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Home / Lifestyle / 2010–2020 Indian music revolution: Honey Singh, Badshah & punjabi pop stars who redefined a generation

2010–2020 Indian music revolution: Honey Singh, Badshah & punjabi pop stars who redefined a generation

How six artistes transformed India's soundtrack and dance culture

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Dharam Pal
TNS
Updated At : 05:02 AM Jun 28, 2026 IST
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HONEY SINGH
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There are songs that top the charts, and then there are songs that define a generation. Between 2010 and 2020, India's music landscape underwent a cultural reset. Weddings became concerts, college festivals turned into dance battles, and every party came with a signature hook step everyone knew.

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At the heart of this transformation were six trailblazers — Honey Singh, Badshah, Hardy Sandhu, Guru Randhawa, Lauren Gottlieb and Sunanda Sharma —who didn't just create chartbusters; they reshaped how India experienced music. They blurred the lines between independent and mainstream, made Punjabi pop a nationwide phenomenon, and turned dance into the universal language of celebration.

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The Game Changer

When Honey Singh's International Villager arrived in 2011, it didn't just launch an album—it ignited a movement. Brown Rang became one of India's most-viewed YouTube videos of 2012, introducing audiences to a bold new sound that fused Punjabi music, rap and global production. Hits like Angreji Beat, Dope Shope, Goliyan, Chaar Botal Vodka and Desi Kalakaar followed, while blockbuster Bollywood collaborations—from Cocktail to Kick—cemented Honey Singh as one of the defining voices of the decade.

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The Hitmaker Who Bridged Worlds

If Punjabi pop needed a bridge between underground rap and mainstream entertainment, Badshah built it. Rising from the independent music scene, he evolved into one of India's most consistent hitmakers with an unmistakable signature style. Tracks like DJ Waley Babu, Kar Gayi Chull, Mercy, Paagal and Genda Phool seamlessly blended Punjabi influences with pop, hip-hop and electronic music, creating anthems that dominated playlists and dance floors alike.

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From Cricket Pitch to Chart-Topping Stardom

A career-ending injury may have ended Hardy Sandhu's cricketing ambitions, but it opened the door to music. His breakthrough with Soch in 2013 showcased a vocalist capable of balancing emotion with mass appeal. He followed it with hits including Hornn Blow, Backbone, Kya Baat Ay and Naah, proving his versatility and establishing himself as one of Punjabi pop's biggest stars.

Hardy Sandhu

The King of Crossover Pop

Few artistes have delivered chart-toppers as consistently as Guru Randhawa. With songs like Patola, Lahore, High Rated Gabru, Made in India and Suit Suit, he built a catalogue that became the soundtrack to weddings, road trips, clubs and celebrations. His effortless blend of Punjabi melodies and contemporary production helped redefine Indian pop while expanding its global appeal.

The Face of India's Dance Revolution

As Indian music videos became increasingly dance-driven, Lauren Gottlieb emerged as one of their defining performers. After gaining international recognition through So You Think You Can Dance, she made a memorable Indian debut with ABCD: Any Body Can Dance (2013), where performances in Bezubaan and Tattoo showcased dance as storytelling rather than spectacle. Collaborations including Badshah's Mercy further cemented her place in India's evolving pop culture landscape. Her performance in Naatu Naatu at the 2023 Academy Awards marked a fitting milestone in an extraordinary global journey.

The Voice of Celebration

Sunanda Sharma brought a vibrant, infectious energy to Punjabi pop that resonated across generations. Songs such as Jaani Tera Naa, Tere Naal Nachna, Mummy Nu Pasand and Jogi combined playful lyricism with irresistible rhythms, making her one of the era's most beloved performers. Her music continues to soundtrack weddings, festivals and celebrations around the world.

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