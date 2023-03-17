37 years after graduation, Ram Gopal Varma receives B. Tech degree

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, who is known for films like Satya, Company, Shiva, Rangeela and Sarkaar franchise, has finally received his college degree 37 years after passing out!
The director took to social media to share the picture of the degree. He wrote in the caption: “Super thrilled to receive my B-tech degree today, 37 years after I passed out. I never took it in 1985 since I wasn’t interested in practicing civil engineering…Thank you #AcharyaNagarjunaUniversity Mmmmmmuuaahh.” The degree is from Acharya Nagarjuna University, Andhra Pradesh, and the year of passing is mentioned as 1985. The filmmaker graduated with a second division.
The tweet has amassed over 4,000 likes on Twitter. And, several netizens congratulated the filmmaker for receiving his degree! — IANS
