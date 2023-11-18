 ‘A beautiful journey ’: Punjabi actor Rajiv Thakur will now be seen dancing in reality show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 11. He talks about it and more. : The Tribune India

Rajiv Thakur



You debuted with Punjabi film Lakh Pardesi Hoye and later shifted to television. How was the transition?

That film was before I had started TV, but I did not really need to struggle like many others who came to Mumbai with only one bag. And I feel lucky for that. However, our show Laughter Challenge was a big struggle. In the first year itself, the top four were all from Amritsar. We had to improve our earlier performance each time and I see the same in Jhalak too.

How do you want to describe your journey in the industry so far?

I have had a beautiful journey so far. I am fortunate and blessed to have lived this journey. I have received immense love from all my fans. My journey has had its ups and downs, but I feel blessed. The water and soil of Amritsar is so pure and blessed, and the humour that we have brought from our hometown is bringing smiles to the faces of the entire country. Very few are blessed like I am!

Along with you, there will be Anjali Anand, Shiv Thakare, Shoaib Ibrahim, Urvashi Dholakia, Sangeeta Phogat, Karuna Pandey, Adrija Sinha and Aamir Ali in this show. What do you think about the competition?

The competition is tough, but I am very excited as all the contestants have good vibes. I am both excited and nervous about the show. All the contenders are equally good and I will face stiff competition. I have been in the industry for almost two decades now and this is my first show as a celebrity. This brings me a lot of happiness. I am living my dream of seeing myself as a hero via Jhalak Dikhla Jaa.

How did you prepare yourself for the show?

It has been a back-breaking preparation. We have to practice daily for over 10 hours and I am not used to this. I am doing what my body is not quite used to doing.

Who do you think is your biggest competitor on the show?

I think I am my biggest competitor! While I do know how to dance, I need to learn more. Jhalak is not only about dancing, it’s also about the personal journey of the celebrity and how he or she grows as a dancer. If I shirk from learning more, I will lose.

You have immense fan following across the globe, any message for them?

You have seen Rajiv in very few roles, majorly only as a comedian. Here the spotlight is on me. I have earlier worked with many people. Today Jhalak Dikhla Jaa is a show where we compete as individuals. People will know more about me via Jhalak.

