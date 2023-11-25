Apropos of ‘Upping the ante’; in another tragic incident, five Army personnel have been killed in an encounter in Rajouri. Although the intense gunfight also led to the killing of two terrorists, including a high-ranking Lashkar commander, questions are being raised about the Indian Government’s strategic moves against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. When the government says the situation in J&K is normal, why are our officers and jawans losing their lives? We must learn from the US and Europe to have zero tolerance for terrorism. The government must plan to flush out all terror outfits that dare to attack our country.

sanjay chopra, Mohali

Never-ending love for cricket

Refer to ‘Nothing unites India like its cricket team’; cricket is a religion in India and we treat our cricketers like demigods. Australian captain Pat Cummins understood the importance of the ‘12th man’ (Indian fans), and that’s why he famously said that nothing is more satisfying than hearing a big crowd go silent. Any home audience would be partisan, so Indian fans cannot be blamed. We rallied behind our team like a rock as it cruised to 10 wins on the trot. One poor day of cricket does not make it a bad team. The way Indian fans were back in the stadium for the T20 game at Visakhapatnam just four days after the sad loss shows our endless love for cricket and our players.

Bal Govind, Noida

Don’t ignore other games

Apropos of ‘Nothing unites India like its cricket team’; the ODI World Cup is over, but the cricket mania continues. Now, it’s the India-Australia T20 series. Too much of cricket is taking a toll on other sports. The glamour and monetary bonanza offered in cricket is pushing youngsters away from sports like hockey, football and athletics, which were once very popular among the masses. The government must curb corporatisation of cricket in order to save other games from being relegated to the sidelines.

Anil Vinayak, Amritsar

English in govt schools

Refer to ‘Come next session, all HP govt schools to turn English medium’; the decision of the Himachal Government to introduce English as a medium of instruction in all government schools will have far-reaching consequences. Without English education, we cannot compete at the international platforms. The decision, however, will obviously contradict the Centre’s National Education Policy. Besides, every school has been allowed to decide its own uniform, which is another progressive step. If these decisions are effectively implemented, the same can be adopted by other government schools across the country. Their ramifications will change the face of school education.

Jeevan VK, Pathankot

Welcome step by HP Govt

Apropos of ‘Come next session, all HP govt schools to turn English medium’; it is a long-awaited and welcome step indicating the progressive approach and wisdom of the government of the day. The state government has rightly taken the decision, rising above all possible criticism. In our country, the medium of instruction in medical, engineering, and law streams is English and a student taught in this medium at the school level definitely performs well in higher education. It is rightly pointed out that many students who are good in science do not opt for it after Class X due to English-phobia.

DS Bhullar, by mail

End of an era

Apropos of ‘Justice Fathima, SC’s 1st woman judge, dies at 96’; Justice Fathima Beevi was a pioneer and an iconic figure in Indian judiciary. Her recent demise marks the end of an era and leaves behind a legacy that will inspire generations to come. The indelible mark she left by becoming India’s first woman Supreme Court judge is a testament to her unwavering dedication, intellect and commitment to justice. As we mourn the loss of a legal luminary, it is crucial to recognise and celebrate Justice Fathima’s exceptional contributions to the field of law and her role as a trailblazer for women’s rights.

Maimul Safui, Howrah (wb)

