Director Rajkumar Hirani will be working on Indian cricket legend Lala Amarnath’s biopic. The film will be produced under Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s banner Excel Entertainment. A source shares, “Hirani has been planning a biopic on Lala Amarnath since 2019. In fact, it was one of the two scripts he had offered to SRK, but the superstar chose Dunki, and the biopic was put on hold for the time being.”