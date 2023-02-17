Wrong message

Apropos of ‘BBC on I-T radar’; the Income Tax Department conducted a survey at the offices of the BBC barely weeks after a two-part documentary on Gujarat violence. India will not be able to defend itself if and when challenged on international forums. This is truly the worst message the largest democracy can convey to the rest of the world. It hardly pays if the government unleashes statutory authorities on media houses. It is now a litmus test for both the BBC and the I-T Department; the outcome is being keenly awaited by the people of the country.

Ramesh Gupta, Narwana

Act of vindictiveness

Reference to ‘BBC on I-T radar’; the BBC is considered reliable and its commendable role during the 1965/1971 wars and the 1984 riots won the appreciation of all. This is not mere coincidence that government action took place immediately after the telecast of the documentary. To anybody the surveys of I-T teams in Mumbai and Delhi offices of the BBC would seem to be an act of vindictiveness. The Income Tax Department must come clean and clear these doubts.

VK Anand, Chandigarh

Judiciary being weakened

Amid the talk of independence of the judiciary, the Modi government has already scored a ‘hat-trick’ in giving retired SC judges plum posts. Within a month of retiring from the SC, Justice S Abdul Nazeer has been appointed Andhra Pradesh Governor. He was a part of the Constitution Bench that decided the Ayodhya dispute. He is not the first SC judge to have received a high-profile political appointment soon after his retirement during Modi’s tenure. The other two are Justice P Sathasivam, who was appointed Kerala Governor, and Justice Ranjan Gogoi, who was nominated as an RS member. All these appointments are a signal from the government, letting the members of the higher judiciary know that they will be suitably rewarded if they give favourable decisions. This will encourage a culture of sycophancy. The judiciary is slowly being weakened.

Beant Singh Bedi, Mohali

Air India’s mega deal

Refer to ‘AI to buy 470 planes from Airbus, Boeing’; the deal has everything to do with India’s economics prospectus as it will help India remain one of the fastest-growing major economies in foreseeable future. It is indeed a landmark moment in the history of Indian aviation. The deal will create employment opportunities. Realpolitik is all about evaluating trade-offs and one of India’s advantages today is that its economic heft and potential give it the space to simultaneously access overflight routes over Russia and buy planes from US and French companies. Boeing and Airbus make military aircraft and both these companies have independent manufacturing facilities in India. Therefore, big deals and buy orders will be just the first stage.

SK Singh, by mail

Self-reliant India

Apropos of ‘Defence production’; this is new India which is growing at an unstoppable pace. Initiatives like import substitution and ‘Make in India’ will help the country become self-reliant. Defence production in the country will also increase employment and export. It will also help in reducing the fiscal deficit, boost our economy and make the country strong. Some projects are behind schedule, but new things take time. The government is taking steps so that our country can become the best in the world.

Tanishka Pruthi, Ludhiana

‘Selling’ players

Refer to ‘League of extraordinary women’; the Concise Oxford Dictionary defines ‘auction’ as ‘public sale in which articles are sold to maker of highest bid’. Players are not articles to be sold or bought in an auction. When a player gets sold, he/she gets reduced to the level of a commodity. The focus shifts from the game to the price a player carries. Using terms like ‘auction’, ‘sell’ and ‘buy’, etc., for human beings is degrading. Instead of saying ‘players are sold’, it would be better to say ‘players would be rewarded’ or ‘given prize’ to uphold their dignity as well as that of the game. Words with negative connotations should be avoided.

CS MANN, UNA

Biased criticism

Apropos of ‘PM’s uncivil gesture’; it is evident that had the writer understood the connotation of these words in their right perspective, he would not have condemned the PM for the same and suggested him to apologise to Rahul Gandhi. The opposition parties want to form a Third Front to rout Modi and not the BJP. All Opposition members speak ill of the PM. What is wrong if he used these words? He is the first Prime Minister who has taken India to unprecedented heights, which is why the so-called world powers like the US, Russia and other countries desire to be India’s friend.

Rajinder K Arora, Kurukshetra

