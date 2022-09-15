15-year leap for the show Udaariyaan

Colors’ popular fiction show Udaariyaan has witnessed numerous twists and turns, which have intrigued the audience. Continuing the story of inspiring dreamers, the show is all set to take an exciting leap of 15 years, which will bring a pivotal shift for its characters.
After the leap, Nehmat (essayed by Twinkle Arora) and Naaz (essayed by Sonakshi Batra), who share a sisterly bond, will be seen pursuing their respective dreams. While Nehmat, an aspiring journalist has grown up to be a strong and determined young woman, Naaz believes that only money and power will give her everything she needs.
Says Twinkle Arora, “I am thrilled to play Nehmat in the show since I completely resonate with this character. She is an aspiring journalist who is passionate, idealistic and determined to convey the truth of the world to the public.”
Sonakshi Batra adds, “Udaariyaan has received immense love and support from the viewers, and I am extremely happy to be a part of this show. Whenever I essay a role, I try to step into the shoes of my character. I did the same with Naaz. She appears innocent, but she has layers to her personality and she’s unapologetic about the way she wants to lead her life.”
