrong policies.

BM Singh, Amritsar

Senior citizens’ abuse

Refer to ‘28% of Chandigarh’s older women face physical abuse: Study’; the abuse of senior citizens is gravely concerning and reflects poorly on society and the government’s ability to protect its vulnerable population. Given the projected increase in the number of older individuals in the future, urgent attention is required to address this issue. One effective approach could be reducing their financial dependence by providing pension schemes and tailored employment opportunities. Besides, establishing specialised and free care facilities that address their physical and mental needs is the need of the hour.

K Kumar, Panchkula

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit.

These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: [email protected]