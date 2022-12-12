A blessing in Naagin disguise

Arjun Bijlani, who was a part of Ekta Kapoor’s super-hit show Naagin, didn’t have an easy ride till there. The actor, who is presently busy hosting Splitsvilla X4 with Sunny Leone, says that he suffered financial losses. After his first hit show Miley Jab Hum Tum, Arjun had made some wrong investments.

“I was gullible. I took a break to wait for good work because I had that kind of money. I thought it was growing, but it became 20 per cent of what it was. It hit me really hard,” he says.

Soon Arjun was offered a parallel the lead in Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi. Although nervous to take it up, Arjun went with it as he was offered decent money. But things were to change for the better!

He says, “I got a call, ‘Listen, your track is getting over in Meri Aashiqui but don’t worry, there is another show Naagin that Ekta wants you to do. Because that time, we didn’t have a clue how it’s was going to be. Ekta ma’am had become the God for me as I got work when I needed. I said okay, and did Naagin.”