Aakash Talwar is excited to be a part of upcoming show Control Room, where he plays a cop

Aakash Talwar is excited to be a part of Yash Patnaik and Mamta Patnaik’s upcoming show Control Room. The actor plays the role of police inspector Anuj Raikar in the show. He says, “Control Room is a very interesting and unique title for a cop-based show. I feel it creates intrigue and stands out in itself. Unlike using the general terms, such as police, investigation, etc., this very unique title will generate more interest among the viewers.”

Aakash adds, “As an actor and performer, I always look forward to trying my hands at different characters and genres. Anuj, as a character, is a wicked, sharp and down-to-earth person. He would look at the minutest of details and go deep to search for the necessary information during every investigation.”