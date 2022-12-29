3 Monkeys will be the last film of Tunisha Sharma

Tunisha Sharma, who was seen in the lead role as Shehzaadi Mariam in Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul, allegedly died by suicide on December 24 on the sets of the show.
She was just 20. Tunisha was also a part of several films. Her last project was Abbas-Mustan’s film 3 Monkeys. Abbas Alibhai Burmawalla of the Abbas-Mustan duo attended Tunisha’s last rites on December 27 and confirmed the news.
Abbas said, “It is very sad and disappointing news that at such a young age she took a drastic step without thinking about her mother and others in the family. Today’s generation at times don’t think much, but taking such a step is never right. We worked with her in the movie and we cannot believe, having known her, that she could take such a step.”
3 Monkeys stars Arjun Rampal in the lead and is said to be the Hindi adaptation of popular series Money Heist.
