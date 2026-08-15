New Delhi [India], August 15 (ANI): As the nation wakes up on Saturday to celebrate the 80th Independence Day, all eyes are on the ramparts of the Red Fort. Beyond the highly anticipated national address, a captivating sartorial tradition keeps fashion enthusiasts and cultural pride watchers guessing year after year: What is Prime Minister Narendra Modi wearing?

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Since his first address in 2014, the PM's vibrant turbans (safas) have served as his signature element for the occasion. They aren't just a pop of colour; they act as a carefully curated homage to India's rich regional textiles, craftsmanship, and cultural heritage.

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Take a colourful trip down memory lane and revisit the striking headgears that define Prime Minister Modi's Independence Day wardrobe over the last decade.

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1. 2014

For his maiden Independence Day address, the PM set the tone with a bright red Jodhpuri bandhej turban, elegantly finished with contrasting green accents.

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2. 2015

He switched things up with a sunny yellow base turban covered in a striking multi-coloured criss-cross pattern of red and deep green.

3. 2016

Embracing the classic tie-and-dye technique, he sported a vibrant bandhej turban in eye-catching hues of pink and yellow, complete with a long, dramatic trailing end.

4. 2017

A mix of bright red and yellow took centre stage this year, enhanced by a subtle, intricate golden criss-cross design woven all over the fabric.

5. 2018

Leaning into warmer hues, he donned a bright saffron turban accented with delicate red motifs and a flowing tail swaying in the August breeze.

6. 2019

A nod to Rajasthan's textile heritage, the PM wore a multi-coloured safa featuring the traditional leheriya wave pattern, creating a beautiful ripple effect.

7. 2020

During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, he chose a vibrant saffron and cream safa with an extended tail. In a memorable practical touch, he complemented it with a white and saffron stole that doubled as a protective face mask.

8. 2021

Saffron returned as the base colour, this time adorned with red patterns and featuring a distinctly long, flowing pink trail.

9. 2022

In perfect alignment with the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, his headgear beautifully mirrored the national flag. He wore a crisp white turban decorated with saffron and green stripes.

10. 2023

The classic Rajasthani bandhani print made a comeback, featuring a lively, multi-coloured palette of yellow, green, and red.

11. 2024

He opted for another leheriya print, but this time with bold streaks of bright orange, dark green, and yellow, finished with a deeply pleated long tail.

12. 2025

For the 79th Independence Day, he made a striking, monochromatic statement. He wore an all-saffron safa matched perfectly with a saffron waistcoat and a crisp tricolour stole.

From the wave-like leheriya to the intricate dotted bandhej, each choice stood as a proud nod to the weavers and artisans of India. As the countdown to the 2026 Independence Day celebrations begins, the sartorial speculation is officially on! (ANI)

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