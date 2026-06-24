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Home / Lifestyle / 10 Saal Baad Lauti Tulsi Jail Se, Kya Bikharte Shantiniketan Ko Phir Jod Payegi?

10 Saal Baad Lauti Tulsi Jail Se, Kya Bikharte Shantiniketan Ko Phir Jod Payegi?

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Dharam Pal
Updated At : 03:17 PM Jun 24, 2026 IST
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Smriti Irani
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Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi is set to enter one of its most dramatic and emotional phases yet as the story takes a ten-year leap. After spending a decade behind bars, Tulsi Virani returns to Shantiniketan, only to find the family she once held together deeply fractured. Her sons, Karan and Gautam, now stand on opposite sides, setting the stage for an intense battle of emotions and relationships.

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For Karan, played by Hiten Tejwani, Tulsi's return reopens old wounds and unanswered questions. As Karan struggles to accept her return, Tulsi is confronted with a painful truth that Shantiniketan is no longer the united family she fought so hard to protect. Can she heal the cracks within the Virani family and bring them together once again?

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Speaking about this pivotal chapter, Hiten Tejwani said: “Shantiniketan mein ab aapke liye koi jagah nahi hai” — I think that’s one of the harshest things Karan has ever said to his Tulsi Maa, something he never imagined he would have to say. After 10 years, Tulsi Maa returns from jail only to face the biggest shock of her life. This is going to be one of the most emotional chapters in the journey of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. For Karan, Tulsi Maa was always someone he trusted and looked up to, but her return forces him to confront emotions he never thought he would have to face. What makes this track so compelling is that it isn’t just about Karan’s anger towards Tulsi; it’s about a son struggling with heartbreak, disappointment and unanswered questions, which makes it deeply relatable. As Karan and Gomzy find themselves standing at a crossroads with very different views on family and Tulsi’s place in it, audiences will witness a rollercoaster of emotions and be left wondering whether Tulsi Maa can heal the cracks within Shantiniketan and reunite the Virani family once again.”

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