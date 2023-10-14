A comment on youth: From Kali Anak to Mobile, Malkit Singh continues to dominate the music charts with catchy new release

Renowned singer Malkit Singh, celebrated for hits like Tutak Tutak Tutiya and Kali Anak, is set to captivate audiences once again with his latest track, Mobile. In this new song, the artiste explores the youth’s growing fascination with mobile phones. The accompanying music video, directed by Stalanveer, complement the track’s theme, showcasing the visual allure of modern mobile culture. Malkit Singh expressed his excitement about the song’s reception, emphasising the tremendous success it has achieved in capturing the audience’s attention. He also shared his plans for the year-end, teasing a forthcoming Punjabi film, titled Saade Lekh, centered around rural life.