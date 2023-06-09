Wrestlers’ protest

Refer to ‘Wrestlers suspend stir till June 15 as govt sets deadline for chargesheet, WFI poll’; the government has agreed to most of the demands made by the wrestlers. All credit goes to the wrestlers who spoke up about the alleged sexual misconduct and blatant misuse of power by Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. They raised an issue which is not new to society. Sexual harassment can have a serious and lasting effect on its victims, and it is crucial to create a society that is safe for everyone. ‘Swachh Bharat’ encompasses broader connotations beyond just physical cleanliness. Swachhta is a prerequisite for the development and progress of institutions.

Jagvinder Singh Brar, Patiala

Criminal act

Refer to ‘Dam catastrophe’; the conflict has already seen significant destruction of infrastructure. Acts of violence and destruction escalate tensions. With the Kherson dam’s destruction, the plight of Ukrainian people will only get worse. Unfortunately, both countries are blaming each other as civilians on both sides suffer. Normally, major infrastructure such as dams have historically been considered off-limits in armed conflicts due to their significant impact on civilian population, the environment and neighbouring regions. However, this convention has been broken by the warring nations. It is a criminal act.

Gregory Fernandes, Mumbai

Ecological disaster

The dam collapse has sparked fears of an ecological catastrophe. Russia is now doing everything possible to win the war. It attacked Ukraine, thinking it would be a cakewalk, but the neighbour has demonstrated unbelievable resilience. The Ukrainian armed forces have engaged in active defence and worked to protect their territories from further encroachment. World bodies have miserably failed to bring both parties to the negotiating table. The world must remember the words of Albert Einstein, ‘I know not with what weapons World War III will be fought, but World War IV will be fought with sticks and stones.’

Sudershan Walia, Amritsar

NCB operation praiseworthy

Refer to ‘Busting drug cartels’; it is a matter of great satisfaction that the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has busted a pan-India cartel operating on the darknet. The fight against drugs is becoming challenging due to advancements in technology that enable sophisticated methods of production, distribution and online sale. When law enforcement authorities effectively address this issue, it demonstrates their commitment to public safety. The operation will act as a deterrent for individuals keen on undertaking such activities.

Subhash C Taneja, Gurugram

BSNL package

Refer to ‘Rs 89,047 cr revival package for BSNL gets Cabinet nod’; it is baffling to learn that the Centre has agreed to provide a third revival package to BSNL. It seems that the government has not learnt any lesson from the Air India fiasco. PM Modi had said the government had ‘no business to be in business’. BSNL, which took nearly a decade to roll out 4G services, would not be able to utilise this opportunity. It lost its market share to Airtel and Jio only because it was not able to keep pace with private telecom players. This move is another example of throwing good money after bad.

Bal Govind, Noida

Introduce AI in banking

Refer to ‘Easier banking’; implementing the existing policies will build a strong case for making banking easier. Financial institutions will be able to cater to a vast customer base and addressing users’ grievances by exploiting technology’s potential to the fullest. Banks should adopt robust technology, such as blockchain, to reduce frauds. Collaborating with platforms such as WhatsApp, financial institutions can ease access to various services and reduce manual intervention. By introducing artificial intelligence (AI) applications, banks can delegate staff to solve customers’ queries. Combining human intelligence with AI will work wonders to bridge the gap between customers and banks.

Himanshu Chopra, Chandigarh

